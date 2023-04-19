"Jackie is a loser": Why did RHONJ fans think Jackie Goldschneider was lying on WWHL?

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider was recently interviewed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she answered a few interesting questions. During the show, Andy asked her about her comments regarding Margaret Josephs being knowledgeable about RHONJ (Real Housewives of New Jersey) events. Goldschneider replied,

“No, I said that? Marge is just a yenta. She does know everything about everyone and do I wanna piss you off? No, because you are my best friend.”

Margaret Josephs responded,

“Exactly, thank you.”

On the March 29 episode of season 12 of RHONJ, Jackie Goldschneider said that Margaret Josephs knows everything, and nobody wants to alienate her. Her statement was also brought up during an after-show interview for season 12 of RHONJ, and Goldschneider was asked what she meant by the statement. In response, she said,

“Margaret knows everything about everyone. And she holds it in her pocket. And she is not gonna take it out of her pocket unless you make her. So you don't want to make Margaret your enemy because she has ammunition on everybody.”

Following the release of the latest Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode, Jackie Goldschneider has received a lot of feedback from fans. One fan tweeted, "Jackie is a loser."

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider's appearance on WWHL has caused a stir on the internet

WWHL @BravoWWHL @JGSchneid #WWHL #RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider clarifies her comment about Margaret Josephs: "Marge is just a yenta." #RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider clarifies her comment about Margaret Josephs: "Marge is just a yenta." 😂 @JGSchneid #WWHL https://t.co/Bo4dW0gNQR

In the latest episode of WWHL featuring Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, the latter was asked to clarify her past comments in front of the former.

Despite Goldschneider's attempts to cover up her statement, fans pointed out that she was lying when Andy asked her about it. Some fans shared how scared she is of Margaret.

Girlwhoplaystennis @Princess0937 @MelissasOldNose Jackie is so scared of that scarecrow 🤣🤣🤣 @MelissasOldNose Jackie is so scared of that scarecrow 🤣🤣🤣

Majestic Myronn @MBC0801 @MelissasOldNose Blink twice if u need saving… she started speeding up her speech to “clarify” it’s so transparent lol @MelissasOldNose Blink twice if u need saving… she started speeding up her speech to “clarify” it’s so transparent lol

Natti @Natti00941102 @MelissasOldNose Funny how Jackie said Marge knows everything about everyone and you see marge face, mouth dropped and eyes got big.. @MelissasOldNose Funny how Jackie said Marge knows everything about everyone and you see marge face, mouth dropped and eyes got big..

Mark @MarkJCampbell @MelissasOldNose Not just Jackie, but Melissa too! And not just in the Aftershow, but actually on the show too! I bring the receipts @MelissasOldNose Not just Jackie, but Melissa too! And not just in the Aftershow, but actually on the show too! I bring the receipts https://t.co/Qd2oAF5mHT

Love @Love88471041 @MelissasOldNose If Marge is Jackie’s best friend, I feel sorry for her @MelissasOldNose If Marge is Jackie’s best friend, I feel sorry for her 😬😬😬

•moodbyoj•✨ @moodbyoj @MelissasOldNose Not Ms. “I’m a Lawyer” being so submissive to Marge lmao @MelissasOldNose Not Ms. “I’m a Lawyer” being so submissive to Marge lmao

Does Margaret Josephs know everything about the cast of RHONJ?

Margaret Josephs is known for her gossip on the show. The actress has revealed information about other RHONJ cast members at various times.

There was a lot of fighting between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin in season 12. In between one of the fights, Margaret revealed something about Jen's husband, Bill Aydin, that caused quite a stir online. She said,

"You always say Bill's the best, he had an affair, everybody knows, and that's why he left his old job. Her marriage is not as perfect as she says it is. Bill had the affair with the office manager for two years."

Jen didn't deny the accusation and further added,

"She's not an office manager, she was a f--king pharmaceutical rep, you f--king idiot if you get the facts straight."

Following this, Margaret spoke with E! News and said,

"Obviously I've known for years and it was off the fly. I just I think I was pushed to my breaking point of the hypocrisy and that's really what it was."

A similar example was when Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' feud appeared quite heated in the previous season's finale. The latter revealed something quite surprising about Teresa's husband, Luis Ruelas. However, the former didn't comment much on the allegations. As per The Sun, the accusation was,

"Everyone has been gossiping about Teresa, however, Margaret Josephs has been the most vocal on camera, claiming that Luis Ruelas is a 's*x addict' with 'a history of abuse' in which she references tales that Louie's past girlfriends have shared online."

As Margaret Josephs has revealed many things about the cast members, Jackie Goldschneider covering her previous statement might be beneficial to her if she has something to hide from the audience or Bravo.

