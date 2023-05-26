"She came for a photo op": RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shades Margaret Josephs for leaving her wedding early

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 cast members sat down for the After Show interview after the special episode Teresa Gets Married, and discussed the issues that transpired in the episode, while also reflecting on the season in general. The cast was seen navigating friendships, strained family issues, and dramatic moments that shook viewers in the current installment.

In the RHONJ After Show interview, Margaret Josephs revealed that she had to leave Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding early as a sign of respect because her closest friends, Joe and Melissa Gorga, weren't present. However, the star maintained that she saw the wedding and even spoke to the bride.

Teresa, for her part, confessed to being upset and revealed that her castmate only wanted to be part of the wedding because it was lavish and only stayed for a photo session:

"She came for a photo op, you know? To check out the epic wedding, coz I know she wouldn't want to miss that out. And then Jennifer Fressler called me the next day to apologize."

"Can't enjoy myself the whole night, while Melissa and Joe aren't there": RHONJ star Margaret opens up about leaving Teresa's wedding early

Season 13 of RHONJ wrapped up with a special episode, Teresa Gets Married, which documented Teresa's wedding to Louie. The wedding saw many housewives in attendance, as well as fellow cast members Margaret, Jackie, Jennifer Fressler, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Dolores Catania.

Margaret expressed her thoughts of leaving the wedding early out of respect for her friends Joe and Melissa Gorga. She was disappointed that Teresa's only family members -- her brother and his wife -- were the only people left out of the wedding. In a confessional on the RHONJ After Show, Margaret said:

"I celebrated her. I watched her get married. I watched her walk down the aisle...I got to see her, I got to speak with her...But I can't dance the night away and enjoy myself the whole night, while Melissa and Joe aren't there, you know what I mean?"

The housewife further expressed that she was doing "the best for both parties." Margaret added that she didn't want the paparazzi to form a narrative that she was enjoying at the wedding, while her good friends Joe and Melissa were at the beach house. However, she hoped Teresa would understand the sentiment behind her attendance.

Meanwhile, Dolores expressed that Teresa was far from happy with Margaret. The RHONJ star revealed that the bride was upset with the latter leaving early as she wanted to celebrate the occasion with the cast but they weren't there. Teresa noted that Margaret left early because of her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa, who opted to be out of the wedding amidst the family drama.

Meanwhile, fellow RHONJ cast members also gave their opinions about their issues. Jackie Goldschneider expressed that even though she loves Melissa, she felt it was wrong of Margaret to leave the wedding early. Newbie Jennifer Fressler also felt bad about leaving with Margaret.

They felt that a wedding was sacred and that it wasn't in good sentiment to have left the wedding even before they could personally celebrate Teresa and Louie.

Season 13 of RHONJ has been packed with drama as the cast navigated their issues and got involved in several heated arguments and close altercations. An even more dramatic reunion is coming up next week, where they will be seen rehashing the season.

Tune in to the first part of the reunion episode on Tuesday, May 30, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

