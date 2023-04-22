“Makes sense”: RHONJ fans react to season 13 reunion seating chart as Melissa and Teresa are seated opposite to each other

The reunion for season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is set to air on Bravo soon as the filming of the episode was completed on April 20, 2023. While fans don't know too many details about the reunion, they were given a glimpse of the seating chart for the same. The Twitter account @OMFGRealityTV shared a picture of the seating chart on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The chart shows RHONJ stars and current rivals Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Guidice sitting opposite each other. The two women have been in a feud for a long time, and it went to the point where Melissa and her husband Joe didn't attend Teresa's wedding in 2022.

The seating chart shows that the host Andy Cohen will be seated in the middle with Melissa, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda on his left side. Meanwhile, Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Cabral will be on his other side.

While fans haven't had too much to say about the seating arrangements of the other six women, they took to social media to express shock at where Melissa and Teresa will be sitting. One person even went on to say that the arrangements make sense given Teresa and Melissa's ongoing feud.

Andy Cohen also shared some behind-the-scenes from the RHONJ season 13 reunion on his Instagram story. In one of his stories, he was seen holding a question card and he had captioned it, "Oh boy, here we go." Another story showed the picture of a teleprompter that said, "Ladies, it was a wild ride — cheers to all.”

RHONJ fans react to Melissa and Teresa's seating arrangement during season 13 reunion

Teresa and Melissa have been quite vocal about their feelings about RHOJN's season 13 reunion. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL), Melissa discussed the reunion and her feud with Teresa.

She said that while she hasn't felt the need to have receipts for a long time, she did think that there were a lot of accusations made that were untrue. She added that there were a lot of twists and turns, and that she felt like she needed to prove a lot, which upset her.

She also appeared on the Betches Mention It All podcast where she discussed the upcoming reunion as well. She said that the show's reunions are usually like the cast is going through therapy with Andy as their therapist. However, she added that she felt like the current reunion was going to be different. The RHONJ star also said:

"I think it’s gonna be a lot more receipts… kinda like what the other girls do, what the other franchises do.”

Teresa also spoke about the reunion during an interview with Page Six. She said that the reunion would be weird, especially as she would have to meet her brother, Joe Gorga. She added that it would be an uncomfortable situation, but since it was her job, she would be fine.

Fans claim that the seating arrangements for the RHONJ season 13 reunion make sense

As mentioned earlier, after the seating arrangement for the reunion was revealed, netizens took to Twitter to voice their opinions. While some said that it made sense to put Melissa and Teresa on opposite sites, others said that they hoped that the reunion would be the end of Melissa and Teresa's years-long feud.

DSonicGamer1997 @DanielD29511696 @OMFGRealityTV I hope this reunion will be the end of Teresa and Melissa's 13 year feud. @OMFGRealityTV I hope this reunion will be the end of Teresa and Melissa's 13 year feud.

mibravoguy @mibravoguy @OMFGRealityTV This is perfect! They could’ve even put Dolores in between Marge & Rachel @OMFGRealityTV This is perfect! They could’ve even put Dolores in between Marge & Rachel

The feud between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga worsened when they did not attend Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas. A source had told US Weekly that Joe and Melissa made the "last-minute decision" not to attend Teresa's wedding after they had a major fight.

A midseason trailer showed Danielle Cabral telling Melissa about an accusation of her cheating on Joe. The rumors became a huge issue and Teresa was also involved in the same. According to a Yahoo Insider source, Teresa "betrayed" her brother and sister-in-law. The source also claimed that the couple wouldn't attend Teresa's wedding as "all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

Neither Melissa's mother nor her sister was invited to Teresa's wedding. During RHONJ's March 21, 2023, episode, Teresa claimed that Melissa's mother and sister had been tweeting negative things about her over the years.

RHONJ season 13 reunion has already been filmed on April 20. However, hasn't been an official announcement by Bravo on the release date.

