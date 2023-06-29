“She betta watch her back”: RHONJ fans react as TV host S.E. Cupp wants Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas off the show

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Taylor Armstrong and television host S.E. Cupp recently appeared on WWHL to discuss the number of things happening on Bravo. As part of their appearance, S.E. Cupp shared some of her contentious opinions, such as how Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas are making threats on the show, RHONJ, and how they need to leave.

“Teresa and Louie, they got to go. The constant threats from Louie are like unsettling. It's hard to watch frankly.”

WWHL @BravoWWHL Bravo superfan @SECupp shares her hot takes on Bravo hot topics! #WWHL Bravo superfan @SECupp shares her hot takes on Bravo hot topics! #WWHL https://t.co/2mrNdYYxzn

There have been several occasions when both cast members have threatened other stars on the show. In the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 finale episode, Louie Ruelas was seen mentioning that his private investigator Boe Dietl had personal information about each cast member. In the season's reunion, however, Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas denied doing anything like this.

Additionally, fans are sharing their mixed reactions on social media, with some agreeing with what S.E. Cupp said and others denying it.*

Fans agree with TV host S.E. Cupp

Fans began sharing their reactions immediately after Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's episode featuring Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Orange County and television host S.E. Cupp aired.

While some say S.E. Cupp must now see if Teresa doesn't come after her, others believe she is right. The following reactions were made by fans:

Vvrrrzzzzz @russohux3

She’s so right!! #WWHL Andy’s face when whatshername said Teresa and Luis had to goShe’s so right!! #WWHL Andy’s face when whatshername said Teresa and Luis had to go😂😂She’s so right!!

Justice @justice_in2020 @seahorsekitty @BravoTV @BravoWWHL @Andy Teresa can stay but Louie needs to be shut out of filming. Let Teresa choose. @seahorsekitty @BravoTV @BravoWWHL @Andy Teresa can stay but Louie needs to be shut out of filming. Let Teresa choose.

For Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion was intense

Season 13 of the show, Real Housewives of New Jersey, had many instances where Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas caused cast members to feel threatened. At the reunion of the show, cast members did not hesitate to call them out.

Margaret Josephs showed a printout of a call through which her son received a threatening call and believes it came from Louie's number.

In response, Teresa Giudice denied the claim and mentioned that the phone call with his husband's number was a spoof. Moreover, Rachel Fuda mentioned that Louie has some information about her stepson Jaiden's mother.

Furthermore, Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga shared some intense moments during the reunion show.

Teresa made it clear during the third part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion that from here on out she will not be interacting with her brother Joe Gorga. Also during this reunion episode, Joe mentioned how much he loves his sister, and warned Louie:

"Listen, Louie, we have our differences, right? Obviously. You are who you are. You know what the best thing to do is? Forget about me. I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Leave everybody alone. Live your f**king lives. That's it."

Teresa and Melissa's relationship got worse after Teresa shared the rumor that Melissa is cheating on her husband Joe, and then Joe and Melissa decided not to attend Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' marriage. Melissa shared the following during the reunion:

"I definitely feel the hate, right? You see it. It's clear that I can never please her. I never could from day one. No matter what I did, it was wrong. And obviously, some things never change. I do love you no matter what you think. I worry about you, and I'll go with the flow with whatever the family decides to do."

You can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 on Bravo

Poll : 0 votes