"The future of New Jersey": RHONJ fans applaud Danielle for speaking up against Margaret and Rachel on season 13 reunion

Popular reality series Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired the first part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the issues that transpired during the season, while also rehashing their impending differences, strained dynamics, and family issues amongst others, creating a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ reunion, Danielle clapped back at Rachel and felt that the latter spun the narrative. The newcomer also slammed Margaret for her constant comments about her relationship with her brother. Fans applauded Danielle for standing up for herself and speaking up against Rachel and Margaret.

One tweeted:

tulip @floralqueen753 Danielle is the future of New Jersey. Rachel the dud is not #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Danielle is the future of New Jersey. Rachel the dud is not #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/9CHo6Wjeor

Danielle Cabral speaks up against Rachel and Margaret on RHONJ reunion

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw cast members reflecting on several issues this season. The ladies opened up about their concerns, but it only led to more arguments and conflicts among them. While some were able to reach some amount of closure, the others only took a turn for the worse.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion - Part 1, reads:

"Dolores dives deeper into her relationship with Paul; Danielle and Rachel's feud hits a new tipping point; Teresa makes shocking new allegations against Melissa, which places even more strain on the relationship between Gorgas and the Giudices."

RHONJ newcomer Danielle was asked about her relationship with her brother at the reunion. She confessed to planning to meet him the following day at her grandmother's funeral. The housewife also revealed that the Bravo series was her brother's favorite show and it was ironic that he was mentioned here.

Danielle explained that she'd sent dressed to her brother's newborn daughter but it was all eventually returned to her. The star asked fellow castmate Margaret if she knew anything about it, indicating that the latter indeed had an "arsenal" on fellow housewives. Margaret, however, stated that she wished nothing bad on the newbie's family.

RHONJ host Andy Cohen then asked Margaret about her comments during the cast trip to Ireland. The housewife had stated that Danielle will continue to have problems with her brother. Margaret claimed that she was initially very kind to the newbie and even helped with her business, but Danielle "flipped on her like a pancake."

Danielle proceeded to call Margaret and Jackie's "mean girl mentality" for commenting on her fashion choices. She clapped back at Margaret's claims of calling her a "wannabe," and said:

"That's exactly the truth. I "wannabe" nothing like you, so all of you...you can make fun of everything that I wear, how I talk, how I do my hair, fine...it means nothing to me."

Andy then asked the RHONJ newcomer why she left certain situations when she was known to clap back at them. Danielle expressed that she was shocked at how Rachel manipulated what she said about Margaret having an "arsenal" and spun the narrative to the latter. The newbie revealed that she was only relaying Margaret's ex-best friend Laura's comments.

This led to a huge blowout between Danielle and Rachel as the latter was accused of "misrepresenting the situation." Rachel expressed that Danielle never took accountability for her actions, which was part of the problem in her relationship with her brother.

Danielle was outraged at fellow RHONJ newbie.

Fans applaud Danielle for standing up for herself on RHONJ reunion

Fans applauded Danielle for holding her for and speaking up against Margaret and Rachel. Check it out.

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy No matter what Danielle says, these 3 witches will always bring her situation with her brother as a deflection. That’s why they’re rats… her situation with her brother has nothing to do with Rachel twisting what Danielle said to her… period. #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion No matter what Danielle says, these 3 witches will always bring her situation with her brother as a deflection. That’s why they’re rats… her situation with her brother has nothing to do with Rachel twisting what Danielle said to her… period. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/hsImDJRLQj

THEE Grande Dame @realitygworls danielle ate her up, bc why do y’all go back & bring up her brother? i’ll tell you why.. bc y’all looked dumb all season blowing an innocent statement into a full blown BEEF #RHONJreunion danielle ate her up, bc why do y’all go back & bring up her brother? i’ll tell you why.. bc y’all looked dumb all season blowing an innocent statement into a full blown BEEF #RHONJreunion https://t.co/IIEi6kMLBP

Fans also applauded Danielle for calling out Margaret on her actions. Check it out.

Season 13 of RHONJ has only been dramatic since the premiere episode. There is only more to come with the upcoming two parts of the reunion. The cast members will be seen opening up about more issues and making more revelations. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the second part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes