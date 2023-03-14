Paint star Owen Wilson reveals his new film is inspired by Bob Ross

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Owen Wilson spoke about getting nominated for an Oscar for his role in Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums. He also spoke about his new film Paint and when he was asked about the film's plot he said:

"It's inspired by Bob Ross. I think that Carl Nargle, the character I play - his personal life is in a little bit more disarray than Bob Ross, but for sure that was kind of inspired by (him)."

Bob Ross was a prominent painter best known for hosting the TV show, The Joy of Painting. Owen Wilson's Paint reportedly shares similarities with Bob Ross' life. Further in the interview, he also talked about how the idea for one line he used in the film came from actor Sean Penn.

Owen Wilson talks about new film Paint and getting nominated for an Oscar

After Jimmy Kimmel played a preview clip of Paint, Owen Wilson told him a story about Sean Penn and how he got the idea for a line that Penn used in the film. The Zoolander star said:

"It was funny though watching that preview that line that I say...Where I say, 'When's the last time you heard somebody say something that interesting?' I was watching Sean Penn do promotion for that movie he directed Into the Wild."

He further said:

"And he's sitting right by a fire in Alaska. And, like, a wolf starts howling while he's answering the question (and) he stops."

Wilson added that it was when Sean Penn had said the line, which the former found to be really cool. The line was:

"Yeah, when's the last time you heard somebody say something that interesting?"

He also spoke about Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums, and getting nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in one of his most iconic films. Wilson noted that it was very exciting to be nominated even though they "kinda knew" that they wouldn't win as they had lost every award "going up to it with Gosford Park.''

Apart from Paint, Owen Wilson's other notable acting credits include The Darjeeling Limited, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris, among others.

Paint is set to be released in theaters on April 7, 2023

Paint tells the story of a painter who hosts a popular TV show. However, his life takes an unexpected turn following the entry of another painter.

Here's a short description of the movie as shared by IFC Films on their YouTube channel:

''Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.''

The movie stars Owen Wilson in the lead role as Carl Nargle and he looks in terrific form in the trailer, promising to deliver a nuanced and funny performance.

Featuring alongside him are various other actors like Wendi McLendon-Covey, Michaela Watkins, and Ciara Renée, among many more. The movie is written and directed by Brit McAdams, whose credits include Triviatown and Tosh.0.

You can watch Paint in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes