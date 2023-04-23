Why did Gia Giudice unfollow Joe Gorga on Instagram? Uncle-niece drama explored ahead of RHONJ season 13 reunion

Gia Giudice, the 22-year-old daughter of RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, is still at odds with her uncle Joe Gorga. The latter made rude comments about Teresa and her new husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, joking that his comedy career will stand longer than the newlyweds’ marriage. Gorga also said some bad stuff about Teresa’s ex-husband and Gia’s father, Joe Giudice.

Gorga had accused Joe Giudice, his former brother-in-law, of sending Teresa to jail and of bad-mouthing him in front of the press.

It was not well-liked by Gia Giudice, after which she unfollowed her uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa, in November 2022, who skipped Teresa’s wedding last summer. On the April 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Melissa said that Joe would not apologize to Gia for his comments.

Andy Cohen asked Joe (who was sitting in the audience) if he and his niece had come to a resolution. He said yes at the time. Recently, Joe Gorga accused Gia of calling her days before Teresa’s wedding and asking him to leave Melissa. However, when Andy Cohen asked Gia about the same, she denied the claim.

Gia Giudice clarified that she did call Joe before the wedding to “beg” him to come to her mother’s big day and never asked him to divorce Melissa. Gia will appear on the season 13 reunion episode of RHONJ to clear the air on the matter.

Gia Giudice accused Joe Gorga of being an "opportunist" and talking poorly about her father

Joe Gorga and Melissa have had an ongoing feud with Teresa and Joe Giudice for many years. However, Gia did not act on anything until Joe commented on her father and Luis. Joe had dissed Luis at Bravo Con 2022, saying that his stand-up career would last longer than the wedding. He also fought Joe Giudice in season 11 after saying that Teresa went to jail because of him.

Teresa had to serve 11 months in jail in 2013 under charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, and band fraud. At the time, sha had claimed that she did not know anything about Joe’s work/ fraud and was “used as an example” as she was a television personality.

Gia said in October 2022 that she was “trying to be the bigger person” amid the fight. She did not like that Joe was coming after her father. When Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice ran into each other in a bar in the Bahamas in February 2023, they hugged each other. Gorga posted the same video on Instagram, saying that:

"I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up."

However, Gia did not like it and commented on the post:

"This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and were able to have somebody take a video of the interaction."

She called him an "opportunist" for talking poorly about her father and using him for a post. Joe Gorga then asked her to get the “hate out of” her heart.

It looks like the feud is not going to end soon, given that Joe Gorga has now made false comments that his niece asked him to leave Melissa. She commented that it was "sad" that she was brought to a "bad light" and had to defend herself.

