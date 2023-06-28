"WOW MARGARET WOW": RHONJ fans react to former cast member Siggy Flicker's revelations about the Bravo show 

In a podcast interview with AllAboutTRH, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker shared several insider details about the show. During the course of this podcast, Flicker shed light on several details about Margaret Josephs and how things work behind the scenes.

Siggy Flicker revealed how Josephs reached out to her husband, Michael Campanella's ex-wife. She explained that she did not understand why Josephs did this and shed light on why "producers protect her."

Shedding light on the moment she learned about Josephs' conversation with Campanella's ex, she said:

“I said, 'Oh my God. They’re gonna bring her on to try to do something and hurt the kids and whatever it was, why would she need to have [a] conversation and interaction or a call [with] my husband’s ex-wife?' That is exactly who she is. But [production] needed that one person, and that’s why the producers protect her.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been sharing their reactions to her comment on social media, expressing their disappointment in Margaret Josephs' behavior.

Arif @_arifffff @MelissasOldNose So digusting behavior for Margaret to do this. WOW MARGARET WOW @MelissasOldNose So digusting behavior for Margaret to do this. WOW MARGARET WOW

Michael Campanella has two children with his first wife, Olivia, and Tyler. Having married Siggy in 2012, he became a stepfather to Joshua and Sophie as well. Not much information is available about Campanella's first wife.

"Margaret is the worst" - Fans react to Siggy Flicker's shocking revelation

Melissa's Old Nose @MelissasOldNose #RHONJ The way we know Margaret reached out to Louies ex The way we know Margaret reached out to Louies ex 💀💀💀 #RHONJ https://t.co/yYGWtfmirk

Fans have been taking to the comments section of @MelissasOldNose's post to react to Margaret Josephs' behavior following Flicker's revelation. Some noted that they are not surprised, while others suggested that Josephs is busy with other people's business and loves to gossip.

George @georgestilwell_ @MelissasOldNose So happy siggy is exposing this @MelissasOldNose So happy siggy is exposing this

MustangMomma @MustangMommie @MelissasOldNose @RHONJOLDNOSE Margarat is the worst She causes most of the problems on RHONJ !! Get her off the show ! @MelissasOldNose @RHONJOLDNOSE Margarat is the worst She causes most of the problems on RHONJ !! Get her off the show !

Jenny @tahoebIue @MelissasOldNose I knew She was trouble from her first season. Are people surprised by these revelations? @MelissasOldNose I knew She was trouble from her first season. Are people surprised by these revelations?

Brandy Shelton-Poore @brandy_poore ’s. @MelissasOldNose I’m not surprised one bit. Trout Mouth doing Trout Mouth activities. I hope Siggy keeps on dropping those truth’s. @MelissasOldNose I’m not surprised one bit. Trout Mouth doing Trout Mouth activities. I hope Siggy keeps on dropping those truth 💣’s.

Maria Rosa @MariaArriola4 @MelissasOldNose Margaret isn’t the sweet lady who jokes, she is the busy body granny in everyone’s business. sits on her phone all day gossiping and is ruining this show. @MelissasOldNose Margaret isn’t the sweet lady who jokes, she is the busy body granny in everyone’s business. sits on her phone all day gossiping and is ruining this show.

Kelly H Russo @Travelwthemagic @MelissasOldNose I think we all kinda knew that but to have it confirmed was shocking. @MelissasOldNose I think we all kinda knew that but to have it confirmed was shocking.

Jersey fee @jersey_fee @MelissasOldNose Literally every franchise production crew has a pet 🙄 yous r so dramatic abt something that has been common place @MelissasOldNose Literally every franchise production crew has a pet 🙄 yous r so dramatic abt something that has been common place 😐

Siggy Flicker also shared other details about the show

During the podcast, Siggy also mentioned that Margaret is close with the Real Housewives of New Jersey producers, indicating that they have dinner together from time to time and also help Margaret with editing the show. She went on to explain that Margaret follows all directions from the producers.

Siggy added the producers were trying to make her situation with Teresa Giudice worse. She mentioned that she was advised to go up against Giudice, and said:

“You have to think about it. What does Margaret bring to the show? She has no storyline. She has no real big family. She’s a girl who’s got a mother who’s prettier than her. A husband who’s a plumber who can’t even clean out his wife’s sh**ty pipes. But what they love about her is she will go into the dark places where no one dares.”

She also shared how the cast members usually provoke each other to create a scene, to "get a reaction" out of the other person.

“It’s not [reality]. It’s not real when producers are stopping everything and whispering in certain ears … So if I’m sitting there and somebody’s whispering in Margaret’s ear, or somebody’s ear, ‘Say this, say this’ — [it’s] because they want to get a reaction out of that other person … Anything they tell [Margaret] to do, she will do,” she added.

Fans can watch all 13 episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes