"Below the belt!": RHONJ fans slam Margaret for coming after Danielle's family

RHONJ returned on Bravo this Tuesday, April 25, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the ladies enjoying a whiskey-tasting event at the castle while celebrating Teresa's bachelorette party. After getting a bit tipsy, Margaret and Danielle got into an argument when the latter confronted Margaret about gossiping about her to Jennifer Fessler.
The argument soon escalated as Danielle revealed that Margaret's ex-best friend Laura told a lot of stuff about her to the cast members, refusing to share the details of their conversation. Margaret then claimed that some people were obsessed with her and could not stop commenting on her.
Danielle asked Margaret to take it down a couple of notches, reminding her of her affair when she was married to Jan Josephs. Margaret is currently married to Joe Benigno, the man she had the affair with. Speaking about the same, Danielle said that she could "forgive not forget."
Margaret then commented on Danielle's personal life and said this is why she would never make up with her brother, as she could not forgive things from the past. She said:
"That’s why you going to have problems in your whole f**king life."
Everyone was shocked by the statement and Danielle began to cry upon hearing it. RHONJ fans also slammed Margaret for commenting on Danielle's personal life.
RHONJ fans remind Margaret about her old affair
Margaret cheated on Jan with Joe, after which her step-children stopped talking to her. Despite such complications in her own life, she could not stop herself from commenting on Danielle's family life.
During their argument, she also brought in Jennifer Aydin, calling her a "disheveled little drug addict," all while her own husband was smoking a sample of Frank Catania's marijuana products.
RHONJ fans slammed Margaret for passing rude remarks on other people's lives when she herself had cheated on her husband and had family issues of her own.
What happened on RHONJ season 13 episode 12?
Bravo's description of the episode read:
"Paul's family stops by the castle for a visit on the last full day in Ireland; Jennifer plans a hens' party to celebrate Teresa; the ladies take part in an Irish whiskey tasting; Danielle confronts Rachel and Margaret over their treatment of her."
On the last day of their Ireland tour, the ladies got very drunk and Melissa Gorga said that she might just call her ex, much to the shock of her sister-in-law Teresa. The women then went to a farm where they had to run and catch hens. The instructor also asked the ladies to draw pictures on Teresa’s life. Teresa was afraid that someone might draw prison bars, reminding her of her time in jail.
No one did that. Instead, Melissa drew a beautiful family portrait of Teresa’s early life, which caused the ladies to get emotional. Teresa invited her to her second wedding but Melissa refused the offer.
New episodes of RHONJ air on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.