“It’s gross”: RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley addresses affair rumors with Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley cleared the air around the charges leveled at her by the show's alum Dana Wilkey. The accusations stated that the former had an affair with Mauricio Umansky, fellow cast member Kyle Richards' husband.

Dana, a former RHOBH cast member, publicly shared an Instagram post about a fan theory that stated that Dorit was having an affair with Kyle's husband. The fan also featured a photoshopped poster of the movie An Affair To Remember featuring Dorit and Mauricio's faces. However, this received a lot of criticism from the Kemsley family and loyal fans of the Bravo show.

Clearing the air while on her Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) appearance on September 21, 2022, Dorit said:

“I mean, what do you think I feel? Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount itIt’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley claim that the accusations are entirely unfounded

During her appearance on WWHL, Dorit, who has been married to Paul Kemsley since 2015, revealed that she didn't wish to "give air" to the alleged speculation of her affair with Mauricio. The RHOBH star referred to it as "annoying as F."

Meanwhile, when host Andy Cohen asked Paul, who was sitting in the audience, to convey his thoughts regarding the matter, the latter said:

“When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?”

RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey posted the photoshopped picture on Instagram and received a lot of flak from fans. Dorit also clapped back at the former by taking to the post's comments section. She said:

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? "

The RHOBH star also stated that it was highly hurtful for their kids, Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6, and the Kemsley family's relationship with Kyle Richards and husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit further exclaimed:

“Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason.”

Fellow RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have not come forward publicly with their statements regarding the alleged affair rumors. The duo has been married since 1996, boasting a blissful relationship spanning over two decades. The two share three daughters, Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

A quick look at the current season of RHOBH

Season 12 of RHOBH is inching closer to the season finale. However, Kathy Hilton's alleged outburst at the Aspen nightclub has left fans and fellow cast members talking. At the end of the ladies' Aspen trip, Lisa Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of being jealous of Kyle Richards' success.

Although the episodes didn't showcase any clips of the Aspen nightclub incident, apparently, Kathy screamed at her fellow cast members and demanded to go home. When her sister Kyle Richards refused to accompany her, she became furious.

Lisa accompanied Kathy and later revealed that the latter had abused Bravo and wished to destroy her sister Kyle. However, fans refused to believe the same as Lisa had previously lied about their other sister, Kim Richards.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how the season ends and wait for a dramatic reunion.

