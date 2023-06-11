"It's pathetic": RHONJ star Margaret Josephs opens up about Louie Ruelas' restraining order

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) stars Margaret Josephs and newcomer Rachel Fuda had their own opinions about fellow castmate Teresa Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, being hit with a temporary restraining order. The latter was served the order by his ex-partner, Vanessa Reiser, who claimed that he harassed her.

The RHONJ housewives attended the City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award luncheon at The Plaza in NYC and expressed their opinions about Louie's restraining order. In an interview with US Weekly, Margaret said:

“I think it’s very telling that Bo Dietl is now admitting that he has worked for Luis. “I think it’s a sad state of affairs that’s all I can say. It’s pathetic.”

In a previous RHONJ episode, Louie Ruelas revealed that he and Bo Dietl were good friends. The former's ex-partner, Vanessa, claimed that Louie hired someone from Dietl's private investigating agency and had her stalk her as a patient.

RHONJ stars give their opinions on Louie's restraining order

Season 13 of RHONJ was packed with a lot of drama. However, a major revelation by Teresa Giudice's now-husband, Louie Ruelas, is the latest to gain the traction. In a heated argument with Joe and Melissa Gorga, the latter revealed that Bo Dietl had inside information about all the cast members. By the end of the same episode, he claimed that Dietl was one of his good friends.

Although Teresa and Louie denied the claims during their appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen, the RHONJ castmates levied several accusations about their children being contacted by Louie's investigator. Reportedly, the three-part reunion is currently underway.

Newcomer Rachel Fuda also spoke about the reason behind Vanessa Reiser filing a temporary restraining order, telling US Weekly that:

“If she feels like she needs to protect herself then she has to do what she feels is right."

Vanessa's lawyer, Douglas Anton, explained in a statement to US Weekly that the RHONJ husband hired an undercover plant through private investigator Boe Dietl and his company “to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a ‘patient’ of my client under false pretenses." She is a licensed therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse.

The lawyer further claimed that the agency hired their employee named "Elaine Boxer" as an undercover agent and allegedly used the fake name "Elana Berkelhammer" to harass Vanessa. The employee reportedly visited the therapist “three or four times” as a patient.

Anton also claimed that the hired employee, who acted as the patient, asked Vanessa multiple questions about her past relationship with the RHONJ star. In addition, the lawyer detailed that they had evidence that the time the woman visited her clinic, she was employed at Boe Dietl's agency.

Boe Dietl, who previously denied claims of being hired by Louie later told Page Six:

"As far as whether [Ruelas] hired us for potential private investigations, that’s confidential."

The RHONJ reunion saw the cast members levy several accusations against Loie Ruelas. Margaret claimed that the latter had hired a private agency to threaten her child. She also brought a receipt, proofing that the call was made from Louie's number.

Moreover, Rachel Fuda claimed that Louie hired someone to contact her stepson Jaiden's birth mother, who was in prison. While both Teresa and Louie both denied the allegations, the accusations are only piling up against him.

Evidently, season 13 of the series has aired a dramatic installment. With a final part of the reunion set to air the coming week, the househusbands will join the ladies to address their issues. More accusations will be levied against Louie by the husbands. Viewers will now have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes