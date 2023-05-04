"She is THAT AUNT": RHONJ fans react after Gia Giudice reveals Melissa Gorga blocked her on social media

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 has been extremely dramatic since its premiere. The installment has captured a lot of drama over the past few weeks, including strained relationships, personal dynamics, and family drama. The latter has recently taken precedence over everything else as the season has seen the end of the Gorgas-Giudice relationship.

Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter Gia appeared on her mother's Namaste B$tches podcast and revealed that her aunt Melissa Gorga blocked her on Instagram. The 22-year-old reality star expressed that she was blocked from all three of the latter's accounts -- public, private, and clothing line.

The Gorga-Giudice feud has been building up a lot of tension this season and with the kids involved, it is only going to get more complicated. Fans were shocked by the revelation and slammed Melissa for blocking her neice. One tweeted:

RealhousewivessuperfanJo @RHONJ_BH_M_FAN @MelissasOldNose Wow. This is disgusting. I don’t understand still how people think the Gorgas are innocent she blocked her niece that crosses a line. She is THAT AUNT. Gross behavior Melissa Grow up. @MelissasOldNose Wow. This is disgusting. I don’t understand still how people think the Gorgas are innocent she blocked her niece that crosses a line. She is THAT AUNT. Gross behavior Melissa Grow up.

Gia Giudice reveals she was blocked by RHONJ star and aunt Melissa Gorga

Gia appeared on her mother Teresa's podcast and revealed that she was blocked by aunt Melissa Gorga. Explaining how she found out about being blocked, the reality star said:

"It was just weird...One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, "I'm blocked on everything," so I'm blocked from everything from her."

Gia went on to explain the specific incident that led her to the realization. She discovered about being blocked by Melissa after seeing her uncle Joe Gorga had posted a video of meeting her father Joe Giudice during a brief run-in in the Bahamas. Captioning the video, Joe wrote:

"Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it. #life #rhonj"

Gia, however, failed to believe her uncle's emotions and feelings of meeting Joe Giudice and took to the comments section of the Instagram post to say:

"This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we’re able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father."

The RHONJ star continued:

"You are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."

In a March 2023 episode of RHONJ, Gia expressed in a confessional about Gorgas trying to separate the cousins because of the family drama. Teresa's eldest daughter was disappointed that she couldn't spend time with Gorgas' children, Antonia, Joey, and Gino, with whom she'd spent most of her childhood. She said:

"My cousins are growing up so fast, so every time I see them it just reminds me that I'm not able to be there for them as much as I would want to. It almost feels like my Zio Joe and Zia Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us and that's definitely a feeling that doesn't sit well with me."

Melissa and Joe Gorga have also addressed issues with their neices in the past few weeks. As of now, Gia and her aunt don't follow each other on Instagram. While Gia has unfollowed her uncle, he still follows her on the platform.

RHONJ fans react to Gia's confessional on the podcast

Fans took to social media to address their concerns. They felt it was time Gia spoke her piece and slammed the Gorgas for what they believed was fake behavior all along. Check out what they have to say below:

Luce @LuCeeLu3 @MelissasOldNose I am ok with people blocking whom they need to for their peace but Melissa gaslights all of the time. I am so glad Gia is speaking out. We’ve had enough of Joe and Melissa controlling the narrative. @MelissasOldNose I am ok with people blocking whom they need to for their peace but Melissa gaslights all of the time. I am so glad Gia is speaking out. We’ve had enough of Joe and Melissa controlling the narrative.

✨M✨ @slut4rhobh @MelissasOldNose Wow. Gia seems so mature. She’s had to balance so much for so long @MelissasOldNose Wow. Gia seems so mature. She’s had to balance so much for so long

J. Bravo @j01060911 @MelissasOldNose Gia could read and drag Melissa if she wanted to! @MelissasOldNose Gia could read and drag Melissa if she wanted to!

Ls @__NahImGood @MelissasOldNose Wowww. Just when you think the Gorgas can’t get any lower smh @MelissasOldNose Wowww. Just when you think the Gorgas can’t get any lower smh

DD redd MD @ddred0485 @MelissasOldNose Andy needs to hire Gia as a full time, Gia will drag her for filth @MelissasOldNose Andy needs to hire Gia as a full time, Gia will drag her for filth https://t.co/3EAsU2PCQV

Fans also slammed Melissa for blocking her niece on Instagram:

tori @housesofhilton so melissa blocked gia on social media lmfaoooo that doesnt sound like a loving aunt to me #rhonj so melissa blocked gia on social media lmfaoooo that doesnt sound like a loving aunt to me #rhonj

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021



But waiting for the Gorga spin on how awful of a child Gia is, that I know is coming from the gullible and desperate Melissa fans in 5,4,3,2,1… @nosmokenomore Not surprising. Melissa was and always will be fake af.But waiting for the Gorga spin on how awful of a child Gia is, that I know is coming from the gullible and desperate Melissa fans in 5,4,3,2,1… @nosmokenomore Not surprising. Melissa was and always will be fake af.But waiting for the Gorga spin on how awful of a child Gia is, that I know is coming from the gullible and desperate Melissa fans in 5,4,3,2,1… https://t.co/PgX1qPk3E7

Sammyjo1065 @Sammyjo10651 @MelissasOldNose Just shows us all what a loser she is🤷‍♀️ @MelissasOldNose Just shows us all what a loser she is🤷‍♀️

sad bitch 🌚 @JaslynCom @MelissasOldNose Melissa is just genuinely so weird. Seems like she just wants joey to have no good family relationship. @MelissasOldNose Melissa is just genuinely so weird. Seems like she just wants joey to have no good family relationship.

TarynM @TarynM93 @MelissasOldNose WOW! Honestly it's so sad Melissa did that to a Niece she has known since she was real little and cried at her own party for the family to be close. @MelissasOldNose WOW! Honestly it's so sad Melissa did that to a Niece she has known since she was real little and cried at her own party for the family to be close.

Wreckal 🥺❤️ @The_Lowerlevel @nosmokenomore Pretty shocking. She shouldn’t have. But i’m dying to know what pushed her to that point, cause thats huge. @nosmokenomore Pretty shocking. She shouldn’t have. But i’m dying to know what pushed her to that point, cause thats huge.

Season 13 of RHONJ has been a pretty dramatic watch so far. As the installment comes to a close in the upcoming weeks, the cast will get into more conflicts and arguments over impending issues. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them.

The Bravo series will air at a new time from the upcoming Tuesday, May 9, at 8:00 pm ET.

