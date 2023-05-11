"Marge ain't no friend of yours": RHONJ fans shocked after Margaret Josephs' bombshell revelation about Paulie Connell

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 cast members appeared on the After Show interview to discuss this week's episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The ladies discussed impending issues between them, while also opening up about their personal relationships.

During her appearance on the RHONJ After Show, Margaret Josephs gave her two cents about friend Dolores Catania and boyfriend Paulie Connell's relationship. She revealed that the duo cannot get married as the latter was still married to his wife. She said:

"As fas as I know, Paulie is not divorced. I mean it's hard to get married if you're not divorced. Yeah, you can give rings...Yeah I guess that's why you can't get married if you're not divorced."

Fans were shocked and furious at Margaret for revealing private information about Dolores. They felt that the star was never a "friend." One tweeted:

Fans react to Margaret's comments on RHONJ After Show

RHONJ fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Margaret's comments. They felt it wasn't her place to comment on Dolores and Paulie's relationship, and that it was the couple's story to tell. Check out what they have to say.

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021

Can’t wait for Dolores to see this and finally realize Margaret was NEVER her friend. Time to 🛑 straddling the line Dolo! Better start sticking with the people that stick with you! #RHONJ Can’t wait for Dolores to see this and finally realize Margaret was NEVER her friend. Time to 🛑 straddling the line Dolo! Better start sticking with the people that stick with you! #RHONJ https://t.co/TmeACcsX0x

YinYang @letubana @Nikelodeon2021 I like this. It’ll teach Dolo about who her real friends are. To think..we didn’t even know this, it’s not Marge’s story to tell. But she couldn’t wait to throw Dolo under the bus. I can’t wait for next season because Dolo is definitely coming for her. @Nikelodeon2021 I like this. It’ll teach Dolo about who her real friends are. To think..we didn’t even know this, it’s not Marge’s story to tell. But she couldn’t wait to throw Dolo under the bus. I can’t wait for next season because Dolo is definitely coming for her.

ANGELA @VABLUEBELL65 @Nikelodeon2021 Oh wow!!! I hope she realizes that Trout Mouth has never been her friend and let's her have it @Nikelodeon2021 Oh wow!!! I hope she realizes that Trout Mouth has never been her friend and let's her have it

Jen Aydin’s blunt @pettiestHWfan @Nikelodeon2021 Marge is so messy with her smirk, wish they’d all realize she is no one’s friend @Nikelodeon2021 Marge is so messy with her smirk, wish they’d all realize she is no one’s friend

RHONJ @RHONJ9 @Nikelodeon2021 That smirk she pulls, it's like she knew something and said something no one else at this point has said or mentioned him still being married, that's her friend!! Marge is so disturbed she gets off knowing things others don't and being the first to speak on it. @Nikelodeon2021 That smirk she pulls, it's like she knew something and said something no one else at this point has said or mentioned him still being married, that's her friend!! Marge is so disturbed she gets off knowing things others don't and being the first to speak on it.

Fans continued to slam Margaret for not being a loyal friend to Dolores:

Theresa Gill @brneyegirlsj @Nikelodeon2021 That’s not right Margaret!!! Oh I hope Dolores goes hard on Margaret @Nikelodeon2021 That’s not right Margaret!!! Oh I hope Dolores goes hard on Margaret

Truthcanon07 @truthcanon07 @Nikelodeon2021 With friends like that who needs enemies @Nikelodeon2021 With friends like that who needs enemies

RHONJ cast members dish on Dolores and Paulie's relationship

As the RHONJ cast sat down for their After Show interview, Dolores was asked whether she "heard wedding bells in the future." The housewife expressed that the couple hadn't felt this strong towards anyone for a very long time, until they found each other.

On this week's episode, the couple had dinner with Dolores' ex-husband Frank Catania, his girlfriend Brittany, and the former husband-wife's two children. Frank asked Paulie if he was thinking about a potential engagement, to which the latter revealed that he already had the ring ready.

The RHONJ cast members noted that they were very excited to see Dolores walk down the aisle. Newcomer Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga expressed that their friend was very independent. However, Jackie Goldschneider wondered if Dolores was independent because she "needed to be or because she had no choice."

Jackie further said:

"I think she was independent because she had no choice. No one was making her dependent. No was wrapping her up in their arms and and saying, "You're mine." Paulie is doing that now and clearly she's into it. So is she really that independent or did she have no choice?"

Dolores, for her part, clarified her choice of whether or not she wanted to get married. The RHONJ star noted that she has been divorced from Frank over two decades ago and if she wanted to get married, she would've. However, the housewife expressed that she hadn't thought that far ahead.

All the cast members, except Jackie, echoed her sentiments. The latter felt that Dolores wanted stability for a while and that Paulie was ready to give her that. Dolores noted that she's had the commitment she wanted from her boyfriend already. She further said:

"But is it nice to dream in the moment and talk about "Oh if we had a wedding what would it be like? Doesn't mean we have to go do it tomorrow. Of course human nature you think about the next steps. But then you really wanna really think about it. I have time."

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an intense watch so far. With the season finale next week, the cast will try to solve impending issues. However, from the looks of it and according to preview clips, it only leads to more conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to wait and see how the installment ends.

Don't forget to tune in to the season finale on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes