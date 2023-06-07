"Gives off toxic and unstable energy": RHONJ fans believe accusations levied against Louie Ruelas at the reunion

Popular reality series Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its second part of the reunion episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the season and addressing concerns over several issues that transpired in the installment. Viewers witnessed them navigate strained friendships and relationships, and family drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ reunion, multiple accusations were levied against Teresa Giudice's husband Louie Ruelas. Multiple cast members stated that he and his said private investigator had pryed into their children's lives. While Teresa denied all of the claims, fans weren't ready to believe them.

Fans took to social media to slam Louie, believing the accusations against him. They also slammed Teresa for denying the same and felt that her husband held red flags. One tweeted:

Cast members accuse Louie of hiring a private investigator at the RHONJ reunion

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members trying to resolve their impending issues in the second part of the reunion episode. While the ladies discussed multiple issues, most of the focus was about Louie revealing that he hired Bo Dietl, a private investigator, who knew everything about the cast.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion Part 2, reads:

"Jennifer and Rachel continue their nose job jabs; Margaret opens up about her ex-husband's death; new revelations from Jennifer make Danielle question her friend's intentions; some startling claims against Louie cause an ugly battle to brew."

In the RHONJ season 13 finale episode, Louie had revealed that his good friend and private investigator Boe Dietl had inside information about the cast. Both him and Teresa denied the claims later, For the reunion, the ladies brought proof and receipts, indicating some potential truth to the story.

Newcomer Rachel Fuda claimed that Louie had someone track down her stepson's Jaiden's mother, and had information about the prison she was in. The newbie, however, made it clear that it wasn't one of her co-stars but someone close to her who revealed the information.

The RHONJ star also stated that while the birth mother tried to contact Jaiden, he didn't want anything to do with her. Teresa, for her part, claimed she had no idea about it and pointed Margaret's hypocrisy in helping Rachel. She expressed that Margaret herself had information about fellow cast members and that she was "calling the kettle black."

Margaret, for her part, also revealed that her child "was called and threatened at work by Luis." Although Teresa seemed confused and denied it, her co-star had receipts to prove that the call to her child came from Louie's phone number.

While Teresa confrmed that it was indeed her husband's number, the RHONJ star credited the phone call to spoofing, where a hacker might have disguised themselves as one of the victim's phone contacts. However, Melissa pointed out that for the spoofing to be believable, Margaret's child should have had Louie's number saved, which was highly unlikely.

RHONJ fans fail to believe Louie and Teresa's claims at the reunion

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They felt that all the evidence was pointing against Louie and Teresa. They slammed the couple and felt Louie might have potentially hired an investigator as he'd previously revealed the same and then denied it. Check it out.

CharlieLew🌊🌊#bluewave @CharlieLew18



I can’t BELIEVE what happened to Marge’s son! I’ve had bad vibes from the beginning with him, but it’s now a whole other level @MargaretJosephs Louie needs to be removed from the show before someone is physically hurt.I can’t BELIEVE what happened to Marge’s son! I’ve had bad vibes from the beginning with him, but it’s now a whole other level #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion @Andy Louie needs to be removed from the show before someone is physically hurt.I can’t BELIEVE what happened to Marge’s son! I’ve had bad vibes from the beginning with him, but it’s now a whole other level #RHONJ #RHONJreunion @Andy @MargaretJosephs

the sumer is finiches @kennedforever We thought Joe Giudice was scary but boy oh boy does Louie take the cake. Lord have mercy for anyone who crosses him. #RHONJreunion We thought Joe Giudice was scary but boy oh boy does Louie take the cake. Lord have mercy for anyone who crosses him. #RHONJreunion

Ellen @ellenrja #rhonj So @BravoTV and @andy are okay with some LOON walking in off the street, investigating the cast, including children, and attempting to produce and control the narrative of all parties involved in their show?? Because that is 100% what Louie is trying to do!! #RHONJreunion So @BravoTV and @andy are okay with some LOON walking in off the street, investigating the cast, including children, and attempting to produce and control the narrative of all parties involved in their show?? Because that is 100% what Louie is trying to do!! #RHONJreunion #rhonj

Fans believed that Louie wouldn't be a great partner for Teresa. Check it out.

Niquaa @iam_shaniquaa Louie is going to help Teresa right back down the road to fraud and jail….The red flags are waving. He’s a taller version of her ex husband… #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Louie is going to help Teresa right back down the road to fraud and jail….The red flags are waving. He’s a taller version of her ex husband… #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/YmgAUhmCD8

SAM6 @travelong6 When Louie and Teresa divorce she will blame everyone for not pointing out all the red flag all the while sitting there hearing what a creep he is. #RHONJ reunion #RHONJ When Louie and Teresa divorce she will blame everyone for not pointing out all the red flag all the while sitting there hearing what a creep he is. #RHONJreunion #RHONJ https://t.co/EBpPA6IU4q

Rachelle Leconte @RachelleLeconte I don't care what anyone say, Louie changed Teresa in a way that's incredible damaging that she's yet to see. That man is TOXIC! I think he loves being on TV more then he'll EVER love her. He reeks of fame whore #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion I don't care what anyone say, Louie changed Teresa in a way that's incredible damaging that she's yet to see. That man is TOXIC! I think he loves being on TV more then he'll EVER love her. He reeks of fame whore #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/uPefrJh7Ko

Season 13 of RHONJ has aired an intense installment over the past couple of months. By the looks of it, the final part of the reunion episode is going to be even more dramatic as the cast gets one last chance to resolve differences before potentially taking on another season. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the final part of the reunion episode next Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes