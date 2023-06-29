“Bobble head”: RHONJ fans slam Teresa Giudice for using too many filters on her social media posts

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice recently shared pictures with her husband from a trip to Tampa, Florida, on Instagram. While the reality show star seemed to be having fun with her friends and her husband, netizens didn't seem too happy with her appearance and took to the comments section of her post to call her out for using too many filters.

Teresa Giudice shared a carousel of images with her husband Luis Ruelas and a few of their friends in Tampa. In the caption, she wrote that she had "an amazing time" with some of her "favorite people."

The photos showed her wearing a black dress and in one of them, she was standing beside her husband while the others featured a few of their friends. While the pictures didn't have a lot of things that stood out, fans noticed something about Teresa. They took to the platform to point out at how many filters she used.

They noticed that her skin appeared to be very smooth and her teeth appeared whiter in the images. They took to the comments section of her post and didn't hold back when it came to exclaiming how filtered her images looked. Some also commented that she looked like she was made from "wax" due to all the filters she had used and one person even went on to say:

Fans claim Teresa Giudice looks like she is made from "wax" in her latest pictures

While Teresa faced a lot of backlash for her new pictures, it wasn't the first time that the RHONJ star has faced such reactions from fans. Previously, they had called her out for the pictures she shared of her daughter Milania. A few days ago, Teresa shared pictures of Milania attending her second prom.

While her daughter reacted to the pictures expressing love for her mother, fans wondered why Teresa had used so many filters on those pictures. However, that still wasn't all as a few days after this, Teresa shared pictures of her youngest daughter Audriana at her eighth-grade graduation. Once again Teresa faced severe backlash for the filters she used.

Now, the reality star is facing criticism from fans once again for sharing pictures that look incredibly filtered to them. While some said that she looks "photoshopped in some of the pictures," others asked her to stop with the "mega filters."

Trolls have been targeting Teresa Giudice for some time now

While Teresa Giudice was heavily trolled for the recent pictures, it isn't the first time that it has happened. In 2022, the RHONJ star shared a video showing her face before and after a makeover that received a lot of attention. Initially, she did not wear any makeup and there was a voice-over audio asking viewers questions.

“What do you do on those days that you don’t feel that confident or fearless or powerful?” the voice-over asked.

A few seconds later, Teresa Giudice was seen wearing a red dress with makeup and received some backlash for the same.

Before this, in 2021, Teresa Giudice received quite a bit of criticism for her relationship with her now husband Luis Ruelas. At that time, Teresa responded to the trolls in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said that she would like to tell the trolls to mind their own business.

"I say like, 'You should want someone to be happy, because if you want someone else to be happy, then happiness comes to you.' I'm about that. I'm not about ever hurting someone or tearing them down or anything like that,” she said at the time.

Teresa Giudice also noted that she knew that people made judgments about her and her husband and said a lot of things on social media about Luis. She said that although people claim that Luis only wants to be on TV, he doesn't and that "it's so not his thing."

“If anything, he's supporting me, but it's really not his thing. And the craziest things that they say, like he planned to meet me that day," she said.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas met in 2020, and by the end of the year, they made their relationship public. They got engaged in October 2021, followed by their marriage on August 6, 2022.

Fans can watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 on Bravo.

It is worth noting that as of writing this article, Teresa was yet to make any statements about the backlash she received on social media for her pictures.

