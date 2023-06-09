Who is Vanessa Reiser? Meet RHONJ star Louie Ruelas' ex-fiancée as she files a restraining order against him

Vanessa Reiser, the ex-fiancée of Louie Ruelas and a licensed therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse, filed a restraining order against the Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star on June 7. Reiser alleges that Ruelas hired a private investigator to "stalk her," which prompted the legal action.

The patient who asked intrusive questions about Louie Ruelas and Vanessa Reiser's relationship was later found out to be fake by Vanessa's team. After further investigation, they learned she is employed by Bo Dietl's company. Bo Dietl is Louie Ruelas's personal investigator. This was mentioned during the recent RHONJ reunion.

The connection between the two led Vanessa to press restraining charges against Louie.

Louie Ruelas' ex-fiancée: Vanessa Reiser is a psychotherapist and a social worker

Vanessa Reiser is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) who's been making impactful changes in the field of mental health as a dedicated psychotherapist and advocate for narcissistic abuse awareness. She is also the founder of a non-profit organization called TellTherapist.org, committed to providing support and resources to victims and survivors of narcissistic abuse.

Vanessa Reiser is a long-distance runner as well and a two-time Ironman who is best known for running across the state of New York, exactly 285 miles, in 11 days in a wedding dress to raise awareness about narcissistic abuse.

She is a survivor of narcissistic abuse, which has fueled her practice as a psychotherapist. Vanessa specializes in narcissistic personality disorder and her practice focuses on treating victims and survivors of cults, narcissists, domestic violence, and narcissistic abuse.

Beyond her clinical work, Vanessa is a social media influencer, who shares life-changing information that is educational and accessible. She has garnered thousands of followers across various social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Clubhouse. She also has been interviewed by various popular news and media outlets, including People magazine, the New York Times, Fox News, and the New York Post.

Vanessa Reiser filed a restraining order against Louie Rulas amid harassment complaints

According to Reiser's attorney, Douglas Anton, suspicious sessions began in February when one of Reiser's female patients repeatedly visited her under a fake name, Elana Berkelhammer. During these sessions, the patient consistently asked intrusive questions about Vanessa Reiser's past relationship with Ruelas. Some of the unusual questions were whether Reiser still loved Ruelas, how it was with her abuser, and whether she would consider being with Ruelas if he were to leave his current wife, Teresa Giudice.

The suspicious act remained unknown until Vanessa decided to take legal action against the patient after one of the prepaid cards she gave for payment did not go through. In order to find out more about the patient, Vanessa uncovered that Louie Ruelas could have beem behind this as the fake patient worked for his own PI aka Bo Dietl.

Douglas Anton, Vanessa's attorney, said in an interview with US Weekly:

“The allegation is that [Luis] hired Richard ‘Bo’ Dietle’s private investigation company to place his documented employee ‘Elaine Boxer’ as a fraudulent undercover covert plant using the fake name ‘Elana Berkelhammer’ to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a ‘patient’ of my client under false pretenses."

Ultimately, in order to protect herself from this ultimate breach and harassment, Vanessa Reiser filed for a restraining order against the RHONJ star.

