Rich Paul: Top 5 current NBA players represented by the star agent

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 29 Jul 2019, 15:11 IST

Rich Paul

In the past few years, Rich Paul has been one of the biggest names in the NBA. And, he's not even a player. Paul is a sports agent that created his own sports management company known as Klutch Sports.

Paul founded Klutch Sports in 2012 after working under Leon Rose and the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Paul left Rose and the CAA to form his own company, whose first client was a close friend of Paul.

Since then, Paul has signed over 22 clients (excluding his close friend) as he continues to make an impact on the league. His company is a household name and more people are joining the company as time progresses.

Paul has an array of clients signed to Klutch Sports, and some of his biggest clients are stars in the NBA. However, he also has young players, veterans, and mid-tier players. For example, players such as JR Smith, Cory Joseph, and Ben McLemore are all Klutch Sports clients. They are scattered throughout the NBA and are valuable clients to the management company.

Some of these players have connections to Paul's biggest client, as they are (former) teammates, friends, and mentees of the players. Paul has built an impressive agency with a good group of players. With that being said, here are the top five NBA players represented by Rich Paul.

#5 Draymond Green

Draymond Green is a client of Rich Paul

Earlier this year, Draymond Green surprisingly signed with Klutch Sports. Green joined the company as he said he grew close with Rich Paul.

Green discussed the move in an interview with Marc Spears of The Undefeated. He spoke highly of the company and its founder. He told Spears that Klutch is a "cutting-edge company" and due to his relationship with Paul, the move happened naturally.

Green was the 35th pick of the 2012 draft. The Warriors drafted Green, and he became a key player in their success. He has helped the Warriors win three championships as he is a productive player on both ends of the floor. He is a lockdown defender that can guard multiple positions. He can also hit shots when the Warriors need him to.

Green is not a player they rely on for offense, but when they need him, he's there. Green also gives the Warriors energy when the team is lackluster. He hypes them up by always motivating him teammates, yelling/screaming when they make good plays, and by getting stops.

While his stats decreased last season, Green is still an effective player for the Warriors. He averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. He also averaged 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists during the playoffs. While in the playoffs, Green had six triple-doubles. He tied NBA legend Magic Johnson for the second-most triple-doubles in a postseason.

Draymond Green is a valuable player for the Warriors and one of Klutch Sports' latest clients. He joins other players on this list as one of Rich Paul's best clients.

