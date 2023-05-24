"SICK and DISGUSTING": RHONJ fans slam Joe and Melissa Gorga over their social media posts on Teresa Gets Married

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its special episode called Teresa Gets Married on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members attending Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding, while the couple shared their journey with fans. They were also seen navigating family issues, which created significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, the cast as well as Louie found out that Teresa's brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga slammed her and threw shade just after the wedding through a series of social media posts. Louie was outraged at the Gorgas as well as other cast members, including Jennifer.

Fans felt that it was low for Joe and Melissa Gorga to do that on Teresa's wedding day after they had opted out of being in the wedding. One tweeted:

Jak 🍑🍊 @HeatherGaysGay #RHONJ Joe and Melissa are SICK and DISGUSTING for releasing all those videos on their wedding day. Wow a new low even for them Joe and Melissa are SICK and DISGUSTING for releasing all those videos on their wedding day. Wow a new low even for them 😭💔 #RHONJ https://t.co/HvtOTSd1EK

The hit Bravo series has been on air for a very long time and has received a fair share of love and criticism over the years. Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider joined the housewives as their friend alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Joe and Melissa shade Teresa on RHONJ Teresa Gets Married

Tonight's episode of RHONJ ( Teresa Gets Married) saw the cast members getting ready for Teresa and Louie's nuptials. Everyone seemed extremely happy as the couple's friends and family graced the occasion. The wedding served a fair share of love, laughter and emotional moments. However, drama wasn't left far behind.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Days after the explosive Prohibition Party, Teresa and Louie prepare to celebrate the wedding of their dreams; with news of Melissa and Joe not attending, Teresa and her family make the best of the circumstances and celebrate with chosen family."

Throughout the RHONJ episode, both Teresa and her four daughters addressed their concerns over Joe and Melissa Gorga opting themselves out of the wedding. While the daughters didn't want the Gorgas to be part of the conversation, Teresa was upset with her own brother and her only family member not being present.

After the wedding ceremony, chaos ensued as the cast found several social media posts by Joe and Melissa shading Teresa and the wedding. Joe slammed his sister for being "disrespectful" and "unapologetic."

In another of their social media posts, Joe captioned "Blood doesn't make you family," while Melissa posted a video of them having fun with a group of people they called "real family."

RHONJ star Jennifer was stunned at the social media dig and said:

"Wow. You just can't let her have her happy day, can you? It's already bad enough that she doesn't have her one last family member by her side. But he's bashing her on social media? Like, this is supposed to be the happiest day of her life. She can't see these posts."

Louie, for his part, found the social media posts while checking his social media. He was outraged and threatened to "bury them" if the Gorgas put up another post. He, however, decided to keep it away from Teresa as he wanted his now-wife to enjoy her day and her moment.

Fans slam RHONJ couple Joe and Melissa for their actions

Fans took to social media to slam the Gorgas over their social media posts. They felt it was bad of the couple to shade Teresa on her most important day. Check it out.

baddiesbingebravo @baddiesbngbravo 🏾 #RHONJ Joe and Melissa pulling their stunts on Tre’s wedding day is like being the last kid realizing they lost musical chairs. Everyone was playing, until they weren’t. They went too far this time. ULTIMATE kiss of death. Bye Bye Gorga’s @melissagorga #RHONJ reunion Joe and Melissa pulling their stunts on Tre’s wedding day is like being the last kid realizing they lost musical chairs. Everyone was playing, until they weren’t. They went too far this time. ULTIMATE kiss of death. Bye Bye Gorga’s @melissagorga 👋🏾 #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

just here. @seeinggreen____ Melissa, Joe and Melissa’s family posting on social media just proved how pressed they were. If y’all were REALLY having a good time would you really have to post that #RHONJ Melissa, Joe and Melissa’s family posting on social media just proved how pressed they were. If y’all were REALLY having a good time would you really have to post that #RHONJ

miss.S @StephaneCantre9 #RHONJ Melissa and Joe if you want to do what you did on Teresa's wedding day do you know that old saying is if you want something to say don't say it at all could it makes you look bad #RHONJ Melissa and Joe if you want to do what you did on Teresa's wedding day do you know that old saying is if you want something to say don't say it at all could it makes you look bad

Ashley.Weigelt @Ashley__Weigelt



#Teresagetsmarried #RHONJ Joe & Melissa's nasty posting on social media on Teresa's wedding day is peak narcissistic & classless behavior. In bad taste is an understatement. Joe & Melissa's nasty posting on social media on Teresa's wedding day is peak narcissistic & classless behavior. In bad taste is an understatement. #Teresagetsmarried #RHONJ

just here. @seeinggreen____ Joe and Melissa look like a bunch of fools posting that on social media #RHONJ Joe and Melissa look like a bunch of fools posting that on social media #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has been packed with drama since the premiere episode. Over the past couple of months, the cast navigated several complicated dynamics, which led to many confrontations and arguments. With the reunion next week, viewers will have to see the ladies hash it out and resolve their issues.

Don't forget to tune in to the reunion episode next Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

