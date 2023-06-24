“Can barely hold a scene”: Fans react to Melissa Gorga addressing RHONJ spin-off rumors 

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have feuded quite often throughout the 13th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Although the season is over, there has been a rumor about how both stars are interested in having their own shows, especially considering their feud and the drama that came along with it.

An Instagram account named @realityblurb shared this rumor recently, and Melissa responded to it by stating her stance on the issue. The following is what she wrote in the comments:

“I actually don’t want a spinoff- I like it where I am.”

As a result of Melissa's statement, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media. The majority of the comments were not in her favor, as fans' reactions emphasized how they don't think Melissa is capable of a spin-off show.

A fan reacts to Melissa Gorga's Stand on the spin-off show Rumor (Image via Twitter)

Fans are convinced that Melissa Gorga "can't carry a spin-off"

Throughout the season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the feud between both Melissa and Teresa remained at the forefront. Whether it was Teresa spreading rumors that Melissa had cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga, or them not attending Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas - there was an on-and-off conflict between them from the first episode to the show's reunion.

In light of her Melissa's recent comment about not wanting a spin-off, several The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans took to the internet to claim that she would not be able to pull it off.

Fans react to Melissa Gorga's Stand on the spin-off show Rumor (Image via Twitter)

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's feud: Andy Cohen's thoughts on the matter

The show ended its 13th season with a three-part reunion, in which Teresa confirmed she no longer has anything to do with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa. In addition, during the season 13 reunion, Teresa also told Melissa:

“Wait to never see your f**king face again after today.”

Upon asking Teresa the reason for the same, she told Melissa, "You're leaving."

Andy, however, believes that this isn't over yet. During a recent interview with E! News, he shared his perspective on the issue:

"I thought there was something very refreshing about them this season co-existing to the point of everyone realizing how much they hated each other. But they were around each other, so I think they can co-exist."

Moreover, he mentioned how they ended things on a negative note at the reunion, but he still believes they have a chance to fix things. He said that he doesn't know what the future holds, but, "We'll see."

After this, during an interview with Us Weekly, Andy Cohen was asked if he could imagine a situation in which both the stars would not return to the show in season 14, in response to which, he said:

“I can imagine anything.”

Moreover, Andy mentioned that it's difficult to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey without Melissa and Teresa Giudice. Melissa made it clear during an On Display With Melissa Gorga podcast interview back in May that she would not be leaving the show anytime soon.

Fans can watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 on Bravo. In regards to The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14's release date, there has not been any confirmation.

