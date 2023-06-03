"It just doesn’t make sense": Top Chef fans are sad as Padma Lakshmi announces her exit after season 20

In a shocking turn of events, longtime host and producer Padma Lakshmi has announced that she will be exiting Top Chef after season 20. The Top Chef host took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday, June 2, 2023, to share the news, revealing that her decision came after a period of intense "soul-searching."
As soon as the Emmy-nominated host announced that she is leaving Top Chef, fans took to social media to react to the news. While some wished her the best for her future endeavors, others were melancholic.
After leaving the show, Padma Lakshmi plans to focus her time on her Hulu show Taste The Nation, her creative pursuits, and books.
Lakshmi's announcement arrives prior to the highly anticipated Top Chef season 20 finale, which is all set to air on June 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.
"I'm stunned" - Top Chef fans react to Padma Lakshmi's exit before the filming of season 21
Padma Lakshmi's journey with Top Chef began in 2006 when she joined the show as a host. Over the span of 17 years, she has become an integral part of the show's fabric, captivating viewers with her charm, expertise, and love for food.
Fans took to the comments section of the host's Twitter post to react to her departure from Top Chef and stated they were thankful for her presence on the show.
The impact of Padma Lakshmi's presence on Top Chef extends far beyond the screen. Her warmth, expertise, and ability to connect with the contestants and viewers made her a fan-favorite in the culinary world. Her contributions to the show's success cannot be overstated, as she brought not only her exceptional palate but also her cultural insights and perspective to every episode.
An NBC Universal spokesperson spoke to Deadline regarding Lakshmi's incredible contribution to the show and said:
“Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges’ table anytime.”
Padma's Top Chef co-hosts also responded to her announcement, as Gail Simmons wrote in a statement to Bravo TV:
“Padma and I worked together for 17 years. I’m so grateful for all the knowledge she shared and for the friendship that saw us through countless milestones both on and off camera. I could not have asked for a better host and partner in the job."
She added:
I’ll always admire her work ethic and how she paved the way for so many women and people of color across the many industries she touches. She is an important person not just in my career, but in my personal life, and will remain so. There’s no denying her impact on our show and she will be missed in our future Top Chef adventures.”
Tom Cholicchio also remarked on her leaving the show and said:
"For 17 years and 19 seasons, what an incredible run together. The places we have been, the people we have met, the countless dishes we have judged. It’s memories for a lifetime. I wish you well and all the best success in the future."
Padma Lakshmi has garnered a number of awards and nominations for her work on Top Chef. She has four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and has received another set of 10 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Competition Program for her role as a producer of the show.
Padma Lakshmi also hosts Hulu's Taste The Nation which recently aired its second season.
