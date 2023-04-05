"Unhealthy and triggering": Fans react after Dolores Catania confesses to taking Ozempic on WWHL

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania revealed she that she has taken Ozempic.
After Andy commented that Dolores looked "thin", he proceeded to ask her if she'd taken Ozempic. Catania responded in affirmation and also claimed that almost all housewives have taken the weight-loss drug. Defending her decision, she said:
“I wasn't gonna come to reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon.”
After this, Andy asked Dolores if there are any side effects of using Ozempic, and she mentioned, “No, just not hungry.”
As reported by Forbes Health:
“Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. It helps improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and is proven to lower hemoglobin A1C, a measure of blood glucose over time, according to research cited on Ozempic’s site. It also helps adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease lower their risk for cardiovascular events like stroke or heart attack.”
The use of Ozempic as a weight loss drug has been a topic of debate in recent times, and many netizens took to social media to criticize Catania's confession.
Fans react to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania's statement that she "wasn't hungry" after using Ozempic
While Ozempic is formulated as medication for diabetes, it has been a popular mode for quick weight loss in Hollywood in recent times. As the RHNJ star confessed to taking the popular drug to lose weight, many fans took to social media to criticize her.
However, some netizens also praised Dolores for being open about taking Ozempic and also called her the “honest queen.”
Dolores Catania and Andy Cohen discussed The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion
Dolores Catania and Andy Cohen also discussed the fact that they are filming the reunion next week. "This one's going to be tough," Andy said, especially with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga involved. According to Dolores Catania, both stars have been fighting for decades.
The interview also revealed that Dolores Catania thinks Paul “Paulie” Connell is more loyal than Frank Catania, while Frank is closer to the other New Jersey men and a bigger lightweight.
She stated that both Paul and Frank are beloved by Dolores' parents, and Paul is a better dresser than Frank. Dolores also mentioned that Paul has better taste in home decor and cooks better.