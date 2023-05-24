"His favoritism is showing again": RHONJ fans feel Andy Cohen was biased towards the Gorgas in reunion trailer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 released its dramatic three-part reunion trailer on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Viewers got a glimpse of the chaos that is to ensue next week as the cast will rehash their impending issues and reflect on the installment. The ladies will navigate strained friendships and family drama, while others will be held accountable for their actions.

The RHONJ reunion trailer served piping hot tea when it came to confrontations between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Fans, however, picked up on the fact that host Andy Cohen was favoring the Gorgas and even screamed at Teresa to let her brother talk.

They slammed the Bravo host for his behavior towards Teresa and what they felt to be a personal bias towards Joe and Melissa. One tweeted:

Travelle @shellieabq #Bravo #nbc #Andy Andy Cohen screaming at Tre like that should not be ok, ever. Maybe he needs to take his own pause. His favoritism is showing again #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion #Teresa Andy Cohen screaming at Tre like that should not be ok, ever. Maybe he needs to take his own pause. His favoritism is showing again #RHONJ #Bravo #nbc #RHONJreunion #Teresa #Andy https://t.co/EP7lhmgJ6W

Season 13 of the Bravo series saw the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania. They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider joined as a "friend" of the housewives alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Fans slam Andy Cohen for his behavior toward Teresa in the RHONJ season 13 reunion

In the reunion trailer, Teresa Giudice stated that RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita had made several revelations about Joe and Melissa Gorga doing things to hurt her. In response, host Andy Cohen said:

"You (Teresa) suddenly standing for Jacqueline is like the joke of the century. You think Melissa put you in jail?"

In another clip, Teresa revealed that she had to speak to the FBI because of rumors that the Gorgas allegedly called the FBI to put her in jail over fraud charges in 2015. When Joe asked if his sister was threatening her, she only confessed to speaking the truth. The Gorga patriarch claimed it was a lie.

In between the chaos, Andy was seen screaming at Teresa asking her to let her brother talk. Fans, however, were outrageous at Andy. They felt that the Bravo host was favoring the Gorgas and slammed him for his behavior toward Teresa. Check it out.

#RHONJ | "i don’t like the way andy screamed at teresa." are we gonna act like she isn’t always screeching like a hawk at every reunion? he’s trying to get through 12 hours of screaming and trying to hear from other people than just her. #RHONJ reunion "i don’t like the way andy screamed at teresa." are we gonna act like she isn’t always screeching like a hawk at every reunion? he’s trying to get through 12 hours of screaming and trying to hear from other people than just her.#RHONJ | #RHONJreunion

juelz @jrxdcruz Andy needs to watch his damn mouth and stop screaming at women at reunions. He’s gotten very comfortable with that. They gotta call him out on that. #RHONJreunion Andy needs to watch his damn mouth and stop screaming at women at reunions. He’s gotten very comfortable with that. They gotta call him out on that. #RHONJreunion https://t.co/VCXNLzcj8g

Joe Gorga: Andy I'm hurt right now.



Teresa: I'm hurt too. You know why?



Andy Cohen: LET JOE SPEAK! JOE ONLY. LET JOE TALK! EVERYONE SHUT UP! LET JOE GORGA TALK! AGAIN, SHUT UP EVERYONE. JOE GORGA CAN TALK! Go ahead, Joe Gorga!



#RHONJ

Reunion *On any given reunion*:Joe Gorga: Andy I'm hurt right now.Teresa: I'm hurt too. You know why?Andy Cohen: LET JOE SPEAK! JOE ONLY. LET JOE TALK! EVERYONE SHUT UP! LET JOE GORGA TALK! AGAIN, SHUT UP EVERYONE. JOE GORGA CAN TALK! Go ahead, Joe Gorga! #RHONJ Reunion *On any given reunion*: Joe Gorga: Andy I'm hurt right now. Teresa: I'm hurt too. You know why?Andy Cohen: LET JOE SPEAK! JOE ONLY. LET JOE TALK! EVERYONE SHUT UP! LET JOE GORGA TALK! AGAIN, SHUT UP EVERYONE. JOE GORGA CAN TALK! Go ahead, Joe Gorga! #RHONJ #RHONJReunion https://t.co/QxFOiLOpyv

Fans felt that Andy has always been biased toward the Gorgas. Check it out.

What a JOKE!



Reunion

#RHONJ How can you get rid of the Gorga's when you have hosts like @Andy take their side and appear to protect them every reunion, every season! Bravo FAILS to hold the Gorga's accountable for anything!What a JOKE! #RHONJ Reunion How can you get rid of the Gorga's when you have hosts like @Andy take their side and appear to protect them every reunion, every season! Bravo FAILS to hold the Gorga's accountable for anything! What a JOKE! #RHONJReunion #RHONJ https://t.co/hWb6iobyki

This is NOT how men behave btw!

#RHONJ Since @Andy Cohen LOVES defending Joe Gorga--which includes screaming at other members of the cast, here's a reminder of how Joe interacts with his sister, Teresa, & other female cast members!This is NOT how men behave btw! #RHONJ Reunion #WWHL @NBC @bravotv Since @Andy Cohen LOVES defending Joe Gorga--which includes screaming at other members of the cast, here's a reminder of how Joe interacts with his sister, Teresa, & other female cast members! This is NOT how men behave btw!#RHONJ #RHONJReunion #WWHL @NBC @bravotv https://t.co/PxpC4ue3pD

Island Girl🌺 @datlife808 Joe is the sole reason why Melissa is still on the show. He is Andy’s favorite and Andy will always take his side when it comes to him vs Teresa. I hate that the husbands are given a big platform on this franchise. It’s Real Housewives…not Real Husbands. #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Joe is the sole reason why Melissa is still on the show. He is Andy’s favorite and Andy will always take his side when it comes to him vs Teresa. I hate that the husbands are given a big platform on this franchise. It’s Real Housewives…not Real Husbands. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/mgVxo2PVYV

Angel McDermott @NewHWPolls Like I’m sorry I love Andy but the way he treats Teresa is deplorable, Joe and Melissa can say and do whatever they want but heaven forbid Tre interrupt him like bro stay neutral otherwise stay away from a reunion stage #RHONJ reunion #RHONJ Like I’m sorry I love Andy but the way he treats Teresa is deplorable, Joe and Melissa can say and do whatever they want but heaven forbid Tre interrupt him like bro stay neutral otherwise stay away from a reunion stage #RHONJreunion #RHONJ

plainviewsue @plainviewsue Hey @Andy . Once again, totally pro Gorga and anti Teresa. You scream at her to shut up. You never ever call out Gorga. It’s the same crap every year. #RHONJreunion Hey @Andy. Once again, totally pro Gorga and anti Teresa. You scream at her to shut up. You never ever call out Gorga. It’s the same crap every year. #RHONJreunion

Teresa and Louie severely questioned at the RHONJ season 13 reunion

RHONJ season 13 reunion saw the cast members bring more heat than the season itself. Rumors, gossip, and scandals took center stage as some ladies were held accountable for their actions. For Teresa and Louie, the reunion seemed nothing less than a nightmare as they were questioned and blamed for several issues.

By the end of the series, Louie revealed that his good friend and private investigator Boe Dietl helped him with inside details about the housewives. While he and Teresa both denied the accusation during the latter's appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), the couple was seen being questioned on the same.

RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda claimed that Louie and the investigator helped her stepson Jaiden's original mother talk to the blogs. This surprised Teresa, who expressed that her husband would never do that. However, the newbie wasn't the only one making the accusation.

Margaret revealed that her child was "called and threatened at work." To help the claim, Melissa Groga pulled out the receipts. Frank Catania, for his part, claimed that Louie hired Boe Dietl to do a "slander campaign" on him and Joe Gorga. They accused Louie of having no credibility, in response to which he said:

"I know everything. Let's play."

Other RHONJ cast members will also be seen reflecting on their issues. From the trailer, Dolores Catania revealed that her boyfriend Paulie Connell was not yet divorced. Danielle Cabral noted that although she hadn't spoken to her brother in a long, she was going to meet him the following day.

Season 13 of RHONJ has ended on an intense note. A lot of newer revelations will be made in the reunion episode, which is set to shake the fandom. The trailer already promises a lot of drama and chaos, so fans will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the first part of the reunion episode on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

