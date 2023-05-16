What time will RHONJ season 13 episode 15 air on Bravo? Release date, synopsis, and more

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming segment is the finale segment and will feature several explosive fights between different cast members.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Flappers of Fury, reads:

"Everyone gathers at Paul and Dolores' house for their Irish Prohibition party; the night of drinking, gambling and fun quickly goes downhill when a festering secret is finally revealed to Melissa; the Gorgas make a divisive decision."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of RHONJ season 13 on Bravo.

Danielle decides to tell Melissa about the cheating rumors in the upcoming episode of RHONJ

In the upcoming episode of RHONJ season 13, newbie Danielle decides that she wants to tell her co-star Mellisa Gorga about the ongoing rumors. The new cast member hears the rumor from Jennifer Aidyen and takes her to a corner to give her a heads-up about her plan.

The two are seen talking in a promo, but Jen isn’t on board with her plan to tell Melissa and tells her that she can’t do that. The RHONJ season 13 cast member tells her that, as a friend, she feels like she has to. She further added that if someone was saying things like that about her, she would want to know.

Jennifer tells her that while she’s been thinking of telling her as well, having been in her shoes, she doesn’t feel right doing that to her and that she doesn’t want to hurt her family.

The RHONJ cast member stated in her confessional:

"Nobody protected me, nobody protected my children. I don’t want to do that to another family. Melissa didn’t do anything to me."

During the conversation, Jen states that she’s been trying really hard not to repeat the things that Margaret had said, and Danielle agrees that she’s the one who forced her to tell her. Jen adds that the only reason she told her about the rumor was to justify her reason to believe that, at the end of the day, “all of this stuff comes from Margaret.”

Danielle added in her confessional:

"I don’t want to hurt Melissa, I don’t want to believe that the rumors are true. I just want to tell you this is what your friend has told this woman. She’s my friend, so if I hear something about you, I’ll do something to help."

She tells Jen that she is just looking out for Melissa and wants to tell her the truth but will not throw her or Teressa under the bus.

In another promo for the upcoming episode, hell breaks loose when Danielle finally tells Melissa about the rumor. Margaret interrupts their conversation and calls the new RHONJ cast member a “sh*t starter.” She asks her why she is talking about someone she doesn’t even know, and when Danielle calls herself a “messenger,” the argument escalates. The two have to be separated by the other housewives, and eventually, Teresa and Melissa also get into a fight, which further gets their spouses involved.

