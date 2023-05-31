RHONJ season 13 reunion: Fans left divided over Teresa's claims about the Gorgas putting her in jail

Popular reality series Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired the first part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the issues that transpired during the season, while also trying to resolve impending differences, strained friendships, and family issues, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ reunion, Teresa Giudice made a shocking claim about her prison time over a decade ago. She expressed how intially she thought alum Caroline Manzo was the one to put her in jail, but after her conversation with Jacqueline Laurita, it was clear that it was Joe and Melissa Gorga who were the real culprits.

Fans, however, were left divided over the accusation. While some sided with Teresa in believing that the Gorgas sent her to prison, others felt it was Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice who sent themselves to jail.

The hit Bravo series has seen a lot of popularity amongst audiences over the past 13 seasons it has been on air. Season 13 saw the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin. They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, who brought their own storylines this season.

Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider joined the cast as their "friend," alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Teresa feels Joe and Melissa put her in jail on RHONJ reunion

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw cast members reflecting on several issues that transpired in the season, and family drama took center stage when Teresa and Melissa clashed with each other. The duo went all the way back to when the former and her ex-husband were sent to jail over fraud schemes.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion - Part 1, reads:

"Dolores dives deeper into her relationship with Paul; Danielle and Rachel's feud hits a new tipping point; Teresa makes shocking new allegations against Melissa, which places even more strain on the relationship between Gorgas and the Giudices."

The duo clashed on several claims, but one of the most important ones was the alleged accusation that Joe and Melissa joined the show behind Teresa's back. Jennifer began by asking host Andy Cohen if Melissa called him to get the Gorgas on the show, which he declined.

Andy revealed that Melissa was “cute”, Joe Gorga was “funny”, and they had a “double staircase” like that of Teresa and Joe Guidice, which led him to think it would be a great idea to have them on the show. Teresa felt it was "disgusting" that they would join behind her back, while Jennifer accused Melissa of taking no accountability for the same.

The RHONJ ladies began clashing on their prospective storylines. While Teresa felt the Gorgas only had her as their story throughout the seasons, Melissa expressed that her sister-in-law should thank them for having a storyline.

Teresa eventually made a shocking claim at the reunion. She wanted to go all in as she didn't want to see the Gorgas after the reunion. The reality star revealed that alum Jacqueline Laurita had made several revelations. Apparently, the latter had stated that Joe and Melissa Gorga were seen hanging out with Joe Giudice's ex-partner, who had outed Teresa, leading her to go to prison.

Melissa, however, noted that she had no clue who that said partner was. Teresa eventually took back her statement of RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo having a hand in putting her in jail. The star felt it was the Gorgas who did that.

Fans left divided over Teresa's claims on RHONJ reunion

Fans were left with mixed opinions on the issue. While some sided with Teresa, others felt that it was her and her husband's actions that put them in jail, and not the Gorgas. Check it out.

Britt_kitt_again @Britt__Kitt__ #RHONJreunion So I’m watching season 6 and it’s interesting that Melissa brought on Amber considering ambers husband was working with the DA to prosecute Joe and Teresa! I definitely believe the gorgas had a hand in Teresa and Joe going to jail. #rhonj So I’m watching season 6 and it’s interesting that Melissa brought on Amber considering ambers husband was working with the DA to prosecute Joe and Teresa! I definitely believe the gorgas had a hand in Teresa and Joe going to jail. #rhonj #RHONJreunion https://t.co/m2HW03ZLwU

Miss Val @_MissValX Joe and Mellisa have zero to offer this show.. News is out Caroline Manzo heard Joe make the the call to FBI… i don’t think he meant for his sister to go to jail but i believe it! #RHONJreunion Joe and Mellisa have zero to offer this show.. News is out Caroline Manzo heard Joe make the the call to FBI… i don’t think he meant for his sister to go to jail but i believe it! #RHONJreunion

Other fans felt that it was Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice who put themselves in jail. Check it out.

Jessica @Jessica65481190 Tre, you gotta stop YOU AND YOUR EX HUSBAND put yourselves in jail. It's enough with blaming everyone else, take some accountability for it. More Joe than her, I believe, but those are the only 2 people you should blame. #RHONJ reunion #RHONJ Tre, you gotta stop YOU AND YOUR EX HUSBAND put yourselves in jail. It's enough with blaming everyone else, take some accountability for it. More Joe than her, I believe, but those are the only 2 people you should blame. #RHONJreunion #RHONJ

. @Anoncqueen101 Who’s going to tell Teresa that the person that put her in jail is Joe Guidice #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Who’s going to tell Teresa that the person that put her in jail is Joe Guidice #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Marie Boyce @MarieBoyce7



If you weren’t GUILTY, you wouldn’t have been in jail no matter who called the Feds.



Take some Responsibility. #RHONJreunion It baffles me that after all these years Teresa is literally still trying to blame anyone else but herself and her ex for Themselves being put in jail.If you weren’t GUILTY, you wouldn’t have been in jail no matter who called the Feds.Take some Responsibility. #RHONJreunion It baffles me that after all these years Teresa is literally still trying to blame anyone else but herself and her ex for Themselves being put in jail.If you weren’t GUILTY, you wouldn’t have been in jail no matter who called the Feds.Take some Responsibility.

Season 13 of RHONJ has packed a lot of drama this season. There is only more to come as the cast members will try to resolve their issues in the following two parts of the reunion episodes, only providing viewers with more drama. Fans will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the second part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes