"Below the belt!": RHONJ fans slam Margaret for coming after Danielle's family

RHONJ returned on Bravo this Tuesday, April 25, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the ladies enjoying a whiskey-tasting event at the castle while celebrating Teresa's bachelorette party. After getting a bit tipsy, Margaret and Danielle got into an argument when the latter confronted Margaret about gossiping about her to Jennifer Fessler.

The argument soon escalated as Danielle revealed that Margaret's ex-best friend Laura told a lot of stuff about her to the cast members, refusing to share the details of their conversation. Margaret then claimed that some people were obsessed with her and could not stop commenting on her.

Danielle asked Margaret to take it down a couple of notches, reminding her of her affair when she was married to Jan Josephs. Margaret is currently married to Joe Benigno, the man she had the affair with. Speaking about the same, Danielle said that she could "forgive not forget."

Margaret then commented on Danielle's personal life and said this is why she would never make up with her brother, as she could not forgive things from the past. She said:

"That’s why you going to have problems in your whole f**king life."

Everyone was shocked by the statement and Danielle began to cry upon hearing it. RHONJ fans also slammed Margaret for commenting on Danielle's personal life.

RHONJ fans remind Margaret about her old affair

Margaret cheated on Jan with Joe, after which her step-children stopped talking to her. Despite such complications in her own life, she could not stop herself from commenting on Danielle's family life.

During their argument, she also brought in Jennifer Aydin, calling her a "disheveled little drug addict," all while her own husband was smoking a sample of Frank Catania's marijuana products.

RHONJ fans slammed Margaret for passing rude remarks on other people's lives when she herself had cheated on her husband and had family issues of her own.

sodapop @sodapop241 What marge said was a little too far. Like just bc some girls said you had an arsenal of information. Ridiculous #RHONJ What marge said was a little too far. Like just bc some girls said you had an arsenal of information. Ridiculous #RHONJ

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Marge has officially become the dorm mother of #RHONJ . A closet hypocrite or epic proportions yet hovers over the young women correcting their speech telling them what they can and can’t do. She’s even dressed for the role this season Marge has officially become the dorm mother of #RHONJ. A closet hypocrite or epic proportions yet hovers over the young women correcting their speech telling them what they can and can’t do. She’s even dressed for the role this season https://t.co/BZyX13aoN7

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH twitter.com/marteaniseddy/… MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy

And hosting a weed tasting at her house and she sent a food truck for munchies?

HYPOCRISY!! Oh look at Marge’s lap dog smoking weed.. wasn’t she demonizing Jen for doing the same?And hosting a weed tasting at her house and she sent a food truck for munchies?HYPOCRISY!! #rhonj Oh look at Marge’s lap dog smoking weed.. wasn’t she demonizing Jen for doing the same?And hosting a weed tasting at her house and she sent a food truck for munchies?HYPOCRISY!!#rhonj https://t.co/dzbNhefun0 Margaret called Jennifer Aydin a “disheveled drug addict” for enjoying recreational marijuana, meanwhile she let her actually disheveled home be used as a drug den for a bunch of dummies. Marge is ridiculous. #RHONJ Margaret called Jennifer Aydin a “disheveled drug addict” for enjoying recreational marijuana, meanwhile she let her actually disheveled home be used as a drug den for a bunch of dummies. Marge is ridiculous. #RHONJ twitter.com/marteaniseddy/…

Kellie Barnhart @RealtorBarnhart How does the world ever go on without Margaret psychoanalyzing their entire lives with her unsolicited life advice from her glass house 🙄 #rhonj How does the world ever go on without Margaret psychoanalyzing their entire lives with her unsolicited life advice from her glass house 🙄 #rhonj

Lee-ON❤️‍🔥 @Callme_LeonM Margaret need jail!!! #rhonj how could she go so low at Danielle like that?? Margaret need jail!!! #rhonj how could she go so low at Danielle like that??

RV 👄 @RaquelVivienne I wish I could have jumped in Danielle's body when Margaret brought up her family. I would have shot back, "yeah like you're old family can't forget the affair you had with Joe. You would be a idiot not to learn from past experience". #rhonj I wish I could have jumped in Danielle's body when Margaret brought up her family. I would have shot back, "yeah like you're old family can't forget the affair you had with Joe. You would be a idiot not to learn from past experience". #rhonj https://t.co/cR9SPOi6nX

What happened on RHONJ season 13 episode 12?

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"Paul's family stops by the castle for a visit on the last full day in Ireland; Jennifer plans a hens' party to celebrate Teresa; the ladies take part in an Irish whiskey tasting; Danielle confronts Rachel and Margaret over their treatment of her."

On the last day of their Ireland tour, the ladies got very drunk and Melissa Gorga said that she might just call her ex, much to the shock of her sister-in-law Teresa. The women then went to a farm where they had to run and catch hens. The instructor also asked the ladies to draw pictures on Teresa’s life. Teresa was afraid that someone might draw prison bars, reminding her of her time in jail.

No one did that. Instead, Melissa drew a beautiful family portrait of Teresa’s early life, which caused the ladies to get emotional. Teresa invited her to her second wedding but Melissa refused the offer.

New episodes of RHONJ air on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

