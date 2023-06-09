"PADMA DONT LEAVE US": Top Chef fans devastated to see Padma Lakshmi's final appearance on the Bravo series

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired its finale episode on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the three finalists cooking one last meal of their lives to impress the judges. They gave it their all, considering they had one chance to prove themselves worthy of the coveted title and the $250,000 grand cash prize. But it wasn't an easy journey.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, it was host Padma Lakshmi's final appearance as the host and judge. Last week, she announced her departure from the series after appearing for 20 iconic seasons. Fans were devastated to see her leave and were emotional watching her one last time. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series is hosted by Padma Lakshmi and has been on air for quite some time. It has become extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 20 of the competition saw winners, finalists and talented contestants from various Top Chef franchises across the world compete against each other for a second shot at the title. Viewers witnessed a variety of cuisines throughout the season.

Padma Lakshmi appears for one last time on Top Chef

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw the finalists - Buddha Lo (Houston), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), and Sara Bradley (Kentucky) - preparing for the meal of their lives. They were in Paris for the final stretch of the competition and the venue offered them utmost inspiration to cook their best dishes possible.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Fin, reads:

"The final three chefs cook the meal of their lives for Padma, Tom and Gail, along with a table of culinary luminaries in Paris."

While it might be the season finale where one winner out of the three chefs must be crowned, it is also an extremely disappointing day for the loyal fans of the franchise. Last week, ahead of the finals, staple host Padma Lakshmi revealed that she was exiting the show after 20 seasons.

The host took to Instagram on June 2, 2023, and expressed that she was leaving the hit reality cooking competition. She said:

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.”

The finale episode of the reality cooking competition is her one last appearance on the show as a host and a judge. Tonight, she was seen welcoming the finalists to their one last cook in Paris. Ahead of the final episode of the season, Padma took to Instagram and shared a few clips of her final outfit.

In an emotional note expressing her gratitude, she said:

"What a ride. Tonight is the finale of season 20, but for yours truly it will also be the final finale of my tenure on Top Chef. I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me this week and expressed so much love. It’s humbling and I’m honored by every handshake, hug, selfie and compliment I accept on behalf of not just me but my whole crew."

Fans devastated to see Padma Lakshmi for one last time on Top Chef

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Padma leaving the show. Check it out.

Michael Strigenz @MStrigenz She is the best host of any reality TV show, I (and all the fans) will miss her so much!! I can’t believe this is Padma’s last episode hosting Top ChefShe is the best host of any reality TV show, I (and all the fans) will miss her so much!! #topchef I can’t believe this is Padma’s last episode hosting Top Chef 😭😭😭 She is the best host of any reality TV show, I (and all the fans) will miss her so much!! #topchef

Miche🏳️‍🌈 @Michwatso Maybe it's silly, but I'm getting a little emotional watching this Top Chef finale, knowing it's @PadmaLakshmi last season. Can't replicate that level of cool. Cheers to your next chapter Padma Maybe it's silly, but I'm getting a little emotional watching this Top Chef finale, knowing it's @PadmaLakshmi last season. Can't replicate that level of cool. Cheers to your next chapter Padma

Amy Christey @AchristeyAmy 🏳️‍ @PadmaLakshmi I’m all out of love, so lost without you. Thank you Padma for bringing my family absolute joy (Top Chef) We will continue to follow your career, congratulations🏳️‍ @PadmaLakshmi I’m all out of love, so lost without you. Thank you Padma for bringing my family absolute joy (Top Chef) We will continue to follow your career, congratulations 🎈 🏳️‍🌈

Louis Peitzman @LouisPeitzman Going to turn off Top Chef one minute before it’s over so that the era of Padma never ends. Going to turn off Top Chef one minute before it’s over so that the era of Padma never ends.

ltetc @LTetc #TopChef i can't believe padma is leaving this show i can't believe padma is leaving this show 😭 #TopChef https://t.co/Sg2Fyrq5Ch

Fans also expressed how much they were going to miss her. Check it out.

Myriam 🌊 @maximusmom13 I’m enjoying every second of Padma on my screen! Going to miss her! 🥺 #TopChef I’m enjoying every second of Padma on my screen! Going to miss her! 🥺 #TopChef

Dennis Velez, M.A. @TheDennisVelez



#TopChef Me excited for the finale, but also devastated that this is the last time I’ll see Padma hosting this show. Me excited for the finale, but also devastated that this is the last time I’ll see Padma hosting this show. #TopChef https://t.co/p1cGz22466

Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt If I don't watch the Top Chef finale then Padma is still the host, right? If I don't watch the Top Chef finale then Padma is still the host, right?

Jordan @veilleuxwho i can’t believe this is padma’s last episode of top chef. i don’t deserve this. i can’t believe this is padma’s last episode of top chef. i don’t deserve this.

be my serene @bemyserene 🏼‍♀️ top chef season finale tonight means that it is time to say goodbye to our queen padma, and i am just no where near ready 🥲🏼‍♀️ top chef season finale tonight means that it is time to say goodbye to our queen padma, and i am just no where near ready 🥲🙇🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/zqzBfqLniJ

Lou’s Love Child ⚾️ @brock_child I’m not sure I’m prepared to watch the season finale of #TopChef tonight, considering it’s Padma Lakshmi’s final show before leaving the series. It won’t be the same. She’s kinda been the secret sauce of what has been a fantastic series over the years. I’m not sure I’m prepared to watch the season finale of #TopChef tonight, considering it’s Padma Lakshmi’s final show before leaving the series. It won’t be the same. She’s kinda been the secret sauce of what has been a fantastic series over the years. https://t.co/04cI04nskf

Season 20 of Top Chef gave viewers many memorable moments. Throughout the installment, they not only got to witness some of the classic and new challenges but also saw contestants from across the globe share their cultures and stories with them. With Padma Lakshmi exiting the show after this season, fans will have to wait and see what's next for them.

The series aired every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

