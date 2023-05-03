"Margaret is a bully": Fans slam Margaret for her comments about Danielle on RHONJ After Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 cast members discussed this week's episode in the After Show clips, reflecting on their cast trip to Ireland and discussing impending issues amongst them. While some dished on the fun aspects of the trip, others talked about some of the most dramatic moments of the week and expressed their opinions.

In the RHONJ After Show clip, Margaret called Danielle the "center of attention," and expressed her concerns with the newcomer's behavior. She felt that the latter made "every family issue of the cast her own" and kept complaining constantly about how she had a tough time, when it was a fun trip for the ladies for a long time.

Fans, however, slammed Margaret for her comments about Danielle. One tweeted:

Fans slam Margaret for her comments about Danielle on RHONJ (Image via YouTube)

"When she finally goes to Ireland, she's like f***ing complaining": Margaret addresses issues with Danielle on RHONJ

The After Show clip began with the producer asking Danielle if she enjoyed the cast trip to Ireland. The newcomer expressed that she was initially very excited to celebrate Teresa's Bachelorette party and explore the county, but then felt like the "last kid chosen in a kickball game," due to being constantly "attacked" by fellow cast members.

During the trip, Margaret called the newcomer out for stating that the former had an "arsenal" about fellow housewives. The two ladies kept having brief but consistent arguments because of their issues. Rachel also slammed Danielle for calling her a "rat" in a previous episode.

Jackie Goldschneider mentioned that Danielle wanted to be the "center of attention" during the trip, but when it didn't happen, it bothered the newbie. Margaret, for her part, also addressed her issues with the newcomer.

On this week's episode, Danielle mentioned to her mother how the ladies were mean to her and that she had a hard time on the trip. Margaret, for her part, was furious at the newbie for complaining about the trip when the entire cast felt that it was the best trip they'd ever taken. Addressing Danielle, the reality star further said:

"And this girl, who I guarantee you has never been to f***ing Europe is b****ing. And when she finally goes to Ireland, she's like f***ing complaining."

During one of their brunches in Ireland, Danielle broke down thinking about her strained relationship with her brother while the cast was reflecting on other members' family dynamics. In the After Show clip, Margaret accused Danielle of making every issue about her own family. She said:

"Everybody's familial breakups and problems aren't about you and your brother. Everything's not about you, I'm sorry. That's about them. It like, Jesus Christ, talk about making yourself the center of attention."

Fellow newcomer Rachel expressed that Danielle was "very guarded" and that it was concerning. Melissa echoed her fellow castmate's sentiments. She felt that Danielle never "let loose" and had fun with the cast members.

Despite being a newbie, Danielle's debut has created quite a stir this season. She was embroiled in feuds with Jackie, Rachel and Margaret and now also knows about Melissa's alleged affair. Things are only going to turn more dramatic between her and Margaret from now on.

Fans react to Margaret's comments about Danielle

Fans took to the comments section to address their concerns with Margaret's comments about Danielle. Check out what they have to say below:

Season 13 has been building up its dramatic quotient over the past few weeks. As the installment comes closer to its end, the cast will get into more complicated dynamics, creating arguments and confrontations. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

The reality show airs every Tuesday at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

