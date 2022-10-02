Reports: Rich Paul’s beau Adele rocks a diamond ring as she prepares for her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency

On September 29, Rich Paul's girlfriend Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring. She got on a private plane and flew to Las Vegas to see how her residency, which has been postponed since January, was going for the stage. Eight months have passed since Adele was forced to suddenly postpone her residency just one day before it was scheduled to begin.

Interestingly enough, Adele also wore the same diamond ring last September during the 2022 BRIT Awards. After being spotted wearing the jewelry, rumors of Rich Paul proposing to Adele started spreading. However, according to Elle, the singer immediately shut down these rumors and clarified the situation.

Adele said: "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Despite turning down the rumors, it appears that Rich Paul and Adele have reached a point in their relationship wherein it's like they're married. In a recent interview with Elle, Adele revealed how her relationship with Paul has progressed so far. The singer said about her partner:

"I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. Lucky for him, I love basketball. I’m not married. I’m just in love! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married."

Rich Paul and Adele may not be engaged yet, but it's heartwarming to know that the two are getting along well.

The relationship between Rich Paul and Adele

Adele was photographed with sports agent Rich Paul on a date at popular NYC restaurant Cipriani on July 24, 2021, according to The Sun. The PDA-heavy pictures appeared to validate the relationship, which was also validated by Page Six on July 20.

According to Elle, although little is known about the couple's relationship or how it began, it's probable that they have been dating since May 2021. Initially, the couple wanted to keep a low profile. However, things kind of got out of hand when the media started noticing how much time they've been spending together.

On July 17, 2021, Adele and Paul were first seen together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns. The British singer was seen smiling and cheering with Paul.

After the game, ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared to confirm Paul and Adele's relationship during a late-night podcast.

"Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," Windhorst said. "This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together.”

Despite their relationship becoming public sometime last year, the couple were able to somehow still keep things low-key for themselves. As of the time of this writing, there have only been rumors about Paul and Adele getting married soon. Aside from that, not much can be said about them. We sincerely hope that they can keep up this healthy relationship they currently have.

