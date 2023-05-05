"Joe is on a roll today": RHONJ fans react after Joe Giudice throws shade at the Gorgas

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) fans have seen the Giudice and the Gorgas family drama unfold in front of the cameras for the past couple of years now, including the current season as well. So it didn't surprise them when Joe Giudice recently took to his Instagram handle to shade the Gorgas.

He posted a picture which read as:

“Put me in a room with the same people who talk sh*t about me and watch how friendly they become.”

Fans react to Joe Giudice's post shading the Gorgas (Image via Instagram/@joe.giudice)

Fans took to the post to chime in and stated that he was the “realest one” on the show after Mabzos and Wakiles left. One even added that he’s “on a roll today."

Many also took to the comment section to shade a post that Joe Gorga posted two months ago of the ex-brother-in-laws running into each other, greeting, and hugging each other nicely. Giudice’s daughter, Teresa, had also taken to the same post of Joe at the time to shade her uncle.

"We saw it in a video with your ex BIL posted": Fans react to former RHONJ cast member Joe Giudice’s recent Instagram post

RHONJ fans have had a front row seat to the family drama between Giudice and Gorga as the siblings and their spouses keep going at each other over and over again. Things have gotten so bad between them that Joe Gorga did not even attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding to her new beau, Luis Ruelas.

Joe Gorga, on his part, uploaded a video of himself running into his former brother-in-law a few weeks back, which garnered a lot of buzz. Fans wondered why he was being so friendly towards the former RHONJ cast member and ex family member, considering how many times he had publicly bad-mouthed Joe Giudice.

Giudice recently took to Instagram to shade the Gorgas and fans were quick to react to the not-so-subtle shade. Many brought up the video of the two of them shaking hands and stated that they already deduced what he was implying. They further called the action “juicy” and said that he called it out right.

One RHONJ fan further added that Joe Gorga is "so jealous” of him. Another pointed out Joe Giudice's daughter’s now-deleted comment on Joe Gorga’s previous post and said that her comment was perfect. They further added that people should pay attention to those who do not celebrate when one succeeds.

Another fan shaded Gorga by stating that people “ambush” people with cell phones and post videos acting like they’re all best friends.

However, some fans took to the social media post to defend Joe Gorga and added that he had not spoken about Joe Giudice in the recent past. They asked what Giudice’s problem was and why he’s always complaining. They also told him to focus on the kids he “abandoned because of something that was never suppose to happen in the first place.”

One further wondered why the two shake hands and act nice in public instead of speaking their truths. They added that while they were not taking sides, he was doing the same thing as the RHONJ cast member.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 air every week on Tuesdays at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

