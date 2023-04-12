"Melissa is very defensive": Fans slam Melissa Gorga following her claims about her mother's tweets

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have a history of feuding. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw how Teresa neglected to invite Melissa's mother and sister to her wedding to Louie. Melissa and her husband Joe then learned about this, and the latter asked Louie the reasons for not inviting the duo. Louie responded by saying, "It's a lot of past bullsh*t."
Joe mentioned:
"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents, you gotta give them respect."
Melissa recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and answered many questions from fans. When asked if she and her husband were invited to Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding out of obligation, she confirmed.
Melissa was also asked about being upset that her mother and sister weren't invited, pointing out the tweets that the duo penned online over the years against Teresa.
Melissa Gorga's responded:
“First of all, there was a couple of tweets back in the day they were probably from 13 years ago they weren't that bad if you read what they said.”
Fans have been sharing their reactions to her response online, with one even saying that Melissa was "very defensive" with her reply.
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen viewers reacted to Melissa Gorga's response
The Real Housewives of New Jersey revealed that Melissa Gorga turned down Teresa Giudice's request to be a bridesmaid for her wedding because she didn't ask her first.
Both stars were also seen fighting over seating arrangements at Teresa Giudice's engagement party in February 2022. Later, at Danielle Cabral's mozzarella-making party, Teresa Giudice continued to speak to Melissa as she said:
"I'm just going by what's in my heart. I just felt like you weren't rooting for Louie [Ruelas] and I.”
Melissa Gorga responded:
"Really? Nobody opened their arms more than Joe [Gorga] and I did to Louie, just so you know."
Following the release of this episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media. Some even accused Melissa of lying.
According to Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice is "looking for a reason to get mad"
Following Melissa's discussion about how her mother and sister's tweets weren't that bad, she went on to describe what Teresa's close ones have done over the years.
She said:
“Between telling my husband that I would leave him for a richer man, that I was a stripper, meeting my friends behind my back. Everything that went on with Kim D and my girlfriend Jan. If you saw what her hairdressers and all her people because she doesn't have sisters tweeted about me, trust me it's very bad."
In addition, she stated:
"How petty is that to hold, what does that have to do with now? we've had so many years since then together like moments, vacations, birthdays. why are we mad now it's almost like looking for a reason to get mad and to be upset and to make me look bad and make my family look bad.”
In Bravo's March 21 episode, Teresa Giudice explained why she did not invite Melissa's mother and sister to her wedding. She said that they had written so many bad tweets about her, after which she distanced herself from them.
In an extravagant ceremony, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas tied the knot on August 7, 2022.