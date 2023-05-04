"What a bunch of disgusting haters": RHONJ fans slam cast members for throwing shade at Jennifer's Turkish culture

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 cast members recently gathered for their After Show interview with the producers. The ladies reflected on the week's episode and the season in general, giving their opinions on some of the crucial narratives going on in the show. Throughout the clip, they were seen discussing family drama and strained relationships amongst the cast.

In the RHONJ After Show interview, the ladies expressed confusion about Jennifer's culture being portrayed during Teresa's bridal shower. The former, who was a bridesmaid, celebrated her friend's wedding with Turkish culture and traditions, which the cast didn't approve of.

Fans, however, took major offense to the cast members' reactions. They thought Jennifer was only sharing her culture and there was nothing wrong with it. Some fans also pointed out the borderline racism that came through the reactions. One tweeted:

Cindi Marie @cindi_mamary @nosmokenomore What a bunch of disgusting haters. Theresa looked so happy and everyone (except the jealous haters) had a blast. @nosmokenomore What a bunch of disgusting haters. Theresa looked so happy and everyone (except the jealous haters) had a blast.

Cast members of season 13 include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. This season's newcomers include Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, and friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler.

RHONJ cast members discuss Teresa's bridal shower at the After Show interview

On this week's episode of RHONJ, the ladies celebrated Teresa's bridal shower. The celebration was graced by the housewife's friends, family, and fellow cast members, as well as then-fiance Luis' sisters and family. The bridal shower was organized as a surprise to the bride-to-be who was excited after witnessing it.

Jennifer, who is Teresa's closest friend and was the bridesmaid, brought in the Turkish culture of celebrating a wedding, including the henna, which is applied on the hands, and candles, among many other elements. The ladies danced around Teresa as a symbol of love and abundance.

At the After Show interview, the RHONJ cast members seemed confused at the bridal shower theme. While Teresa was happy about Jennifer's effort into making the shower a memorable experience, fellow castmates felt otherwise.

Jackie expressed that Jennifer was wasted on whiskey and that she tried to make Teresa's bridal shower her own event. The star also expressed how Jennifer tried to put Henna all over the bride-to-be's hands, which ultimately wouldn't come off by the time of her wedding.

RHONJ newcomer Rachel said:

"I didn't understand why we were doing Jennifer Aydin's traditions at Teresa's bridal shower...It was not hitting for me."

Margaret, for her part, expressed that the shower was completely different from her expectations. She said:

"I thought we'd do some Italian culture things, not other cultural things."

The RHONJ housewife expressed disappointment at the lack of acknowledgment at the gifts of other cast members. She said:

"You know, it was beautiful. We chipped in on a beautiful cashmere robes monogrammed. I think I chipped in with, like, Melissa, Dolores, and I don't know who else. I don't think she (Teresa) ever acknowledged she got them, I have to ask her."

Jennifer pointed out that the celebration she organized for Teresa should have been taken up by her sister-in-law Melissa. The RHONJ star further noted that the latter was the most disinterested during the event. Melissa, for her part, felt that she was only a guest, but confessed to being happy for the bride-to-be.

Fans slam RHONJ cast members for throwing digs at Jennifer's traditions

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They felt it was extremely inappropriate of the cast to throw shade at Jennifer's Turkish traditions:

Gym Leader Pickles 🌧️ @DillyPickles24 @MarTEAnisEddy Why does it matter that Jen wanted to share her culture with Tre for the shower. I think it was nice that she was trying to do something different and personal to make Tre’s day special. It shows Jen actually cares @MarTEAnisEddy Why does it matter that Jen wanted to share her culture with Tre for the shower. I think it was nice that she was trying to do something different and personal to make Tre’s day special. It shows Jen actually cares

Rebekah Brown @bekah2386 @MarTEAnisEddy I don’t like Jen, but I thought it was very sweet and thoughtful for her to do that for Tre. It gave a little of herself to show her love and support. It’s so sad people can’t appreciate someone else’s culture and values . I applaud her for being so open about herself. @MarTEAnisEddy I don’t like Jen, but I thought it was very sweet and thoughtful for her to do that for Tre. It gave a little of herself to show her love and support. It’s so sad people can’t appreciate someone else’s culture and values . I applaud her for being so open about herself.

L. @Lysss302 @MarTEAnisEddy I would not want friends that were not ok with me bringing anything Spanish to the table just because they are not Spanish. It’s part of my identity. They pick + choose what cultures they want to enjoy and constantly mistreat Jen for sharing her culture. It’s gross. @MarTEAnisEddy I would not want friends that were not ok with me bringing anything Spanish to the table just because they are not Spanish. It’s part of my identity. They pick + choose what cultures they want to enjoy and constantly mistreat Jen for sharing her culture. It’s gross.

Becca @ImWatchingBravo The way everyone on this show talks about Jennifer’s culture grosses me out. That bridal shower was a snooze until Jennifer’s activities started. It’s ok to expand your horizons ladies, also they don’t even do bridal showers in Italy Marge so ??? #RHONJ The way everyone on this show talks about Jennifer’s culture grosses me out. That bridal shower was a snooze until Jennifer’s activities started. It’s ok to expand your horizons ladies, also they don’t even do bridal showers in Italy Marge so ??? #RHONJ https://t.co/VdMXZEQWSw

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore Ofc some of these women are bothered by Jennifer’s culture and traditions being included in Teresa’s bridal shower. 🙄 It was fun and made it exciting. Teresa obviously loved it, but haters gonna hate. #RHONJ Ofc some of these women are bothered by Jennifer’s culture and traditions being included in Teresa’s bridal shower. 🙄 It was fun and made it exciting. Teresa obviously loved it, but haters gonna hate. #RHONJ https://t.co/kbHK4Vih7U

Some fans pointed out that the cast didn't have an issue when Dolores incorporated Irish traditions to celebrate Teresa's wedding in Ireland and only had issues with Jennifer's Turkish traditions.

Gina @GinaBeana365 @nosmokenomore They never misses a chance to swipe at Turkish culture. Tre's been to many Italian showers. This was different for her & she loved it. It looked like fun but they had to hate. Dolo wasn't accused of being selfish/about Paulie having Tre's bach party in Ireland. Just saying. @nosmokenomore They never misses a chance to swipe at Turkish culture. Tre's been to many Italian showers. This was different for her & she loved it. It looked like fun but they had to hate. Dolo wasn't accused of being selfish/about Paulie having Tre's bach party in Ireland. Just saying.

JILLYMOO @jillymoo1965 @nosmokenomore We're they upset that Dolores took them to Ireland for Teresa's Bachelorette party and Irish traditions were incorporated? Melissa isn't happy for Teresa, her reactions says it all. @nosmokenomore We're they upset that Dolores took them to Ireland for Teresa's Bachelorette party and Irish traditions were incorporated? Melissa isn't happy for Teresa, her reactions says it all.

RealityJunkie @RealityJunkie_ @nosmokenomore It’s just disgusting to me that the ladies have such issues w/Jennifer sharing her culture at her BFF’s shower! If everyone in attendance was there for Teresa’s happiness why do these women care? Gia asked Jen for help & I’m sure Jen discussed her plans w/Gia beforehand! #RHONJ @nosmokenomore It’s just disgusting to me that the ladies have such issues w/Jennifer sharing her culture at her BFF’s shower! If everyone in attendance was there for Teresa’s happiness why do these women care? Gia asked Jen for help & I’m sure Jen discussed her plans w/Gia beforehand! #RHONJ

Dr. D @universoulqueen @MarTEAnisEddy We called thesemicroaggressions. They make their subtle comments which have undertones of racism . It’s interesting that it’s brought up so often with one of the only Middle Eastern Housewives, but never brought up about the other housewives cultures. @MarTEAnisEddy We called thesemicroaggressions. They make their subtle comments which have undertones of racism . It’s interesting that it’s brought up so often with one of the only Middle Eastern Housewives, but never brought up about the other housewives cultures.

JILLYMOO @jillymoo1965 @MarTEAnisEddy Not a word was mentioned when Jen looked up Bachelorette things to do in Ireland & they did Irish traditional things but they have a problem with Turkish culture traditions? Hmm @MarTEAnisEddy Not a word was mentioned when Jen looked up Bachelorette things to do in Ireland & they did Irish traditional things but they have a problem with Turkish culture traditions? Hmm

adan @ayedan_elias culture with others it’s a sign of friendship, appreciation and love! @MarTEAnisEddy People who don’t know why immigrants/first gen Americans do this, CLEARLY DON’T have a culture or heritage to be proud of like the rest of us! I’m first gen American and I LOVE sharing myculture with others it’s a sign of friendship, appreciation and love! @MarTEAnisEddy People who don’t know why immigrants/first gen Americans do this, CLEARLY DON’T have a culture or heritage to be proud of like the rest of us! I’m first gen American and I LOVE sharing my 🇲🇽 culture with others it’s a sign of friendship, appreciation and love!

Season 13 of RHONJ has been a dramatic watch so far. As the installment progresses, the cast will try to resolve their impending differences, leading to more confrontations and arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

The series will air at a new time from the upcoming Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

