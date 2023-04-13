"Andy not having it": RHONJ fans react to sassy exchanges between Melissa Gorga and Andy Cohen on WWHL

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Melissa Gorga made an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She discussed her and Joe Gorga's dynamics with Teresa Giudice and her family. The reality star also expressed her thoughts on season 13 of the Bravo series and gave her opinion on the family drama.
During the WWHL episode, Andy expressed that he didn't see any form of "resolution" between the Gorgas and the Giudices at the RHONJ reunion, which he revealed would be taped next week. When Melissa noted that he wasn't a "certified therapist," the host was taken aback.
After asking Melissa not to question his "credentials," Andy said:
"After 16 years of f***ing doing this, I think I have some idea of what I’m doing.”
Fans had a variety of reactions to Andy and Melissa's exchange. One tweeted:
A look at RHONJ star Melissa Gorga's revelations on WWHL with Andy Cohen
Melissa rocked the WWHL chairs with her most recent appearance. She blamed Teresa for taking zero accountability for her actions.
The RHONJ star also felt that she and her husband Joe Gorga were invited to Teresa's wedding as an obligation, a statement that was first brought up by Jennifer Aydin on this week's episode.
Melissa told Andy:
"I mean...I don't know, it started to feel that way. At one point, it just felt like you're here because you're supposed to be..and that's it. And that's fine."
The WWHL host then picked up a fan question for Melissa, which wondered why the RHONJ housewife was upset about her mother and sisters not being invited to Teresa's wedding when they'd been "anti-Teresa" over the years with their tweets.
Melissa explained that the tweets were from "back in the day" and "weren't that bad if you read what they said." She further stated:
"Between trying to be told that I would leave my husband for a richer man, I was a stripper...if you saw what her hairdressers and her people have tweeted about me...trust me..it's very bad as well."
Melissa, however, called the situation "petty" and noted that the Gorga-Giudice families have shared many good memories over the years, including vacations and birthdays. She failed to understand why people were mad about something that happened so long ago.
Later on in the WWHL episode, Melissa revealed that Margaret had texted her about Andy being "very rough on her" with the questions. The Bravo host, for his part, maintained that he'd like to ask the questions for the sake of fans. When he asked if Melissa felt the same way, the RHONJ star was open to answering questions.
A fan then asked Melissa about her opinions on Teresa, saying that she had "daddy issues." The housewife explained that she'd never say the same about her father-in-law. She further said:
"I was 16 years old when my father passed away. So if someone's gonna say I have daddy issues, it should come from my own mouth and I should explain my story that way."
Melissa also pointed out that she and Joe Gorga were there for Teresa and her family when the latter's ex-husband Joe Giudice was in prison. She said:
"Joe and I really stepped up to the plate..Obviously everyone's saying that's not true, which is fine. But I feel like recently when she got content and happy and found her life, it was like, "Well, thank you so much, bye bye." And I thought it was gonna be complete opposite."
Andy, however, pointed out that the entire situation seemed like Teresa was mad that the Gorgas came on RHONJ and that the couple were still talking about how they got on the show. Melissa maintained that people were talking about issues that happened over a decade ago.
The housewife also expressed that she'd be bringing receipts to the RHONJ season 13 reunion and come fully prepared.
Fans react to exchanges between Melissa and Andy on WWHL
Fans took to social media and applauded Andy for asking Melissa the right questions:
A few fans felt that Melissa shouldn't be on the show anymore:
While Melissa and Joe Gorga's WWHL appearance was chaotic and received a lot of responses from fans, season 13 of RHONJ is still underway. More drama is to come as the families collide to an extent where the Gorgas will not attend Teresa and Luis' wedding.
RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.