Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14 taglines

Fans are preparing for the return of the Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) as its season 14 is set to be released on Sunday, July 16, 2023. They are eagerly awaiting the iconic lines from The Housewives. The season 14 trailer premiere was dropped on May 15, 2023, and introduced a brand new cast of The Housewives. Following that, Bravo recently dropped a glitz and glamourous video of the New Yorkers delivering "the most ridiculously over the top" taglines.

The new cast is set to take the Bravoverse by storm, promising glitz, glam, and of course, more drama. The ladies' taglines were revealed on Monday, July 10, 2023, and gave fans a taste of their distinct personalities that will grace the screens throughout the season.

The now iconic video features Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, Sai de Silva, Jessel Taank, and Erin Lichy delivering their distinctive zingers with the backdrop of glossy New York City.

RHONY Brynn Whitfield's tagline is laced with an unusual threat

As the world eagerly awaits the return of their favorite New York City divas, there's an electrifying buzz in the air. The RHONY season 14 cast is a breath of fresh air, bringing a mix of well-established names and exciting newcomers to the table. It is a reboot that aims to revitalize the series with new glitz, glam, and of course, more and more drama.

Season 14 promises to be a game-changer, with a diverse cast that represents all the different facets of New York City. This season, the fans will get to witness the arrival of Jenna Lyons, the first openly gay housewife, and Jessel Taank, the first Indian housewife.

Here are the soon-to-be iconic taglines by the upcoming RHONY stars:

1) Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons, the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group is going to be a force to be reckoned with. She is the first openly gay housewife ever to exist in the entirety of the Real Housewives franchise.

Her extensive fashion background are ensuring enough to believe that she'll always be serving looks on RHONY that will leave fans in awe. Her zinger is an ode to her own business LoveSeen, a brand that sells cruelty-free fake eyelashes.

Her tagline is:

"My lashes may be fake but I definitely keep it real."

2) Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan, a former model turned hot sauce brand entrepreneur, is poised to make a splash. Her confident delivery in the tagline trailer sets the tone for what's to come from this fierce and entrepreneurial woman.

Ubah's journey from the fashion industry to creating her own hot sauce brand is promising enough to know she is going to add some spiciness to the RHONY mix.

Her tagline is:

"The secret ingredient? Darling, it's me."

3) Sai De Silva

She is a content creator known for her online lifestyle destination Scout the City, making her the influencer addition to the cast. Sai's journey as a mother, influencer, and fashion enthusiast shows she has been around the block to make her name. Through her blog, she chronicles her life as a parent in Brooklyn and now RHONY fans will get to see the behind-the-scenes.

Her tagline is:

"In New York, there's a lot of bad apples but I'm the baddest of the bunch."

4) Erin Lichy

Erin Lichy is a real estate guru and true New Yorker to the T, who is ready to bring her expertise and unfiltered personality to the RHONY season 14. Erin's strong-willed nature and sharp business acumen make her a formidable presence, and fans can expect some heated confrontations as hinted in the tagline.

Her tagline is:

"I'm a true New Yorker. The only bull I'll take is by the horns."

5) Jessel Taank

This RHONY cast member is a fashion publicist and brand consultant who is all set to bring her signature style and fiery attitude to season 14. She is the first Indian Housewife in the entirety of the Real Housewives franchise.

Bringing in her extensive industry connections and her no-nonsense approach to life, Jessel's fiery tagline hints at she could be the one to stir things up and ensure that the drama never fades.

Her tagline is:

"I always bring the flavor. It's not my fault you don't have any taste."

6) Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield the all-rounder communications specialist, marketing consultant, and certified yoga instructor, rounds out the season 14 RHONY cast. Brynn's unique blend of creativity, business savvy, and sense of humor make her a fresh addition to the show. She is the one who delivered one of the seemingly unhinged taglines and it seems like there will be drama where she goes.

Her tagline is:

"I love to laugh, but make me mad and I'll date your dad."

Season 14 of RHONY premieres on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

