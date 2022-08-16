How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Singer opens up on being 'obsessed' with her boyfriend and wanting kids

English singer Adele gushed about her sports agent beau, Rich Paul, in a recent cover story for Elle magazine's September issue.

In an interview with the news outlet, published on August 15, the 34-year-old star stated that she is "as happy as she'll ever be" with her 40-year-old partner and has future plans with him.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker, and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

She also addressed engagement rumors with Paul when asked about her massive ring. The singer stated that she wants to get married again, but she denied being engaged or married to her boyfriend.

"Well! Well. Well, I'm not married. I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married. I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!"

Adele and Rich Paul confirmed their romance in 2021 after the Send My Love crooner finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Where did Rich Paul and Adele first meet?

In May 2021, Rich Paul revealed in a New Yorker story that he was seeing a "major pop star" but did not reveal at the time that it was Adele. He also stated that he was single at the time.

However, their romance was unintentionally made public in July 2021 when the duo attended an NBA game in Phoenix together. Sources at People and Insider then confirmed that the singer and Rich Paul had been dating for several months and were making things work by traveling between Los Angeles and New York.

While speaking on CBS' Adele One Night Only in 2021, the Grammy-winning singer revealed how she and Paul crossed each other's paths.

"I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor. And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."

After their romance was confirmed by the news outlets, the Hello singer took to her Instagram handle and posted a monochrome picture with Rich Paul. While talking on the same CBS special, the singer gushed about her beau and why she has been so smitten with him.

"He's just hilarious. He's so funny. And very smart. Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

In May 2022, the duo celebrated their one-year-anniversary by posing in front of a mansion they seemed to have bought together.

Not just Adele, but even Paul talked about having more kids in a June 2022 interview with E! News.

"If I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

Adele shares a ten-year-old son, Angelo, with her estranged husband, Simon Konecki. Rich Paul is also a father to three children from his previous relationship.

Edited by Babylona Bora