"She needs to stop fronting": RHONJ fans believe Rachel Fuda used her adoption story for a storyline

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It featured cast members spending quality time with each other while also engaging in serious conversations and arguments surrounding family drama, strained relationships and complicated friendships, among many others.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, newcomer Rachel Fuda consulted a lawyer to legally adopt her stepson Jaiden. The lawyer, however, explained that Jaiden's own mother would have the right to appoint an attorney, which made the newbie emotional. She felt that the mother wasn't present throughout his life and it was her who took care of Jaiden the entire time, so it was unfair for the mother to have a say.

Fans, however, failed to believe Rachel and felt that she used the adoption as a storyline. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been extremely successful amongst the audience. Over the years, viewers and loyal fans of the franchise have religiously followed the cast members' journey. Season 13 of the show marked the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.

They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider joined the cast as a "friend" of the housewives alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Rachel Fuda discusses stepson Jaiden's adoption on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members spending quality time with each other. However, brewing tensions amongst them only caused more drama, leading to confrontations and arguments. The cast also focused equally on showcasing their personal and family dynamics.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Messes and Bridesmaid Dresses, reads:

"The ladies reflect on their Ireland trip with mixed emotions; Danielle wants to tell Melissa the gossip, but Jennifer hopes she won't until after Tre and Louie's vows; Melissa feels her relationship with Teresa has hit a wall and is ready to give up."

RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda and husband John visited an adoption attorney. She wanted to legally adopt her stepson Jaiden and wanted him to feel like he had a "complete family." She wanted to solidify "taking the last step to being his legal guardian," and expressed how great he was with her daughters.

While talking to the attorney, Rachel explained that Jaiden didn't have a normal childhood. She further said:

"He had a mom that was not around for him and it's a lot to process. And I have really wanted to adopt him for a very long time."

The attorney then explained that they did have the right to serve Jaiden's mother, and that she would have the right to appoint an attorney. If that's the case, then they would have to go with a contested adoption.

This made the RHONJ newcomer emotional. She said:

"It's so crazy to me how she's not been in any way shape or form a parental figure to him since I met him...Like, I still have to be, like, "Is it okay if I adopt your son that I've raised."

In a confessional, she further said:

"I cannot imagine walking this earth without having any relationship or any regard for my own children. I know who Jaiden is, I know his heart...That cut so deep, I wanna fill that void."

Fans don't believe Rachel Fuda's adoption story on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They wondered why Rachel waited so long to adopt Jaiden before making her debut on the show. They felt she was using the issue as part of her storyline. Check it out.

BE YOU! @TonyTheeG



#RHONJ Rachel and this adoption storyline appears to be just that--a storyline! Rachel and this adoption storyline appears to be just that--a storyline! #RHONJ https://t.co/iss0Jztcap

plainviewsue @plainviewsue So obvious that Rachel saved this adoption story for the cameras. All she says is how this will make HER complete. It’s not about you Rachel. It’s about Jaden. #RHONJ So obvious that Rachel saved this adoption story for the cameras. All she says is how this will make HER complete. It’s not about you Rachel. It’s about Jaden. #RHONJ

Kings Daughter ♥ ♡ ♥ @QuanaDumbFresh Rachel Fuda is disgusting for exploiting her stepsons relationship with his mom for clout. The way she spoke shows that the adoption is for HER not for the son whose mom shes bashing on tv #RHONJ Rachel Fuda is disgusting for exploiting her stepsons relationship with his mom for clout. The way she spoke shows that the adoption is for HER not for the son whose mom shes bashing on tv #RHONJ https://t.co/Mrsk9fHlZl

Ding Dong! 🥳 @dellydoodledoo Yuck! I hate that this Rachel chick is smack talking her stepson's mother. You waited until he was 16 and you happen to be on a show? FOH! Some reality blogger needs to interview the mom so she can share her side. #rhonj Yuck! I hate that this Rachel chick is smack talking her stepson's mother. You waited until he was 16 and you happen to be on a show? FOH! Some reality blogger needs to interview the mom so she can share her side. #rhonj https://t.co/nROkynDVBI

Some fans were also disappointed with Rachel for talking badly about the mother. Check it out.

♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Another thing, I don’t like the way Rachel talks about her stepson’s biological mother. She speaks about that woman with so much venom, one can only wonder what she really says about her behind closed doors. #RHONJ Another thing, I don’t like the way Rachel talks about her stepson’s biological mother. She speaks about that woman with so much venom, one can only wonder what she really says about her behind closed doors. #RHONJ https://t.co/h940nOR9xd

Sharlene Newman @Dr_SD_Newman I don't like how Rachel is putting down her stepson's mother. She could instead help him make peace with the situation. It seems wrong. #RHONJ I don't like how Rachel is putting down her stepson's mother. She could instead help him make peace with the situation. It seems wrong. #RHONJ

Mia @MiaCarlaNY #ratrachel #rachel #rhonj



your lack of empathy for a teen mom who became sick with addiction issues is really gross. She made that boy and doesnt get to see him. Did you ever try to help her and him have a healthy relationship? your lack of empathy for a teen mom who became sick with addiction issues is really gross. She made that boy and doesnt get to see him. Did you ever try to help her and him have a healthy relationship? #ratrachel #rachel #rhonjyour lack of empathy for a teen mom who became sick with addiction issues is really gross. She made that boy and doesnt get to see him. Did you ever try to help her and him have a healthy relationship?

🧚🏽‍♂️ @Bravoholicc I’m sure Rachel has been very present in her step sons life and is a wonderful stepmother, but why would you publicly shame his mother? Tacky. #RHONJ I’m sure Rachel has been very present in her step sons life and is a wonderful stepmother, but why would you publicly shame his mother? Tacky. #RHONJ

Helen S @HelenChosenone Can Rachel stop filtering her comments so I can properly drag her for using her step son as a storyline. #RHONJ Can Rachel stop filtering her comments so I can properly drag her for using her step son as a storyline. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic since the premiere. As the installment progresses, the cast members will be seen getting into more complicated situations, which will create more confrontations and arguments. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes