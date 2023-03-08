"So incredibly sad": Teresa's conversation with daughters Gia and Milania on RHONJ leaves fans divided 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other in different gatherings while also trying to resolve their impending issues, including fractured friendships, relationships, marital issues, and family dynamics, among several others.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Teresa sat down with her daughters Gia and Antonia and discussed the potential of Melissa and Joe Gorga not being present at her wedding to Luis. While Antonia vowed to never speak with the Gorgas if that was the cast, Gia wondered what went wrong between the families after Luis came into their lives. Fans, however, were tired of the family dynamic. One tweeted:

KEG @alyak2792 The Gorga/Giudice girls being brought into their parents fight is so incredibly sad I don’t know if I can keep watching this show #RHONJ The Gorga/Giudice girls being brought into their parents fight is so incredibly sad I don’t know if I can keep watching this show #RHONJ

The conversation between Teresa and her daughters derived mixed reactions from viewers. While some fans supported Antonia's feelings about her uncle and aunt, others criticized Gia as they felt Luis' presence had definitely affected the families.

Teresa talks to Milania and Gia about the Gorgas on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members navigating their personal lives and relationship dynamics. While some were busy spending time with their family, others were trying to sort out their differences.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Driving Miss Crazy, reads:

"Danielle throws Valentina a Barbie-themed birthday party; Rachel struggles with the fact that not everyone in her family wants another baby; Teresa and her daughters go wedding veil shopping; Jennifer Aydin warns Melissa to watch out for Marge."

This week's episode of RHONJ saw Teresa taking her daughters Milania and Gia for wedding dress shopping. The ladies were emotional while looking at the dress and were happy for their mother. Teresa was also emotional as she thought about her parents not being physically present for the wedding.

Milania expressed how it had been a long time since Teresa had been with Luis. Her mother noted that it has been over two years. In a confessional on RHONJ, Teresa revealed how hard it was for Milania when her ex-husband Joe Giudice left. However, the star also confessed that her daughter is now really happy and is doing well in school.

The mother-daughter trio then joked about how Teresa would keep mentioning that her parents got married in three months and that Joe and Melissa moved in together a month after their relationship. The conversation soon shifted to the latter part of the statement when Teresa asked the girls if Melissa had spoken to them at the housewarming party.

Gia revealed that it was only "a hi-bye" kind of situation. Milania expressed that it was to have a short conversation as she hadn't seen the Gorgas in a year. A RHONJ producer then asked Gia in a confessional about the last time she felt "united as a family." She then said:

"It was...Oh! It was right before Luis..It was that summer. We were at their shorehouse all the time. We were having so much fun. And then..I don't know what changed."

Milania then expressed that Teresa's brother Joe Gorga should be walking her mother down the aisle. Gia then stated that the RHONJ star was about to ask him before all the drama transpired, but now they weren't sure if the Gorgas were making it to the wedding.

When Teresa mentioned that they would be coming, Milania said:

"If he (Joe Gorga) doesn't come to your wedding, then it's wrapped..it's over with. Never speaking to you ever again."

Teresa's conversation with her daughters on RHONJ leaves viewers divided

While fans understood Milania's sentiments, they felt that Gia should know how Luis' presence altered the Gorga-Giudice family. Check out what they have to say.

kordeí 🌻 @katrrinaaa Milania is the one who will stick with her word i fear #RHONJ Milania is the one who will stick with her word i fear #RHONJ

Lizzy MacDonald @Lizzard899 Milania just gave me Drita Davanzo vibes with that speech. The whole hand motion gesture, its a wrap never speaking to you again. #RHONJ Milania just gave me Drita Davanzo vibes with that speech. The whole hand motion gesture, its a wrap never speaking to you again. #RHONJ

Giovanna Maria @giobellax3 Milania has every right to cut ties with Joe. She protects her mom and Joe disrespects his nieces on tv and Melissa's podcast. #RHONJ Milania has every right to cut ties with Joe. She protects her mom and Joe disrespects his nieces on tv and Melissa's podcast. #RHONJ

Reality Wh*re @RealityWhorePod Milania is 1000% percent right to cut Joe out of her life if he decides not to come to the wedding. Especially since he was invited. Him not being able to put his ego aside for one of Teresa's important life event shows his true colors #rhonj Milania is 1000% percent right to cut Joe out of her life if he decides not to come to the wedding. Especially since he was invited. Him not being able to put his ego aside for one of Teresa's important life event shows his true colors #rhonj

AllAboutTRH @AllAboutTRH I'm with Milania - it's BS if Joe misses Teresa's wedding #rhonj I'm with Milania - it's BS if Joe misses Teresa's wedding #rhonj

Sonja’s Townhouse @niptuck1984 Gia was almost there … it was right before Louie and everyone was getting along … but she doesn’t know what changed? 🤔 #RHONJ Gia was almost there … it was right before Louie and everyone was getting along … but she doesn’t know what changed? 🤔 #RHONJ

Kat @spacecity_k Nobody can be this dense. If everything was hunky dory before Louie and everything went down the drain after Louie, what’s the problem, Gia? Lawyers need logic. #rhonj Nobody can be this dense. If everything was hunky dory before Louie and everything went down the drain after Louie, what’s the problem, Gia? Lawyers need logic. #rhonj

Reality TV Chats @realitytvchatss



Hmmmm… think about that



#rhonj The last time they felt like a family according to Gia was “right before Louie”Hmmmm… think about that The last time they felt like a family according to Gia was “right before Louie”Hmmmm… think about that #rhonj

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre So joe and Melissa were there are and they were around frequently before the Louie mess? But Gia, last week you said they were strangers boo #rhonj So joe and Melissa were there are and they were around frequently before the Louie mess? But Gia, last week you said they were strangers boo #rhonj https://t.co/w3FjudxWWk

bravobuddies @bravobuddies



Bye, Gia! Gia, yes, Melissa did talk to you at the party. The way Gia revised the interaction to “We just said hi and bye” was disingenuous and nasty.Bye, Gia! #RHONJ Gia, yes, Melissa did talk to you at the party. The way Gia revised the interaction to “We just said hi and bye” was disingenuous and nasty. Bye, Gia! #RHONJ https://t.co/fDf2e9QFRt

politic(IAN) @iianmacc Teresa’s girls calling out that things changed between Teresa and her brother Joe after Luis but saying “they don’t know what changed” 🙄 #RHONJ Teresa’s girls calling out that things changed between Teresa and her brother Joe after Luis but saying “they don’t know what changed” 🙄 #RHONJ

Sara Jaeger @SaraJaeger14 I don’t know what changed??? Umm Louis entered the picture and he’s sketchy and isolating your mom from her family. Don’t trust him. Too many red flags. #RHONJ I don’t know what changed??? Umm Louis entered the picture and he’s sketchy and isolating your mom from her family. Don’t trust him. Too many red flags. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic with each passing episode. The ladies are back with more spice and heat this time around and there is only more to come as they get into more complicated dynamics in the coming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

