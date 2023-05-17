RHONJ season 13 finale: Why do fans believe Danielle and Melissa's conversation was staged?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also dealing with personal issues, strained friendships and family dynamics, causing a lot of drama and confrontation, keeping viewers engaged.

On the season finale episode of RHONJ, newcomer Danielle revealed to Melissa about her rumor that she cheated on her husband Joe Gorga with another man. Melissa, however, had already known about the rumor and was upset at Teresa for stirring it up on the show.

Fans, however, believed that the conversation was staged only for Melissa to argue with Teresa. One tweeted:

Kylesgirl @Kylesgirl65 Melissa ABSOLUTELY knows what Danielle is talking about. She’s just waiting for her chance to act “shocked” and blame it on Teresa! #RHONJ Melissa ABSOLUTELY knows what Danielle is talking about. She’s just waiting for her chance to act “shocked” and blame it on Teresa! #RHONJ

The hit Bravo series has received a fair share of love and critcisim over the past few years that it has been on air. Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider joined as a "friend" of the housewives alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Danielle reveals the rumor to Melissa on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members spend time together at Dolores and her boyfriend Paulie's Irish party. The ladies alongside their husbands were dressed in traditional Irish costumes and enjoyed a night of dance, party and drinking. However, drama soon followed as impending issues made it to the surface.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Flappers of Fury, reads:

"Everyone gathers at Paul and Dolores' house for their Irish Prohibition Party, but the night of drinking, gambling and fun quickly goes downhill when a festering secret is finally revealed to Melissa; the Gorgas make a divisive decision."

RHONJ newcomer Danielle was trying to resolve her issues with fellow newbie Rachel when the latter pointed out that she was concerned about her castmate's emotions during their cast trip to Ireland. Danielle expressed that there was a lot weighing on her mind, which led to her issues throughout the trip.

Melissa, who witnessed the two newcomers resolve their issues asked Danielle if her issues during the Ireland trip was something they didn't know about. The newbie was conflicted to tell her castmate about the rumor - that Melissa had been intimate with a man and cheated on her husband Joe Gorga.

In a confessional on RHONJ, Danielle said:

"There's a lot that's going on in my mind, because I'm trying to still navigate the best way to tell Melissa this rumor. Melissa is not somebody that I want to hurt..She's my friend, and what do you do with this situation?"

Eventually, Danielle decided to tell Melissa the rumor. However, the latter claimed to have already known about the same. She revealed that Teresa had previously called Joe Gorga over to her house to talk about the rumor. Melissa was upset with her sister-in-law as she felt Teresa should've adressed the rumor with both of them at her house and not just Joe.

Melissa further explained that Teresa had accused her of multiple things in the past and at this point in time, she was done with the Giudice family. The RHONJ star felt that Teresa wanted to purposely claim that Melissa was a cheater.

Fans react to Danielle and Melissa's conversation on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to address their opinions about Danielle and Melissa's conversation. They felt that it was staged for the newbie to tell her fellow castmate so she could stir up a fight with Teresa in the season finale. Check it out.

Archie ☮️ @archie2445 Melissa already knew about this rumor. It was spoken about off camera, and they heard it was Marge that spread the rumor. I don't know why Danielle has to reveal a rumor that everyone knows about but will pretend to be shocked anyway. #RHONJ Melissa already knew about this rumor. It was spoken about off camera, and they heard it was Marge that spread the rumor. I don't know why Danielle has to reveal a rumor that everyone knows about but will pretend to be shocked anyway. #RHONJ

Barbie Scissor Kicks @reality_tea_vee



#RHONJ messy G fishing for info because i feel like she knows danielle knows something about her #RHONJ Finale messy G fishing for info because i feel like she knows danielle knows something about her #RHONJ #RHONJFinale https://t.co/aIvsRIWchm

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy This questioning makes me feel like Melissa knew someone told Danielle about the rumor and she was already plotting for the fight with Teresa to make Teresa look bad.. as per usual.. #RHONJ This questioning makes me feel like Melissa knew someone told Danielle about the rumor and she was already plotting for the fight with Teresa to make Teresa look bad.. as per usual.. #RHONJ https://t.co/SiJQ2THEid

mirandachicago @justmirandachi You can tell Melissa has been told by production that this rumor is going to come out. (They all know they are filming the finale) She’s trying to drag it out of Danielle so she can then blow up at Jenn and/or Teresa. She’s been known about this rumor.. #rhonj You can tell Melissa has been told by production that this rumor is going to come out. (They all know they are filming the finale) She’s trying to drag it out of Danielle so she can then blow up at Jenn and/or Teresa. She’s been known about this rumor.. #rhonj https://t.co/KIpiYc0S1R

Gab @Gabrielletanae Is it just me or is this whole Danielle telling Melissa seeming staged? The way Melissa is pressing Danielle seems off. #RHONJ Is it just me or is this whole Danielle telling Melissa seeming staged? The way Melissa is pressing Danielle seems off. #RHONJ

Some fans felt it wasn't Danielle's place to tell Melissa about the rumor. Check it out.

Harry’s Sauce @seenonbravo Raise your hand if you don’t think it’s Danielle’s place to tell Melissa about the rumor #RHONJ Raise your hand if you don’t think it’s Danielle’s place to tell Melissa about the rumor #RHONJ https://t.co/koZMBajvSC

tom @thom_ahs I respect Danielle for wanting to tell Melissa the rumor going around about her BUT I think she’s messy boots for doing it at a party with the whole cast there. Wrong time and wrong place. #RHONJ I respect Danielle for wanting to tell Melissa the rumor going around about her BUT I think she’s messy boots for doing it at a party with the whole cast there. Wrong time and wrong place. #RHONJ

♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Danielle, Melissa is not your friend. It’s not your business to tell her this rumor and if you tell her, you’re doing it to be messy. Worst part about this is she was told this tea SECONDHAND!! Girl stay out of it! #RHONJ Danielle, Melissa is not your friend. It’s not your business to tell her this rumor and if you tell her, you’re doing it to be messy. Worst part about this is she was told this tea SECONDHAND!! Girl stay out of it! #RHONJ https://t.co/QoIKv6z13w

Season 13 of RHONJ ended on an explosive note. While some cast members were able to resolve issues amongst them, others only took a turn for the worse. There is more to come as they rehash the season at the reunion. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's in store.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

