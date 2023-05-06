"I never run away": Melissa Gorga responds to rumors of her leaving RHONJ amid feud with Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Melissa Gorga recently shut down the rumors that she was leaving the Bravo show. Earlier, speculations were rife that the reality TV star will not return for the next season amid her tiff with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. In the latest episode of her On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast, she clarified that she does not plan on exiting the Bravo show.

Melissa said:

“I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that's not my personality.”

She joined the RHONJ cast in season 3 (2011). Since then, she and her husband Joe Gorga's feud with Teresa Giudice became an ongoing storyline. However, the latest fight between Joe and Teresa escalated after the latter's wedding.

Melissa Gorga dishes on RHONJ exit rumors

The war between the Gorgas and Giudices is nothing new for RHONJ fans. Melissa Gorga recently clarified that she didn't leave in the past after several "ups and downs" in the past and had "no intentions" of doing so now.

During the On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast, Melissa said:

“I’ve been reading a lot of things saying that I wanna leave the show or I’m no longer going to be on the show. I just want everyone to know, I’m not leaving the show.”

She added:

“Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show, and I have never left before, and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

The sisters-in-law have never seen eye-to-eye. Teresa even claimed that she didn't know Joe and Melissa were auditioning for RHONJ in 2011. At the time, she was married to Joe Giudice, who also became one of the major reasons for Joe Gorga and his sister Teresa's rivalry.

While they fought a lot, the families came together in 2013 when Teresa Giudice went to jail. She served 11 months, and during this time, the Gorgas took care of her four daughters. After she was released, there was peace between the two families for some time.

However, things started to go downhill once again in season 9 when Teresa and Melissa took opposing sides during Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub's fight on the Bravo show.

Currently, reports suggested that the two families are not on speaking terms since Teresa didn't ask her sister-in-law to be her bridesmaid.

Andy Cohen stated Teresa and Melissa's fight would get ugly in RHONJ season 13 reunion

Bravo host Andy Cohen filmed the RHONJ season 13 reunion last month. He stated in an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that the fight between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice became annoying at one point.

Andy said:

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa, I apologized to her later. I didn’t yell at her but I think I lost my sh*t with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever. I almost walked off at one point.”

He added:

“The level of, I won’t even say vitriol, I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth.”

Andy Cohen also teased fans with more reunion details, stating that new allegations and pieces of information came up during the taping.

Meanwhile, RHONJ season 13 will return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

