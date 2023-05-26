"I would never do that": RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls out brother Joe Gorga for his "childish" social media posts

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 cast members gathered for the After Show interview which was released just after Bravo aired a special episode, Teresa Gets Married, to wrap up the installment. During the episode, the ladies reflected on their issues, while also talking about the drama throughout the course of the season, giving their opinions on the same.

In the RHONJ After Show interview, Teresa and fellow cast members opened up about Joe and Melissa Gorga posting Instagram messages that shaded Teresa and Louie's wedding. The housewife called her brother's actions "childish" and claimed that she would not take the same path if the roles were reversed. She said:

"That's so childish..and so..like, I would never do that."

Season 13 of the Bravo series saw the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral.

Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider and newbie Jennifer Fressler joined as "friends" of the cast members.

RHONJ cast members talk about the Gorgas' social media posts

Season 13 of RHONJ wrapped up the installment with a special episode, Teresa Gets Married, which documented Teresa and Louie's lavish wedding. While the one-hour episode captured the fun and light-hearted moments, it also featured plenty of drama as Teresa's only brother Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga opted out of being a part of the wedding because of impending issues.

However, that wasn't the only issue. At the couple's rehearsal dinner, the cast noticed a series of messages on their social media pages, which they, as well as viewers, felt was a dig towards Teresa and Louie.

The Gorgas reshared Melissa's cousin's post which saw the family dancing in the backyard, claiming that it was "better than a wedding." Joe Gorga, for his part, reshared another post of a family picture with family and friends and said:

"Blood doesn't make you family."

RHONJ star Jennifer explained that the Gorgas posted it during the evening of the wedding rehearsal dinner. But the bloggers caught it on the wedding day and put it up on their pages when it became public knowledge.

She also revealed that Teresa found out about it when the former was scrolling through her phone but chose not to be bothered by it.

While fellow cast members, including Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga, thought the posts came from a place of hurt, Teresa refused to believe that her family members were hurt, indicating that it was a dig.

The RHONJ housewife said:

"They were not hurting. They were dancing and like, saying what a great time they're having and that this is so much better than a wedding. In the post, she seemed really happy."

Meanwhile, Melissa hoped that her sister-in-law would have called and invited them. The star revealed that she and her husband Joe were extremely sad that day and were in their house when her side of the family called them over to have some fun. Newcomer and good friend Rachel Fuda expressed how lucky Joe was to have his wife's family.

Season 13 of RHONJ has seen the cast navigate several issues but the Gorga-Giudice family drama took over everything else by the end of the installment. A dramatic reunion is to come where the ladies and their husbands will try to hash out their issues. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

