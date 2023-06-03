"It just doesn’t make sense": Top Chef fans are sad as Padma Lakshmi announces her exit after season 20

In a shocking turn of events, longtime host and producer Padma Lakshmi has announced that she will be exiting Top Chef after season 20. The Top Chef host took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday, June 2, 2023, to share the news, revealing that her decision came after a period of intense "soul-searching."

As soon as the Emmy-nominated host announced that she is leaving Top Chef, fans took to social media to react to the news. While some wished her the best for her future endeavors, others were melancholic.

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra #TopChef without Padma is like macaroni and cheese with no cheese, it just doesn’t make sense! #TopChef without Padma is like macaroni and cheese with no cheese, it just doesn’t make sense! 😭

After leaving the show, Padma Lakshmi plans to focus her time on her Hulu show Taste The Nation, her creative pursuits, and books.

Lakshmi's announcement arrives prior to the highly anticipated Top Chef season 20 finale, which is all set to air on June 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

"I'm stunned" - Top Chef fans react to Padma Lakshmi's exit before the filming of season 21

Padma Lakshmi's journey with Top Chef began in 2006 when she joined the show as a host. Over the span of 17 years, she has become an integral part of the show's fabric, captivating viewers with her charm, expertise, and love for food.

Fans took to the comments section of the host's Twitter post to react to her departure from Top Chef and stated they were thankful for her presence on the show.

Matt Gillis @CCWolffeNC @PadmaLakshmi I'm stunned you're leaving #TopChef , but I also know you're leaving for new adventures in food and beyond. THANK YOU, Padma, for being part of a competition I'm very much a fan of. I'm sure @tomcolicchio and @gailsimmons will carry on well. @PadmaLakshmi I'm stunned you're leaving #TopChef, but I also know you're leaving for new adventures in food and beyond. THANK YOU, Padma, for being part of a competition I'm very much a fan of. I'm sure @tomcolicchio and @gailsimmons will carry on well.

vala @pedrobgc2 @PadmaLakshmi Nobody wants to wake up to the news I woke up to this morning. No one.I was preparing my coffee and the first thing I read is“Padma Lakshmi leaves Top Chef”.I couldn’t believe it. My Top Chef dream was over and there I was sitting in my kitchen looking at the screen of my iPhone @PadmaLakshmi Nobody wants to wake up to the news I woke up to this morning. No one.I was preparing my coffee and the first thing I read is“Padma Lakshmi leaves Top Chef”.I couldn’t believe it. My Top Chef dream was over and there I was sitting in my kitchen looking at the screen of my iPhone

Kavitha A. Davidson @kavithadavidson 🏾 @PadmaLakshmi Thank you for everything you've done to elevate food discourse, particularly around non-Western food cultures. The representation really did matter @PadmaLakshmi Thank you for everything you've done to elevate food discourse, particularly around non-Western food cultures. The representation really did matter 🙌🏾

Lina Macedo @linarambles @PadmaLakshmi Me immediately after reading this 🥹🥹🥹 thankful for those 20 seasons and always looking forward to your next projects @PadmaLakshmi Me immediately after reading this 🥹🥹🥹 thankful for those 20 seasons and always looking forward to your next projects https://t.co/YAKg5pIgUG

Michael La Corte @MichaelLaCorte8 @PadmaLakshmi Such a bummer to read this news!! To quote you, "you *are* Top Chef." We love you and thank you for making the show such a wonderfully inclusive, jubilant, and food-centric goldmine for so many years. The show will no longer be the same, but onwards &upwards, icon! @PadmaLakshmi Such a bummer to read this news!! To quote you, "you *are* Top Chef." We love you and thank you for making the show such a wonderfully inclusive, jubilant, and food-centric goldmine for so many years. The show will no longer be the same, but onwards &upwards, icon!

Nicole Sweeney 🎤🎶 @TheVelvetVoyce @PadmaLakshmi Damn. It's hard to think Top Chef and not think Padma....but forward movements are a part of life and I wish you nothing but much deserved success on your journey! You will be missed!! @PadmaLakshmi Damn. It's hard to think Top Chef and not think Padma....but forward movements are a part of life and I wish you nothing but much deserved success on your journey! You will be missed!!

Amityville Amber @ElementalAmber



You will be so missed but Taste the Nation is so brilliant. It's educational and moving and it always makes me hungry. Can't wait to see more and read whatever you write next! @PadmaLakshmi Oh Padma, you are not replaceable. This decision must have been unimaginably hard.You will be so missed but Taste the Nation is so brilliant. It's educational and moving and it always makes me hungry. Can't wait to see more and read whatever you write next! @PadmaLakshmi Oh Padma, you are not replaceable. This decision must have been unimaginably hard.You will be so missed but Taste the Nation is so brilliant. It's educational and moving and it always makes me hungry. Can't wait to see more and read whatever you write next!

SEA MONSTER @phoebetheseamo1 @PadmaLakshmi @Phil_Lewis_ All the best to you! My sister was on Top Chef and it helped launch an incredible career and journey. You’ve helped so many, I hope your next steps are wonderful for you! @PadmaLakshmi @Phil_Lewis_ All the best to you! My sister was on Top Chef and it helped launch an incredible career and journey. You’ve helped so many, I hope your next steps are wonderful for you!

Drake Harper @TheDrakeHarper



I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. @PadmaLakshmi You've helped to make it one of the most successful and acclaimed cooking shows in television history. The show has had a huge impact on the world of food, and it's all thanks to your vision and leadership.I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. @PadmaLakshmi You've helped to make it one of the most successful and acclaimed cooking shows in television history. The show has had a huge impact on the world of food, and it's all thanks to your vision and leadership.I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

WhippetRun @WhippetRun

so proud of you, and wish you will on your future shows/endeavors or if you just want to kick back and RELAX! @PadmaLakshmi I remember when you were doing the Globe Trekker series!!so proud of you, and wish you will on your future shows/endeavors or if you just want to kick back and RELAX! @PadmaLakshmi I remember when you were doing the Globe Trekker series!! so proud of you, and wish you will on your future shows/endeavors or if you just want to kick back and RELAX! https://t.co/ttnsSV4nnq

Mike @Vanaaxus @PadmaLakshmi We were out at dinner when I had to break the news that family time with Padma was ending. I got a fully pouty face... "But I love Padma..." @PadmaLakshmi We were out at dinner when I had to break the news that family time with Padma was ending. I got a fully pouty face... "But I love Padma..." https://t.co/VjOmBEBkme

Linda in HR @LindaInHR @PadmaLakshmi Thank you for being such a strong beautiful intelligent Asian American woman hosting one of the most respected competition shows on tv and being such a strong proponent for diversity and inclusivity in and out of the food industry @PadmaLakshmi Thank you for being such a strong beautiful intelligent Asian American woman hosting one of the most respected competition shows on tv and being such a strong proponent for diversity and inclusivity in and out of the food industry

The impact of Padma Lakshmi's presence on Top Chef extends far beyond the screen. Her warmth, expertise, and ability to connect with the contestants and viewers made her a fan-favorite in the culinary world. Her contributions to the show's success cannot be overstated, as she brought not only her exceptional palate but also her cultural insights and perspective to every episode.

An NBC Universal spokesperson spoke to Deadline regarding Lakshmi's incredible contribution to the show and said:

“Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges’ table anytime.”

Padma's Top Chef co-hosts also responded to her announcement, as Gail Simmons wrote in a statement to Bravo TV:

“Padma and I worked together for 17 years. I’m so grateful for all the knowledge she shared and for the friendship that saw us through countless milestones both on and off camera. I could not have asked for a better host and partner in the job."

She added:

I’ll always admire her work ethic and how she paved the way for so many women and people of color across the many industries she touches. She is an important person not just in my career, but in my personal life, and will remain so. There’s no denying her impact on our show and she will be missed in our future Top Chef adventures.”

Tom Cholicchio also remarked on her leaving the show and said:

"For 17 years and 19 seasons, what an incredible run together. The places we have been, the people we have met, the countless dishes we have judged. It’s memories for a lifetime. I wish you well and all the best success in the future."

Padma Lakshmi has garnered a number of awards and nominations for her work on Top Chef. She has four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and has received another set of 10 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Competition Program for her role as a producer of the show.

Padma Lakshmi also hosts Hulu's Taste The Nation which recently aired its second season.

Top Chef season 20 finale is set to premiere on June 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes