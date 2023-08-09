"My favorite kind of story": RHOBH alum Heather McDonald chimes in on Kyle Richards x Morgan Wade rumors during WWHL appearance

Recently several rumors about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky began circulating. Stand-up comedian and actress Heather McDonald spoke about some of Bravo's hottest topics during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL).

When asked by Cohen about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation and Kyle's friendship with country singer Morgan Wade, Heather had an interesting reaction. She told Cohen that she has been married for as long as Kyle and Mauricio have, and added that when people are rich, they can have separate lives.

“But then I thought okay I definitely think she is not in love with her s**ual but I think she was infatuated with Morgan and now we know she has a financial vested interest in her career,” Heather noted.

Heather McDonald also explained that Kyle was interested in Morgan's career and wants her to become the "next Carrie Underwood." She went on to add that she hoped that the two were l*sbians as she loves a "late-in-life l*sbian."

“It's my favorite kind of story. But I don't know,” she noted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOB) star Heather McDonald had previously discussed the same on her podcast JuicyScoop in July 2023. She also shared her opinion that Kyle Richards cares about Morgan's career and has a great friendship with her.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are working on a documentary

According to a Page Six report, Kyle and Morgan are working on a project together with Kyle Richards making a documentary about Morgan Wade's life. The two were seen recently filming at Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado. Kyle, who is executive producing this documentary, may also appear in it.

The documentary will showcase Morgan's life, including where her career began, the trials she went through to become who she is, and the health issues she has faced. Her Instagram followers were informed that she suffers from Tourette's syndrome in July when Morgan posted on the platform.

She shared an image with her followers that read:

“Keeping this short and sweet — if you see me shaking my head a lot I have Tourette’s. Some folks genuinely ask — others like to troll me, is what it is. I make weird faces and noises sometimes and my head shakes. So just think before you judge.”

Later, on August 4, 2023, it was revealed that Kyle Richards will play a role in Morgan's new single, Fall in Love With Me. It is also worth noting that Kyle Richards will play the role of Morgan's "love interest" in the single.

On Instagram, Morgan wrote that she has done a number of music videos and every time there is someone in them, people assume that they were dating or something was going on between them.

"If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends," she added.

Discussing the dating rumors, Morgan said the two of them thought it would be a good idea to "poke fun" and "troll the trolls" a little. She noted that the internet would definitely be "popping off about this one."

Since meeting each other in February 2022, Kyle Richards and Morgan have become close friends. They even appeared together during the 2022 Americana Music Honors & Awards and have even taken a few trips together.

Following this, rumors emerged that Kyle and Morgan were more than friends, especially after Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were rumored to be separated. However, Kyle and Mauricio Umansky, who were married in January 1996, have confirmed on Instagram that the separation rumors are not true.

Bravo offers all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 on the channel.