"So incredibly sad": Teresa's conversation with daughters Gia and Milania on RHONJ leaves fans divided 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other in different gatherings while also trying to resolve their impending issues, including fractured friendships, relationships, marital issues, and family dynamics, among several others.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Teresa sat down with her daughters Gia and Antonia and discussed the potential of Melissa and Joe Gorga not being present at her wedding to Luis. While Antonia vowed to never speak with the Gorgas if that was the cast, Gia wondered what went wrong between the families after Luis came into their lives. Fans, however, were tired of the family dynamic. One tweeted:
The conversation between Teresa and her daughters derived mixed reactions from viewers. While some fans supported Antonia's feelings about her uncle and aunt, others criticized Gia as they felt Luis' presence had definitely affected the families.
Teresa talks to Milania and Gia about the Gorgas on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members navigating their personal lives and relationship dynamics. While some were busy spending time with their family, others were trying to sort out their differences.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Driving Miss Crazy, reads:
"Danielle throws Valentina a Barbie-themed birthday party; Rachel struggles with the fact that not everyone in her family wants another baby; Teresa and her daughters go wedding veil shopping; Jennifer Aydin warns Melissa to watch out for Marge."
This week's episode of RHONJ saw Teresa taking her daughters Milania and Gia for wedding dress shopping. The ladies were emotional while looking at the dress and were happy for their mother. Teresa was also emotional as she thought about her parents not being physically present for the wedding.
Milania expressed how it had been a long time since Teresa had been with Luis. Her mother noted that it has been over two years. In a confessional on RHONJ, Teresa revealed how hard it was for Milania when her ex-husband Joe Giudice left. However, the star also confessed that her daughter is now really happy and is doing well in school.
The mother-daughter trio then joked about how Teresa would keep mentioning that her parents got married in three months and that Joe and Melissa moved in together a month after their relationship. The conversation soon shifted to the latter part of the statement when Teresa asked the girls if Melissa had spoken to them at the housewarming party.
Gia revealed that it was only "a hi-bye" kind of situation. Milania expressed that it was to have a short conversation as she hadn't seen the Gorgas in a year. A RHONJ producer then asked Gia in a confessional about the last time she felt "united as a family." She then said:
"It was...Oh! It was right before Luis..It was that summer. We were at their shorehouse all the time. We were having so much fun. And then..I don't know what changed."
Milania then expressed that Teresa's brother Joe Gorga should be walking her mother down the aisle. Gia then stated that the RHONJ star was about to ask him before all the drama transpired, but now they weren't sure if the Gorgas were making it to the wedding.
When Teresa mentioned that they would be coming, Milania said:
"If he (Joe Gorga) doesn't come to your wedding, then it's wrapped..it's over with. Never speaking to you ever again."
Teresa's conversation with her daughters on RHONJ leaves viewers divided
While fans understood Milania's sentiments, they felt that Gia should know how Luis' presence altered the Gorga-Giudice family. Check out what they have to say.
Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic with each passing episode. The ladies are back with more spice and heat this time around and there is only more to come as they get into more complicated dynamics in the coming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.