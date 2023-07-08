“Another family feud”: RHONJ fans react to alleged season 14 cast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is coming back with season 14. While the release date of the upcoming season hasn't yet been confirmed by Bravo, the discussion about the season has already begun. Needless to say, it is likely to feature a great deal of drama, controversy, feuds, and some heartbreak.

Even though there hasn't been any confirmation regarding the cast members appearing this season, People magazine reports that some stars have been offered verbal contracts from Bravo. Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler are among the cast members who received this offer.

Social media users have been sharing their reactions after this. Many fans expressed how tired they are of watching these cast members, while others expressed how they wanted some changes, with one even saying:

RHONJ fans react to possible cast members for the 14th season (Image via Twitter)

Possible cast members for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)

As of now, the show, RHONJ, has not begun filming, but it is expected to begin in August 2023.

“This is an amazing cast that delivered one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Why try and fix something if it isn’t broken?” read a report from Page Six.

Another source report from Page Six also stated that it initially seemed like the show wouldn't be able to move forward without Teresa and Melissa. However,

“It was ultimately decided that both women are integral,” the report added.

Additionally, the show will have Andy Cohen and Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis, Maggie Langtry, and Lisa Levey as executive producers. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is produced by Sirens Media. As a result of the news, social media is buzzing with reactions from fans. While some fans have wondered why Melissa is coming back, others wanted Rachel to leave.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) ended in chaos

There was quite a bit of drama between siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga on the reunion for season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa stated that she will no longer speak to her brother Joe or sister-in-law Melissa. Additionally, Giudice's husband Louie Ruelas was accused by the housewives of hiring a private investigator.

In the last episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, Louie revealed that he hired someone to investigate Teresa's cast members.

He said that he wasn't gossiping. However, he added that Bo Dietl, one of the most famous private investigators who was also one of his best friends, got him the information on each person in the group.

"There's so much more," he said.

At the reunion, Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie refused to accept the claims. Teresa's brother Joe also spoke to Louie during the reunion.

"Listen, Louie, we have our differences, right? Obviously. You are who you are. You know what the best thing to do is? Forget about me. I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Leave everybody alone. Live your f**king lives. That's it," Joe said.

Margaret Josephs also claimed that Louie made a threatening call to her son, which was also something Teresa denied. Following this, Margaret showed a phone receipt that displayed Louie's number, which Teresa described as "spoofing." After the season, there was a lot of speculation as to whether Teresa and Melissa will appear together next season.

In a recent reply to a fan asking whether Melissa Gorga will host her own reality show, Melissa Gorga commented that she didn't want a spinoff as she liked where she was.

Fans can watch the entire season 13 of The Real Housewives of Jersey on Bravo.

