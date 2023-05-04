Rachel Fuda X WWHL: How did RHONJ fans receive the newcomer on the talk show?

This year, Rachel Fuda joined Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13, which premiered on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET. She featured on the show alongside Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Aydin.

Rachel Fuda, 31, was born in Long Island, New York, but she is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She is married to John Fuda, and has three beautiful children - a teenage stepson, and two daughters under the age of five.

Since her debut on Real Housewives of New Jersey, many fans have loved her, while others have criticized her actions and feuds with other cast members. Recently, Fuda appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, she talked about the various ongoing feuds and drama this season.

After the episode aired, fans harshly criticized Rachel Fuda for her remarks on Watch What Happens Live.

Stephie Mis @StephieMis Had a bad feeling about Rachel. I’m glad I watched because now it’s been confirmed. #wwhl Had a bad feeling about Rachel. I’m glad I watched because now it’s been confirmed. #wwhl

Rachel Fuda's Appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has fans unimpressed

In addition to answering many questions, Rachel Fuda also made quite a few headlines for her controversial remarks, beginning with Fuda sharing how she didn't feel bad for Danielle Cabral, who cried to her husband Nate about being ganged up on by the other cast members.

Rachel Fuda also called Jennifer Aydin a "hypocrite," especially after the latter shared the cheating rumor about Melissa Gorga with Danielle.

When Aydin was nine months pregnant, she discovered that her husband, Bill, was cheating on her with another woman. However, during the previous season of the show, on a February 8 episode, Aydin had revealed to Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice that the affair "happened ten years ago. I’m over it.” Because of this, Fuda called Aydin hypocritical.

Fuda's array of comments on the show prompted fans to post about her on social media.

one_two_steph @Stephanie_m24e #rhonj I feel like Andy is having to remind himself who Rachel is haha #WWHL I feel like Andy is having to remind himself who Rachel is haha #WWHL #rhonj

Krissi Graham @itskrissixo Rachel Fuda is complaining on #WWHL because of cussing on the reunion. Did she not see any housewives show reunions before? #RHONJ Rachel Fuda is complaining on #WWHL because of cussing on the reunion. Did she not see any housewives show reunions before? #RHONJ

🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade♥️♥️ @ReadAndShade Noticing how Andy is not really asking Rachel many questions! #RHONJ #WWHL And when he does she says up her you know what and what a fan! You’re THE FAN BravoLover1234!! Noticing how Andy is not really asking Rachel many questions! #RHONJ #WWHL And when he does she says up her you know what and what a fan! You’re THE FAN BravoLover1234!! https://t.co/eNur6M7Oi7

Claudia @Claudia09302176 Bravo lover calling Jennifer aydin a fan girl??? 🤣 oh please. Someone get coralline off the tv. #WWHL who’s Rachel fuda anyway? A nobody. Go back to bartending. Bravo lover calling Jennifer aydin a fan girl??? 🤣 oh please. Someone get coralline off the tv. #WWHL who’s Rachel fuda anyway? A nobody. Go back to bartending.

According to Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Aydin is a "fangirl" on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fuda also discussed Jennifer Aydin's friendship with Teresa Giudice. In the conversion, Fuda was asked whether she believed that Jennifer Aydin's friendship with Teresa Giudice was real or if she thought Aydin was just acting like a fangirl for Teresa.

In response to this question, Fuda mentioned:

“The second part. She's a fan girl, she's just so far up there...”

Teresa and Aydin have been friends for more than five years now and have supported each other through tough times.

WWHL @BravoWWHL



youtu.be/m1cyA8DqOSw #RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda reacts to Teresa Giudice & Danielle Cabral’s respective issues with their families, adding that they need to let go of the past in order to move forward. #RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda reacts to Teresa Giudice & Danielle Cabral’s respective issues with their families, adding that they need to let go of the past in order to move forward.youtu.be/m1cyA8DqOSw https://t.co/nRbrahwOz2

During the conversation, Fuda also mentioned that she did not believe that the cast members were mean to Danielle in Ireland. This was a reference to episode 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, which featured Danielle talking to her mother about how other cast members treated her during the trip because she called fellow newcomer Rachel "a rat."

Additionally, Fuda also expressed that this season's reunion is going to be "tense," as they only finished recording last week. There hasn't been any announcement regarding the release date by Bravo, so fans are going to have to wait a little longer.

