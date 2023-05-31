“Melissa gotta go”: Fans side with Teressa as Andy Cohen reveals that RHONJ is at a crossroads

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is apparently at crossroads currently, as executive producer Andy Cohen revealed, during SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast while in conversation with Kelly Ripa.

During the appearance, he credited Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s family feud for the situation, stating that while he thinks both the cast members are a little right at their respective stands, there are several options moving forward.

He briefly spoke of the infamous feud between the two and added that they’re both carrying “institutional hurt feelings” and that the fight goes back 15 years when Melissa refused to change her wedding date because Teresa, who was pregnant at the time, was one of the bridesmaids and the former didn’t like the way she looked.

Fans recently took to social media to express their thoughts about the Bravo show being at a crosspoint and stated that if it comes down to it, they’d rather have Teressa on the show, with one netizen stating that “Melissa gotta go.”

"GET RID OF MALICIOUS MELLISA AND SHORTIE JOE": Fans react to Andy Cohen revealing that RHONJ is at a crossroads due to the Giudice-Gorga feud

Executive producer and late-night talk show, Andy Cohen, recently revealed that the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently uncertain. While making an appearance on Let’s Talk Off Camera, Cohen revealed that sisters-in-law Melissa and Teresa are both walking around with the “institutional knowledge” that they both have exponentially hurt feelings.

He stated that Teresa made it known during the last reunion that she was upset at Melissa for not changing her wedding date because Teresa was pregnant at the time, the bride allegedly didn’t like how her pregnant bridesmaid looked.

He continued:

"I think what’s interesting about it is…they’re both a little right. I think they both have really good points, and I think that’s why it’s not so clearly cut about whose side to be on."

The family feud recently took a massive turn once again when Joe and Melissa did not attend Teressa’s wedding to Louie Ruelas, which fans saw during the season finale of RHONJ season 13. Teressa was in tears after looking at pictures of her brother and his family posting about a different gathering with “family” related captions.

Fans took to Instagram to @rhonjobsessed’s post detailing Andy Cohen’s comments about the Bravo show’s future to support Teressa and expressed their wishes to see Melissa and Joe to leave the franchise. They stated that the couple has no storyline and that Melissa has been “piggybacking” on Teressa’s back all through her time on the Bravo show.

They further listed Teressa’s contributions to the show’s storylines including her life with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, her fights with the Manzos, her cookbooks, her time in prison, her divorce, and her finding love with Louie. They further slammed Melissa and stated that she’s only ever brought her “short-lived wannabe singing career” forward, additionally calling her boring.

Season 13 of the hit Bravo reality show aired its Part-1 of the reunion special on May 30, 2023, and is set to return next week with Part-2 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

