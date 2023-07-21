“Not serious”: Andy Cohen clarifies his comment about Mauricio Umansky being “available” 

A statement Andy Cohen made recently about Mauricio Umansky at the Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premiere caused quite a stir. He was asked which of the housewives' husbands he thought was the "hottest" during an interview with Marie Claire at this time.

While standing next to Brynn Whitfield, he asked the Real Housewives of New York City's new member the same question.

On Brynn's side, she mentioned Mauricio Umansky, the husband of Kyle Richards from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In Brynn's words:

"Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?"

Andy then replied to Brynn by saying, "No, that's fine," followed by saying, "He's available." Following up on this, he mentioned in his interview that Mauricio Umansky is “pretty handsome." Since Andy mentioned Mauricio Umansky is “available,” there was quite a reaction, and Andy had to respond on social media after that. Recently, Andy made the following tweet in relation to this statement:

"I was being absolutely flip and cheeky. Not serious on any level."

Andy's comment made big news since there have been quite a few rumors claiming the couple is separating, but recently they cleared this up on their social media accounts.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's divorce rumor

People magazine reported back on July 3, 2023, that the couple had decided to separate but were still living together in the same house. Following this, Kyle Richards posted an Instagram message about the divorce rumors. The following is what she wrote:

“In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part.”

In addition, it mentioned:

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio”

During one of her interviews with Billboard, after this post went live, Erika Jayne confirmed the news from her end. In the interview, she also explained how she wants Kyle to tell the full story of the upcoming season. The marriage of Mauricio Umansky and Richards dates back to 1996, and it's still going strong. They have three children together, Lexia, Sophia, and Portia.

She also shares daughter Farrah with Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she was married from 1988 to 1992. The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 will premiere its second episode on July 23, 2023, on Bravo.

As well as this, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 episode can be viewed on Bravo. There has been no confirmation regarding the release date of season 13. While filming has already been completed, Beauvais stated the following in her March 2023 interview with People magazine:

"I think we're gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can. Even though there's gonna be drama. So I'm looking forward to it. We just started filming."

The cast members expected to return in this upcoming season 13 of the show are Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne.