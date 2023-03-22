"I love the future of RHONJ": Fans feel newcomers Rachel and Danielle are great additions to the RHONJ cast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members navigating their personal lives while also dealing with issues amongst them, including fractured friendships, marital issues and family drama, leading to multiple conflicts and confrontations throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, newcomers Danielle and Rachel got together to shop for the Gorgas' Luau party and also discussed the group dynamics. Fans felt that both were great additions to the cast. One tweeted:

Dustin Cone @Dustin_Cone God I love the future of #RHONJ with Rachel and Danielle God I love the future of #RHONJ with Rachel and Danielle ❤️ https://t.co/q9S9SnSsIC

The hit Bravo series has been extremely successful amongst the audience, who have religiously followed the cast for over a decade and have expressed their opinions on social media.

Cast members for season 13 include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs. Newcomers accompanying them include Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler appear as friends.

Danielle and Rachel get together for shopping on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies preparing for the Gorgas' Luau party ahead of the weekend. While some were busy planning their outfits, others had more personal commitments to get to. Newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda met up with one another to discuss the group dynamics while also shopping for the party.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Shots and Shade, reads:

"Day one at the Jersey Shore is off to a wild start when the Gorgas' luau takes a turn for the worse; Rachel drops an arsenal of gossip, angering Marge; Frank struggles with hurt feelings over Dolores' new boundaries."

The RHONJ stars were added as main cast members this season. Rachel and Danielle exchanged a few laughs, complimented each other on their styles and talked about the issues in the group. Rachel was happy to have her fellow newcomer with her as they were able to navigate their way around the group together.

In a confessional, Rachel said:

"Thank God I have Danielle. Because the dynamic with this group of women is like nothing I've ever seen before. So it's kinda nice to not be alone in the boat but we're together trying to paddle and figure it out. She's [Danielle] hysterical, she makes me laugh, we both have young children...we are no BS, we're shooting straight...it's like refreshing."

The RHONJ newbies then reflected on the group's issues and talked about the recent feud between Jennifer and Margaret. While Danielle wanted the two ladies to mend fences, Rachel recalled how she was asked to be cautious of Maragaret and that the latter was a "better friend than an enemy."

Danielle, however, felt that Margaret was judgemental and couldn't let bygones be bygones. She also revealed how Laura, Margaret's ex-best friend, had said that the star had "an arselnal of stuff on women." Rachel, for her part, didn't resonate with it as she felt Margaret had been kind to her.

Fans love watching Danielle and Rachel together on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Danielle and Rachel. They felt they were like a "breath of fresh air," and that they were great additions to the existing cast with the same old storylines. Check out what they have to say.

J @HesABrickhouse I’m glad Danielle and Rachel are giving each other a chance rather than just latching on the opinions of the vets. #RHONJ I’m glad Danielle and Rachel are giving each other a chance rather than just latching on the opinions of the vets. #RHONJ

Stephanie @GossipBravoGirl Danielle and Rachel are fabulous and amazing. #RHONJ Danielle and Rachel are fabulous and amazing. #RHONJ

bap @kateaara I hope they continue being friends, this is a good look #RHONJ I hope they continue being friends, this is a good look #RHONJ

Baby Gorgeous @hibabygorgeouss 🏻 for 🏻 it These two are breathing new life into #RHONJ and I am here🏻 for🏻 it These two are breathing new life into #RHONJ and I am here 👏🏻 for 👏🏻 it https://t.co/rvLNXdLTmB

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Ughhh yesss I want Rachel and Danielle to team up and forget the Tre vs. Mel #RHONJ Ughhh yesss I want Rachel and Danielle to team up and forget the Tre vs. Mel #RHONJ

Becca @ImWatchingBravo I want Danielle and Rachel to be friends so badly so we don’t have another Jackie/Jennifer situation again but I already know Marge will prevent that #RHONJ I want Danielle and Rachel to be friends so badly so we don’t have another Jackie/Jennifer situation again but I already know Marge will prevent that #RHONJ https://t.co/4aEhrq0Jt4

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi



But...but... I feel like Danielle is gonna take a turn for the worse! #RHONJ Rachel is right. She & Danielle are refreshing.But...but... I feel like Danielle is gonna take a turn for the worse! Rachel is right. She & Danielle are refreshing. But...but... I feel like Danielle is gonna take a turn for the worse! 😬😬 #RHONJ

Oops I Gossiped Again @IGossipedAgain We need more of all of the unseen footage of Rachel & Danielle and less Frank Catania crying #rhonj We need more of all of the unseen footage of Rachel & Danielle and less Frank Catania crying #rhonj

LOUki @loucr26 Watching Danielle and Rachel together it’s like walking a whole different show like a breath of fresh air #RHONJ Watching Danielle and Rachel together it’s like walking a whole different show like a breath of fresh air #RHONJ

Has-been Leprechaun Looking 4 Pot of Gold @SlutFromDee90s



Danielle



Rachel



Great and much needed fresh casting to give us a much needed break from Gorga vs Guidice clan (20 seasons). Make no mistake. The reason why #rhonj seems more fresh this season is for 2 reasonsDanielleRachelGreat and much needed fresh casting to give us a much needed break from Gorga vs Guidice clan (20 seasons). Make no mistake. The reason why #rhonj seems more fresh this season is for 2 reasons Danielle Rachel Great and much needed fresh casting to give us a much needed break from Gorga vs Guidice clan (20 seasons). https://t.co/mX4iw9F92F

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting more dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast is set to get into more serious and complicated discussions that will result in more fractures amongst them. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next week on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

