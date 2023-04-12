"Melissa is very defensive": Fans slam Melissa Gorga following her claims about her mother's tweets

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have a history of feuding. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw how Teresa neglected to invite Melissa's mother and sister to her wedding to Louie. Melissa and her husband Joe then learned about this, and the latter asked Louie the reasons for not inviting the duo. Louie responded by saying, "It's a lot of past bullsh*t."

Joe mentioned:

"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents, you gotta give them respect."

Melissa recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and answered many questions from fans. When asked if she and her husband were invited to Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding out of obligation, she confirmed.

Melissa was also asked about being upset that her mother and sister weren't invited, pointing out the tweets that the duo penned online over the years against Teresa.

Melissa Gorga's responded:

“First of all, there was a couple of tweets back in the day they were probably from 13 years ago they weren't that bad if you read what they said.”

Fans have been sharing their reactions to her response online, with one even saying that Melissa was "very defensive" with her reply.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen viewers reacted to Melissa Gorga's response

The Real Housewives of New Jersey revealed that Melissa Gorga turned down Teresa Giudice's request to be a bridesmaid for her wedding because she didn't ask her first.

Both stars were also seen fighting over seating arrangements at Teresa Giudice's engagement party in February 2022. Later, at Danielle Cabral's mozzarella-making party, Teresa Giudice continued to speak to Melissa as she said:

"I'm just going by what's in my heart. I just felt like you weren't rooting for Louie [Ruelas] and I.”

Melissa Gorga responded:

"Really? Nobody opened their arms more than Joe [Gorga] and I did to Louie, just so you know."

Following the release of this episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media. Some even accused Melissa of lying.

JILLYMOO @jillymoo1965 @Andy Melissa. You were asked my question on wwhl about your family reactions, tweets etc over the years negatively about Teresa. You didn't deny, you said it was years ago,then deflected talking about Teresa. There is proof that there's alot more that's more recent. Care to explain? @Andy Melissa. You were asked my question on wwhl about your family reactions, tweets etc over the years negatively about Teresa. You didn't deny, you said it was years ago,then deflected talking about Teresa. There is proof that there's alot more that's more recent. Care to explain?

Bella @Belladee_nj #WWHL Come on @Andy , you know that there was way more tweets from Melissa's sisters' and mother than the ones @BravoTV showed. How do you let Melissa get away with lying? and they started prior to Melissa joining the show and never stopped continuing TO THIS DAY! #RHONJ Come on @Andy, you know that there was way more tweets from Melissa's sisters' and mother than the ones @BravoTV showed. How do you let Melissa get away with lying? and they started prior to Melissa joining the show and never stopped continuing TO THIS DAY! #RHONJ #WWHL

Sherry @sherryc74 #RHONJ #WWHL Melissa just said the tweets that her family posted about Teresa weren’t that bad…. #RHONJ #WWHL Melissa just said the tweets that her family posted about Teresa weren’t that bad….😂

Rylo @Rylo63804905 #RHONJ #WWHL Caught Melissa in a lie she said the tweets was thirteen years ago but her mother has done this since Louis was around always a lie🤦🏽‍♂️ Caught Melissa in a lie she said the tweets was thirteen years ago but her mother has done this since Louis was around always a lie🤦🏽‍♂️😭😭💀 #RHONJ #WWHL https://t.co/BcQ2afcHHg

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn #WWHL Melissa, you're like two seconds off of the show, and you are still lying about these tweets from your Mom and your Sisters that are STILL going on. They don't like Teresa and they actively trash Teresa AND her daughters. #RHONJ Melissa, you're like two seconds off of the show, and you are still lying about these tweets from your Mom and your Sisters that are STILL going on. They don't like Teresa and they actively trash Teresa AND her daughters. #RHONJ #WWHL

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Try harder and do better.

#WWHL #RHONJ What absolute cornball has been checking what Melissa's mom "likes" on IG and Twitter, and just posted that innocuous one, saying iT wAsNt 13 YeArS aGo??Try harder and do better. What absolute cornball has been checking what Melissa's mom "likes" on IG and Twitter, and just posted that innocuous one, saying iT wAsNt 13 YeArS aGo??Try harder and do better. #WWHL #RHONJ https://t.co/yS8vmorvWa

Netizen reacts to Melissa's response (Image via Twitter/ @frommetoyouu_)

According to Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice is "looking for a reason to get mad"

Following Melissa's discussion about how her mother and sister's tweets weren't that bad, she went on to describe what Teresa's close ones have done over the years.

She said:

“Between telling my husband that I would leave him for a richer man, that I was a stripper, meeting my friends behind my back. Everything that went on with Kim D and my girlfriend Jan. If you saw what her hairdressers and all her people because she doesn't have sisters tweeted about me, trust me it's very bad."

In addition, she stated:

"How petty is that to hold, what does that have to do with now? we've had so many years since then together like moments, vacations, birthdays. why are we mad now it's almost like looking for a reason to get mad and to be upset and to make me look bad and make my family look bad.”

In Bravo's March 21 episode, Teresa Giudice explained why she did not invite Melissa's mother and sister to her wedding. She said that they had written so many bad tweets about her, after which she distanced herself from them.

In an extravagant ceremony, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas tied the knot on August 7, 2022.

