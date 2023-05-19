Who are Sara Bradley and Amar Santana? Top Chef season 20 contestants get eliminated in episode 11

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. it documented the remaining cast members participating in multiple rounds of challenges and creating delectable dishes to impress the judges. While some managed to successfully pull it off, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, Sara Bradley and Amar Santana were eliminated from the competition after a tough elimination challenge. They made a critical error of having the lamb undercooked, which eventually became the reason for them to go home.

Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the hit series has proved to be one of the most legendary culinary competitions on television. Season 20 brought its own glamor after the it saw former contestants, finalists and winners from other Top Chef franchises competing against each other to earn a second shot at winning the coveted title, and share their journeys with viewers.

Top Chef contestants Sara Bradley and Amar Santana are talented chefs

Sara Bradley hails from Kentucky and is the chef and owner of her southern restaurant "frieght house." She grew up in Paducah surrounding BBQ pits and strawberry farms and ignited her passion of cooking early on. According to her Bravo bio, her Jewish mother and Appalachian father exposed her to two different culinary worlds.

The Top Chef contestant's bio reveals that she has worked with several Michelin star chefs, including Fraser at Dovetail, as well as David Posey and Paul Kahan of Blackbird. However, she eventually returned to explore flavors of south. At her restaurant, she is known to bring local ingredients from farmers and use it in her food, and have everyone inculcate "farm-to-table" practices.

Amar Santana was a finalist on Top Chef California season 13. He is the executive chef of Broadway by Amar Santana in Laguna Beach, and Vaca in Costa Mesa, California. He was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to USA when he was only 13 years old.

According to his Bravo bio, the contestant has been mentored by many renowned chefs in the culinary industry. He is known to be best at combining flavor profiles from all over the world and provide his customers with a "gastronomical experience." He was also a finalist on the Korean culinary series Korean Food Battle.

Sara Bradley and Amar Santana get eliminated on Top Chef

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw the contestants getting ready for the elimination challenge. Host Padma Lakshmi revealed that they had to make not one but three Wellingtons, England's most iconic dish. This left the chefs nervous as it was an extremely difficult task to accomplish.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Battle of the Wellingtons, reads:

"The remaining six chefs are tasked with creating a steamed dish for their Quickfire Challenge; the chefs are put in teams of two and must create not one, not two, but three different Wellingtons to serve 20 diners, along with Padma, Tom and Gail."

They had to serve 25 diners for the Top Chef elimination challenge. To relieve them of the stress, the chefs were divided into pairs - Tom and Ali, Sara and Amar, and Buddha and Gabri. This meant that it was also going to be a double elimination, which scared the contestants.

While all of them gave their very best until the end, Buddha and Gabri won the challenge and were safe. Sara and Amar were complimented for their idea and the flavor profile of the spices on the lamb. But the undercooked and raw meat eventually became a critical error which sent them home.

Season 20 of Top Chef has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have do to whatever it takes to secure their safety and make it to the very end of the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

