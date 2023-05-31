Will Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga make amends? RHONJ stars left with bleak hopes

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) gave viewers a lot of dramatic moments over the past couple of months. The cast members navigated personal and professional dynamics, strained friendships and relationships, and family issues. This installment saw gossip, scandal, and rumors take center stage, leading to heated arguments, conflicts, and confrontations.

Following the closing of season 13, the three-part RHONJ reunion is currently underway. The first part aired on Tuesday, May 31, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It saw the beginning of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga clashing over their impending familial issues that have been going on for over a decade. The two however didn't seem to have any hopes of having a reconciliation.

The housewives spoke about the same during their After Show interview. Keep learning to find out why the duo isn't hoping to make amends.

RHONJ stars Melissa and Teresa aren't hopeful of a relationship

Season 13 of RHONJ saw a lot of issues between the cast members but a pertinent concern was the rising family tensions between the Gorgas and Giudices. Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas were involved in a constant feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga throughout the season.

It all came to a head in the last few episodes. Melissa felt Teresa knowingly wanted to make the former's cheating rumor public. Meanwhile, Louie and Teresa were mad at the Gorgas for opting out of their wedding. The couple was also miffed at Joe and Melissa for throwing shade at the former during their rehearsal dinner when the Gorgas posted a series of Instagram stories.

Before the first part of the RHONJ reunion, the ladies gathered for an After Show interview. Teresa Guidice and Melissa expressed how they hadn't seen each other since the big blowout at Paulie Connell's Ireland-themed party, which was documented as part of the season 13 finale.

While Teresa admitted to being nervous about the upcoming reunion, she also wanted to get it over with. She said that she was sad and couldn't wait for the reunion to get over noting that they were closing a chapter and moving on to a new beginning.

Wishing her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga nothing but "peace," the RHONJ OG said that she just wanted to close the chapter and that she wanted to be happy. Claiming that peace was the "new s*xy," she said that she just wanted peace in her life.

Melissa Gorga expressed that she was all set and mentally prepared for her face-off with Teresa. The reality star noted that she wanted to clear out every issue that transpired during the season and complete the chapter. She said that she was ready to talk to everyone and get the issues off of her chest.

Melissa noted that she wanted to clarify why she didn't go to the wedding and even the whole "Pizzagate, that finale situation," as well as the lying and the rumors.

The RHONJ star, however, confessed that not a lot would come out of their discussion, indicating that there was indeed no hope for reconciliation amongst the family members. Melissa said that while not much was going to come from the discussion, she believed it would be "more of the same."

The following two parts of the RHONJ season 13 reunion will bring more issues to the surface. The cast members are set to throw out many allegations against Louie Ruleas' hiring a private investigator, and will also see other castmates trying to resolve their differences. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store.

Don't forget to tune in to the second part of the reunion on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes