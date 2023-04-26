"Let the victim narrative go": RHONJ fans slam Melissa for rejecting Teresa's wedding invitation

This week’s episode of RHONJ, which aired on Bravo on Tuesday, April 25, featured Teresa Giudice inviting Melissa Gorga to her wedding just days before the official ceremony. Teresa previously refused to invite her brother Joe and her sister-in-law after several arguments but changed her mind at the last moment.

After an emotional picture-drawing activity, Melissa said the family should not talk about the past. She revealed that she loved Joe's kids and wanted them to be a part of the wedding too. She added:

"Like, I was like, 'Should we have Gino walk down the aisle with Gianna?' You, Antonia, Gino and Joey would complete it, like, if you guys are there with me."

Jennifer asked Teresa if she was officially inviting her family, but the latter commented that she just wanted “happiness and peace.” Melissa felt that the invitation was “complete nonsense." She said that she was not Teresa’s “props in the final hour.”

RHONJ fans got upset with Melissa for not accepting the invitation when she herself had been fighting about the same for so long. They asked her to stop acting like a "victim" even after being handed an invitation.

Sarah @sj1colorado So Teresa took time, reflected and realized she truly wants her family in her wedding and Melissa accuses her of using them as props, then pouts the rest of the day.Honestly, what more do people expect Teresa to do at this point?Melissa needs to let the victim narrative go #RHONJ So Teresa took time, reflected and realized she truly wants her family in her wedding and Melissa accuses her of using them as props, then pouts the rest of the day.Honestly, what more do people expect Teresa to do at this point?Melissa needs to let the victim narrative go #RHONJ https://t.co/Cq1DTA34JR

RHONJ fans ask Melissa to stop complaining about the wedding

During Teresa’s bachelorette trip, the bride-to-be commented that her fiancé Louie asked Bill to come to the wedding since they were so supportive of their relationship. She added that it would be nice since she did not “have family.”

Melissa did not respond at the time but said in a confessional that this “is why we don't believe you!"

After Teresa invited Melissa, the latter did not pay attention to Teresa's emotions and said:

"If she's even asking because she's barely asking."

RHONJ fans slammed Melissa for complaining about not getting an invitation to the wedding when she did get one.

BravoBravoFnBravo @TruthOfBravo #WWHL When Teresa says SHE DOESN'T HAVE FAMILY everyone knows she means HER PARENTS!!! It's Melissa's problem if she thinks otherwise! #RHONJ When Teresa says SHE DOESN'T HAVE FAMILY everyone knows she means HER PARENTS!!! It's Melissa's problem if she thinks otherwise! #RHONJ #WWHL

Laura♈️ @lust4lifelaura the way Melissa & Joe made such a big deal about Teresa not inviting Melissa’s family or being in the wedding party JUST FOR THEM NOT TO SHOW UP #RHONJ the way Melissa & Joe made such a big deal about Teresa not inviting Melissa’s family or being in the wedding party JUST FOR THEM NOT TO SHOW UP #RHONJ https://t.co/VQICWO3tWT

Vanessa 🌱 @PincheeeVanessa #RHONJ Teresa let it slip at the season 12 reunion Melissa wasn’t going to be in the wedding and you really created a season line story out of it. Enough already! @Andy Teresa let it slip at the season 12 reunion Melissa wasn’t going to be in the wedding and you really created a season line story out of it. Enough already! @Andy #RHONJ

adm @zebby813 Don’t understand Joe & Melissa, every time they find out someone else got asked to be part of a wedding they claim they want no part of, they get offended🙄 do they want or fee entitled to be in this wedding? #RHONJ Don’t understand Joe & Melissa, every time they find out someone else got asked to be part of a wedding they claim they want no part of, they get offended🙄 do they want or fee entitled to be in this wedding? #RHONJ

baddiesbingebravo @baddiesbngbravo



Teresa: I would love to have all 4 of you in my wedding and Gino walk with Audriana



Melissa: We are not your props last minute for your wedding



#RHONJ Melissa: It would be nice if you showed our kids what closeness was like by having me in your weddingTeresa: I would love to have all 4 of you in my wedding and Gino walk with AudrianaMelissa: We are not your props last minute for your wedding Melissa: It would be nice if you showed our kids what closeness was like by having me in your wedding Teresa: I would love to have all 4 of you in my wedding and Gino walk with Audriana Melissa: We are not your props last minute for your wedding #RHONJ

maxwell724 @maxwell724 Joe and Melissa every time someone asked to be a part of the wedding. #rhonj Joe and Melissa every time someone asked to be a part of the wedding.#rhonj https://t.co/E5wCYYKUAo

Face by Bravo @FaceByBravo twitter.com/MelissasOldNos… Melissa's Old Nose @MelissasOldNose



She did ask and you said NO! and when Teresa asked if Gino could be part of the wedding, Melissa said NO to that as well 🪦 "If she's even asking?"She did ask and you said NO! and when Teresa asked if Gino could be part of the wedding, Melissa said NO to that as well 🪦 #RHONJ "If she's even asking?" She did ask and you said NO! and when Teresa asked if Gino could be part of the wedding, Melissa said NO to that as well 🪦 #RHONJ https://t.co/qZuj0npz1a Melissa would have gladly been a 'prop' if Teresa had asked her to be a bridesmaid, or if Teresa asked her to be one, again, here. #rhonj Melissa would have gladly been a 'prop' if Teresa had asked her to be a bridesmaid, or if Teresa asked her to be one, again, here. #rhonj twitter.com/MelissasOldNos…

Bring Back Mary Cosby @AdventuresTiana Can we please stop acting like if Melissa would have taken part of the wedding that things would be different? A fight would have occurred regardless. #RHONJ Can we please stop acting like if Melissa would have taken part of the wedding that things would be different? A fight would have occurred regardless. #RHONJ

Melissa and Teresa had an emotional moment

During the picture-drawing activity, the girls were supposed to paint Teresa’s life. Melissa drew a beautiful painting of her family, saying:

"I started with Sala Consilina ’cause that was where your parents were from and I’m showing your family coming from Italy. Your dad, your mom, you, and your brother."

Melissa got emotional after explaining the painting and said that it “struck her” where the family was at the time. Teresa told her that it was her family as well, confessing that she loved them very much. She added:

"It’s, like, the way we started. We were so happy. We were a happy, beautiful family. And they always instilled in us: love each other."

Teresa also remembered the early days when Melissa had just joined her family, but the latter revealed that she was interested in going down the old memory lane.

RHONJ airs on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes