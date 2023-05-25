Fact Check: Does Louie Ruelas have a skin disease? RHONJ fans question his "red face"

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, recently caught fans' attention due to his apparent "red" complexion. Speculations about the cause of his reddish skin tone have been circulating among fans, with some attributing it to excessive tanning. Fans of the Bravo series have been questioning the reality star's appearance for months.

However, Teresa debunked the assumptions and told fans that the real reason behind her husband's red face was his obsession with steam showers. She said that his face wasn't red due to any skin disease and that in real life, Louie Reulas doesn't look red at all.

Fans speculate the reason behind Louie Ruelas's "red face"

Luis Ruelas, also known as Louie Ruelas, burst into the digital marketing world as a young entrepreneur. At the age of 19, he co-founded Digital Media Solutions, establishing himself as a formidable presence in the industry.

Louie Ruelas got engaged to Teresa Giudice, a star of RHONJ since season 1, in October 2021. A few months later, in August 2022, the two tied the knot. Since then, Louie has been under the watchful eye of RHONJ fans.

Before Teresa confirmed the reason behind her husband's red face, fans had taken to social media to speculate the reasons. While some wondered if it was a skin disease, others said that it could be due to excessive tanning. Some also said that it could be sunburn, high blood pressure, or even steroids.

shelby wollenberg @shelbywollenbe1 Am I the only one that thinks Louis constantly looks sunburnt or like he has the highest blood pressure in the world? It's like scary how red he is. #rhonj Am I the only one that thinks Louis constantly looks sunburnt or like he has the highest blood pressure in the world? It's like scary how red he is.#rhonj

Ollie’s Opinions @OllieTwist17 I need Louis to lay off the steroids and coke because he is BEET red with crazy eyes every episode and it’s very concerning #RHONJ I need Louis to lay off the steroids and coke because he is BEET red with crazy eyes every episode and it’s very concerning #RHONJ

Karen Marsh, PhD @BreezyBriePhD



But aren't you not supposed to chain smoke and freebase crystal meth with hypertension?



#RHONJ Someone said we shouldn't make fun of Red Lobster Louis, it's because of his high blood pressure he is so red.But aren't you not supposed to chain smoke and freebase crystal meth with hypertension? Someone said we shouldn't make fun of Red Lobster Louis, it's because of his high blood pressure he is so red. But aren't you not supposed to chain smoke and freebase crystal meth with hypertension? #RHONJ https://t.co/E5qivubJJG

Elizabeth @sexiplex30 Ok. #rhonj fans. Is Louis on steroids or some medication that makes him red/purple? Like something is going on with his face color that seems circulatory. Ok. #rhonj fans. Is Louis on steroids or some medication that makes him red/purple? Like something is going on with his face color that seems circulatory.

During a chat with Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola in May 2022, Teresa revealed the truth about Louie Ruelas' appearance. She explained:

"People say on TV [Louie] looks red. In person, he doesn't look like that."

According to Teresa, Louie Ruelas has a bit of an "obsession" with steam showers. Teresa's husband swears by them to keep his skin looking fabulous. She said that he has one of those steam showers every day and that it has become a vital part of his routine.

Teresa wasn't the only one gushing about the wonders of steam showers. Alexia Nepola also chimed in, sharing that her husband, real estate investor Todd Nepola, is also a big fan. She said that Todd emerges from the steam like a transformed man.

Teresa Guidice on RHONJ season 14 casting

Teresa Giudice, one of the OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is making it clear that she's not ready to bid farewell to the franchise just yet. In a recent interview with Extra, she said that she needed to come back and added that it was because she had four daughters, one of whom was headed to law college soon.

When asked if the whole cast would return for season 14, Teresa humorously admitted:

"I have no idea. I don't even know if I'm locked in! I gotta check with my lawyer. Hello, I started the show!"

Throughout the latest season, Teresa found herself entangled in high-octane drama with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

The tension reached its peak when Joe and Melissa decided to skip Teresa's wedding to her beloved husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. They skipped the wedding after Teresa and Louie had a secret meeting with Joe to discuss some cheating rumors involving Melissa, which she called "baseless."

Rest assured, Teresa is standing her ground. She reaffirmed that she wasn't going anywhere but did admit to being completely over her feud with Melissa Gorga.

Episode 16 of RHONJ, titled Teresa Gets Married, aired on Tuesday, May 23rd, at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

