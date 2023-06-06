"I think Melissa and Joe were involved": Joe Giudice believes RHONJ couple Joe and Melissa Gorga reported him to FBI

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Joe Giudice supported his ex-wife Teresa Guidice's claim that her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law, Mellisa Gorga played a role in reporting them to the FBI almost a decade ago. Giudice made the startling allegations while making an appearance in a recent episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef.

He claimed that when the Gorgas joined the reality show, they had close ties with his ex-partner's attorneys, who allegedly provided information to the federal authorities.

Joe Gorga and Melissa refute Joe Giudice's Behind The Velvet Rope podcast claims

Giudice alleged on Monday, June 5 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef:

“When they came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex-partner’s attorneys, which went to the feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved."

He went on to state that an unnamed ex-FBI acquaintance confirmed Melissa and Joe's involvement, stating that they were helping and providing information behind the scenes. The anonymous former agent further apparently claimed that Joe and Mellisa helped in alerting the authorities of Guidices' fraud, according to Joe Guidice.

He even acknowledged his own wrongdoing, including cheating on his tax returns but he believes that the Gorgas' actions contributed to the legal difficulties he faced in the aftermath, stating:

"They went to the feds to feed them all this information. Yeah, I might’ve cheated on some things, my tax returns, you know, who didn’t?”

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice's legal troubles have been widely covered in the media. Both faced charges related to failing to pay taxes and bankruptcy fraud. Joe Giudice served a 41-month prison sentence, while Teresa served 11 months. The couple's tumultuous journey through the legal system ultimately led to their divorce shortly after Joe Giudice's release and subsequent deportation to Italy in 2020.

The Giudices and the Gorgas have a long history of on-screen as well as off-screen conflicts and family disputes. Joe Giudice's recent allegations against Melissa and Joe Gorga add another layer of complexity to their already strained relationship.

On the podcast, Joe Giudice continued to criticize Joe and Melissa Gorga for alleging that the Giudice family would have struggled to maintain their home and put food on the table if it weren't for the spin-off show, Teresa Checks In, which was filmed during Teresa's time in prison. Guidice stated:

“Why don’t you tell them they ought to thank me again, because they got paid to do that, all right?. So if it wasn’t for the spin-off they wouldn’t have gotten paid. They eat off my back, they’re still eating off my back.”

At the time of their imprisonment, Joe Guidice had claimed:

“How about ‘Thank you?’ Because when she was in prison, Joe [Giudice] wasn’t working at all either. So they had no income. If we weren’t on the show, their kids would not still be living in that house and have food and have whatever they had."

The ongoing feud between the two families has been a central storyline on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ), with accusations and counter-accusations flying from both sides. In a preview clip of the upcoming RHONJ reunion episode, Teresa made some allegations, to which Mellisa Gorga furiously denied, stating:

“Teresa, we didn’t commit mortgage fraud — you did, dollface. Like, stop,”

The two families' already strained bond reached a breaking point during this heated argument during the dramatic season 13 finale.

RHONJ reunion Part 2 is all set to premier on Tuesday, June 6, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

