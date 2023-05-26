"Leaving then coming right back": Top Chef fans divided over Sara Bradley's return from Last Chance Kitchen

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a series of challenges. They gave it their all to create the best possible dishes to impress their judges and keep moving forward in the competition. Viewers witnessed a variety of dishes throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, Sara Bradley, who was eliminated in the previous week's episode, marked her return to the competition. She made the Top 5 along with Tom, Ali, Buddha and Gabri to compete and potentially make it all the way to the end.

Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions about the decision. While some were happy to have her back, others weren't too keen on having her in the competition. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series is hosted by Padma Lakshmi and has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the past few years. Many contestants have made their debut and have gone on to become well-versed chefs in the culinary industry. Season 20 of the competition saw former winners, finalists, and participants from different Top Chef franchises compete against each other.

Sara Bradley returns to Top Chef season 20 after winning Last Chance Kitchen

As the four Top Chef finalists were ready to compete on a brand new day, host Padma Lakshmi revealed they would be joined by a fifth contestant who just won their way through Last Chance Kitchen. An eliminated contestant from each week can return to the kitchen if they succeed in LCK.

This week, it was Sara Bradley who emerged victorious and made her way back to the competition. She, alongside fellow competitor Amar Santana, had to leave the show following a double-elimination challenge. The two chefs worked in a team, and while their flavor profiles were great, their undercooked meat sent them home.

Her return, however, left fans divided. Some loved to see Sara work her way back to the kitchen. Others weren't a fan of her and thought there were better contestants to work with. Check it out.

Brannon @brannona Oh god. Now why did Sarah have to come back 🙄 #TopChef Oh god. Now why did Sarah have to come back 🙄 #TopChef

Deia Lawrence @DeiaAlexis What they will always do is find ways to not find fault with Sara. #topchef What they will always do is find ways to not find fault with Sara. #topchef

Top Chef contestants were given interesting challenges to work with

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw the contestants getting ready for their last-ever challenge in London. Ahead of the challenges, they shared their stories with each other and with viewers. Ali revealed how he found his passion for food after making over a 100 sandwiches for his teachers and friends in school. Buddha gave a glimpse of his family lineage in the culinary world.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Goodbye, London!, reads:

"The final four chefs welcome back the winner of Last Chance Kitchen. They make a dish featuring jellies and moulds, and create trompe l'oeil dishes."

For the Quickfire challenge on Top Chef, the contestants had to create a dish using jelly as a mold. The outcome of the task saw the chefs come up with a variety of dishes, but Buddha emerged as the winner with his creation of the dish and the structure of the mold.

For the elimination challenge, they had to create a "trompe l'oeil" dish. They had to create a visual illusion, a dish that looked like something but tasted entirely different. A difficult challenge, given so close to the end, saw the chefs pull out their best skills and expertise to bring out successful dishes.

Season 20 of Top Chef has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will be tasked with tougher challenges, which will push them to deliver their best culinary skills. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

