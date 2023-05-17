RHONJ season 13 finale: Why do fans believe Danielle and Melissa's conversation was staged?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also dealing with personal issues, strained friendships and family dynamics, causing a lot of drama and confrontation, keeping viewers engaged.
On the season finale episode of RHONJ, newcomer Danielle revealed to Melissa about her rumor that she cheated on her husband Joe Gorga with another man. Melissa, however, had already known about the rumor and was upset at Teresa for stirring it up on the show.
Fans, however, believed that the conversation was staged only for Melissa to argue with Teresa. One tweeted:
The hit Bravo series has received a fair share of love and critcisim over the past few years that it has been on air. Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.
Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider joined as a "friend" of the housewives alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.
Danielle reveals the rumor to Melissa on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members spend time together at Dolores and her boyfriend Paulie's Irish party. The ladies alongside their husbands were dressed in traditional Irish costumes and enjoyed a night of dance, party and drinking. However, drama soon followed as impending issues made it to the surface.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Flappers of Fury, reads:
"Everyone gathers at Paul and Dolores' house for their Irish Prohibition Party, but the night of drinking, gambling and fun quickly goes downhill when a festering secret is finally revealed to Melissa; the Gorgas make a divisive decision."
RHONJ newcomer Danielle was trying to resolve her issues with fellow newbie Rachel when the latter pointed out that she was concerned about her castmate's emotions during their cast trip to Ireland. Danielle expressed that there was a lot weighing on her mind, which led to her issues throughout the trip.
Melissa, who witnessed the two newcomers resolve their issues asked Danielle if her issues during the Ireland trip was something they didn't know about. The newbie was conflicted to tell her castmate about the rumor - that Melissa had been intimate with a man and cheated on her husband Joe Gorga.
In a confessional on RHONJ, Danielle said:
"There's a lot that's going on in my mind, because I'm trying to still navigate the best way to tell Melissa this rumor. Melissa is not somebody that I want to hurt..She's my friend, and what do you do with this situation?"
Eventually, Danielle decided to tell Melissa the rumor. However, the latter claimed to have already known about the same. She revealed that Teresa had previously called Joe Gorga over to her house to talk about the rumor. Melissa was upset with her sister-in-law as she felt Teresa should've adressed the rumor with both of them at her house and not just Joe.
Melissa further explained that Teresa had accused her of multiple things in the past and at this point in time, she was done with the Giudice family. The RHONJ star felt that Teresa wanted to purposely claim that Melissa was a cheater.
Fans react to Danielle and Melissa's conversation on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to address their opinions about Danielle and Melissa's conversation. They felt that it was staged for the newbie to tell her fellow castmate so she could stir up a fight with Teresa in the season finale. Check it out.
Some fans felt it wasn't Danielle's place to tell Melissa about the rumor. Check it out.
Season 13 of RHONJ ended on an explosive note. While some cast members were able to resolve issues amongst them, others only took a turn for the worse. There is more to come as they rehash the season at the reunion. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's in store.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.